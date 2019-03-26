IMDbPro Track Now Notifies Members About Updates to IMDb Pages of Professionals and Projects They Follow

IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today unveiled an expansion of its popular IMDbPro Track feature, now empowering members to receive customizable notifications when the IMDb pages of people and titles they follow are updated, including new credits, cast or crew attachments or when a project changes production status. Instant alerts notify members of updates and appear in personalized inboxes on the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android and the desktop site. IMDbPro also revealed today the top female directors, screenwriters and pre-release movies with a female director attached that members are following with IMDbPro Track.

IMDbPro Track provides entertainment professionals and companies worldwide with a convenient way to stay up-to-date on the entire IMDb database of titles and people, including more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million actors, producers, executives and other professionals. Each week hundreds of thousands of new items and updates to filmographies, titles, names and other categories are made on IMDb. More than 1 million notifications have been sent to members since IMDbPro Track launched in July 2018 featuring news and announcements from the leading industry trades.

“Information is power in the fast-moving entertainment industry, and IMDbPro Track offers members greater and more timely access to the latest industry developments and information, which in turn enables them to identify job opportunities, find people for their projects and build valuable relationships,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Customers love when we save them time, and now being able to bring them the most relevant updates from the IMDb database in a timely and customizable way will transform how they stay informed and navigate the industry.”

“I love the IMDbPro Track feature with the new IMDb page update notifications,” said producer David Koplan (Papillon, Dumb and Dumber To, Thanks for Sharing). “The updates are extremely helpful in keeping track of people in the business and what they are up to in a great way. I am also able to track specific projects I’m interested in and keep informed when writers, producers and crew members get added to projects on IMDb.”

“As a casting director, my job depends on having the latest information about actors and their careers, especially for rising talent,” said Jenny Jue (Inglourious Basterds, Okja, Snowpiercer). “With its latest enhancements, the IMDbPro Track feature makes it incredibly easy for me to receive updates on the people and projects I’m interested in working with, ensuring I get notified when their IMDb pages change and making sure I never miss important information.”

Top 10 Most-Tracked Pre-Release Films with Women Attached to Direct*

1. Black Widow (Director: Cate Shortland)

2. Frozen II (Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee)

3. Little Women (2019) (Director: Greta Gerwig)

4. Wonder Woman 1984 (Director: Patty Jenkins)

5. Fear Street (Director: Leigh Janiak)

6. Untitled Star Trek Sequel (Director: S.J. Clarkson)

7. Charlie's Angels (2019) (Director: Elizabeth Banks)

8. Mulan (2020) (Director: Niki Caro)

9. The Eternals (Director: Chloé Zhao)

10. Cowboy Ninja Viking (Director: Michelle MacLaren)

*The 10 most-tracked upcoming feature-length movies with a woman attached to direct or co-direct by IMDbPro members as of March 17. IMDbPro members have access to more than 25,000 in-development and production film and TV titles not available on IMDb.

Top 10 Most-Tracked Female Directors by IMDbPro Members*

1. Ava DuVernay

2. Karen Gillan

3. Greta Gerwig

4. Angelina Jolie

5. Patty Jenkins

6. Susanne Bier

7. Chloé Zhao

8. Sofia Coppola

9. Reed Morano

10. Elizabeth Banks

*The 10 most-tracked female directors of a completed and distributed feature-length movie by IMDbPro members as of March 17.

Top 10 Most-Tracked Female Screenwriters by IMDbPro Members*

1. Ava DuVernay

2. Shonda Rhimes

3. Karen Gillan

4. Greta Gerwig

5. Patty Jenkins

6. Susanne Bier

7. Chloé Zhao

8. Melissa McCarthy

9. Sofia Coppola

10. Lynne Ramsay

*The 10 most-tracked female screenwriters of a completed and distributed feature-length movie by IMDbPro members as of March 17.

