IMDbPro Track Now Notifies Members About Updates to IMDb Pages of Professionals and Projects They Follow


March 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today unveiled an expansion of its popular IMDbPro Track feature, now empowering members to receive customizable notifications when the IMDb pages of people and titles they follow are updated, including new credits, cast or crew attachments or when a project changes production status. Instant alerts notify members of updates and appear in personalized inboxes on the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android and the desktop site. IMDbPro also revealed today the top female directors, screenwriters and pre-release movies with a female director attached that members are following with IMDbPro Track.
IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today unveiled an expansion of its popular IMDbPro Track feature, now empowering members to receive customizable notifications when the IMDb pages of people and titles they follow are updated, including new credits, cast or crew attachments or when a project changes production status.
IMDbPro Track provides entertainment professionals and companies worldwide with a convenient way to stay up-to-date on the entire IMDb database of titles and people, including more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million actors, producers, executives and other professionals. Each week hundreds of thousands of new items and updates to filmographies, titles, names and other categories are made on IMDb. More than 1 million notifications have been sent to members since IMDbPro Track launched in July 2018 featuring news and announcements from the leading industry trades.
“Information is power in the fast-moving entertainment industry, and IMDbPro Track offers members greater and more timely access to the latest industry developments and information, which in turn enables them to identify job opportunities, find people for their projects and build valuable relationships,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “Customers love when we save them time, and now being able to bring them the most relevant updates from the IMDb database in a timely and customizable way will transform how they stay informed and navigate the industry.”
“I love the IMDbPro Track feature with the new IMDb page update notifications,” said producer David Koplan (Papillon, Dumb and Dumber To, Thanks for Sharing). “The updates are extremely helpful in keeping track of people in the business and what they are up to in a great way. I am also able to track specific projects I’m interested in and keep informed when writers, producers and crew members get added to projects on IMDb.”
“As a casting director, my job depends on having the latest information about actors and their careers, especially for rising talent,” said Jenny Jue (Inglourious Basterds, Okja, Snowpiercer). “With its latest enhancements, the IMDbPro Track feature makes it incredibly easy for me to receive updates on the people and projects I’m interested in working with, ensuring I get notified when their IMDb pages change and making sure I never miss important information.”
Top 10 Most-Tracked Pre-Release Films with Women Attached to Direct*
1. Black
Widow (Director: Cate
Shortland)
2. Frozen II (Directors: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee)
3. Little Women (2019) (Director: Greta Gerwig)
4. Wonder Woman 1984 (Director: Patty Jenkins)
5. Fear Street (Director: Leigh Janiak)
6. Untitled Star Trek Sequel (Director: S.J. Clarkson)
7. Charlie's Angels (2019) (Director: Elizabeth Banks)
8. Mulan (2020) (Director: Niki Caro)
9. The Eternals (Director: Chloé Zhao)
10. Cowboy Ninja Viking (Director: Michelle MacLaren)
*The 10 most-tracked upcoming feature-length movies with a woman attached to direct or co-direct by IMDbPro members as of March 17. IMDbPro members have access to more than 25,000 in-development and production film and TV titles not available on IMDb.
Top 10 Most-Tracked Female Directors by IMDbPro Members*
1. Ava
DuVernay
2. Karen Gillan
3. Greta Gerwig
4. Angelina Jolie
5. Patty Jenkins
6. Susanne Bier
7. Chloé Zhao
8. Sofia Coppola
9. Reed Morano
10. Elizabeth Banks
*The 10 most-tracked female directors of a completed and distributed feature-length movie by IMDbPro members as of March 17.
Top 10 Most-Tracked Female Screenwriters by IMDbPro Members*
1. Ava
DuVernay
2. Shonda Rhimes
3. Karen Gillan
4. Greta Gerwig
5. Patty Jenkins
6. Susanne Bier
7. Chloé Zhao
8. Melissa McCarthy
9. Sofia Coppola
10. Lynne Ramsay
*The 10 most-tracked female screenwriters of a completed and distributed feature-length movie by IMDbPro members as of March 17.
Members can start using IMDbPro Track on the IMDbPro app for iOS and Android or on the desktop site. Other IMDbPro member-only benefits include the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.
About IMDbPro
IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).
About IMDb
IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. The IMDb consumer site (www.imdb.com) is the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 250 million unique monthly visitors. IMDb offers a searchable database of more than 250 million data items including more than 5 million movies, TV and entertainment programs and more than 8 million cast and crew members. Consumers rely on the information IMDb provides -- including local movie showtimes, ticketing, trailers, critic and user reviews, personalized recommendations, photo galleries, entertainment news, quotes, trivia, box-office data, editorial feature sections and a universal Watchlist – when deciding what to watch and where to watch it. IMDb’s portfolio of leading entertainment apps (http://www.imdb.com/apps/) includes its popular “Movies & TV” app for iPhone, iPad, Fire tablets, Android phones, Android tablets and its mobile-optimized website. To date, there have been more than 150 million downloads of IMDb’s mobile apps worldwide. IMDb X-Ray for Movies & TV Shows is a feature that revolutionizes the viewing experience by bringing the power of IMDb directly to Fire HD, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. IMDb offerings include IMDb Freedive, a free streaming video channel available in the United States on the IMDb website via laptop or personal computer and on all Amazon Fire TV devices. The IMDb Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/imdb) and official Twitter account (https://twitter.com/imdb) are followed by more than 12 million passionate entertainment fans. IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additionally, IMDb owns and operates Box Office Mojo (http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDb.com is operated by IMDb.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (http://www.amazon.com). To learn more, go to: http://www.imdb.com/press.
