Fixed-Mobile Convergence: Global Trends & Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 26, 2019 12:47 PM EDT
The "Fixed-Mobile Convergence: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses multi-play services in 14 countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific. It includes forecasts for the adoption of fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles, as well as expectations for the take-up of, and revenue from, fixed-mobile converged (FMC) bundles in these countries.
Who should read this report?
- Integrated operators that have recently invested in fixed-mobile convergence as part of their retail strategy and want to understand its growth potential.
- Mobile-only or fixed-only players that want to understand what their addressable market for non-converged services will be by 2023.
- Investors who observe, or have stakes in, the current and potential consolidation developments related to convergence in Europe.
- Non-European operators that want to know more about the drivers of multi-play and FMC services, and wish to gain access to benchmarks.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter Nos.
6. Executive summary
7. Several factors affect the supply of, and demand for, FMC bundles
8. Scorecard of incentives and drivers for the supply of, and demand for, FMC bundles
9. The take-up rate of FMC bundles will vary; FMC household penetration will be highest in Spain, France and Portugal [1]
10. The take-up rate of FMC bundles will vary; FMC household penetration will be highest in Spain, France and Portugal [2]
11. Recommendations
12. Regional trends
13. Southern European countries continue to lead the way in fixed-mobile convergence take-up
14. Integrated markets have the strongest potential for FMC take-up, but this does not guarantee that they will have the highest levels of convergence
15. Mobile-centric operators will benefit from the increased availability of competitive wholesale for gigabit access and the arrival of 5G fixed-wireless access (FWA)
16. FMC bundle penetration has almost reached saturation in the most developed markets, but the number of FMC subscriptions will grow by at least 10% elsewhere
17. Demographic factors will continue to play an important role in the penetration of FMC bundles
18. Pay TV is the focal point of fixed-mobile convergence in many countries but there are signs that this is beginning to change
19. The rise of third-party OTT video, exclusivity issues and changing viewing behaviour mean that operators can launch FMC bundles that do not include pay TV
20. Challenger operators will put pressure on ARPA in several markets
21. Competition is shifting to the lower end of some advanced markets; operators are now using sub-brands in order to take advantage of brand segmentation
22. Convergence is yet to gain strong momentum in Asia-Pacific, but take-up will increase strongly during the forecast period
23. Western Europe
24. Belgium: Proximus and Telenet dominate the market, despite Orange's launch of fixed-mobile convergence
25. France: operators will focus on multi-brand strategies in order to insulate themselves from intensified competition in the value segment
26. Germany: the take-up of FMC services will grow steadily but will remain relative low compared to that in other Western European countries
27. Italy: the entry of the low-cost mobile operator Iliad caused integrated operators to focus more on their FMC strategies
28. Netherlands: the merger of T-Mobile and Tele2 should boost competition in the Dutch telecoms market
29. Portugal: the FMC market has settled following a period of explosive growth
30. Spain: growth in the number of FMC accounts will largely be restricted to the value segment, leading to a modest decline in ARPA
31. UK: the future of FMC penetration is dependent on the strategy of BT/EE, the only truly converged operator in the market
32. Central and Eastern Europe
33. Poland: market fragmentation will limit the potential for fixed-mobile convergence
34. Romania: the fragmented FMC market will gradually converge around the middle-income segment
35. Turkey: increasing pay-TV investment is leading to an increase in the number of quad-play bundles
36. Asia-Pacific
37. Australia: the shift towards convergence has yet to be fully realised
38. Malaysia: only one operator currently offers a truly converged bundle
39. Philippines: growing competition in the mobile market is expected to increase operators' focus on FMC bundles
40. Forecast methodology and assumptions
41. Our forecasts cover fixed broadband, pay-TV and mobile service bundles, with or without fixed voice
42. Notes on key assumptions and methodology
43. Factors influencing the growth of supply and/or demand for FMC bundles (often acting together)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9lt35c/fixedmobile?w=4
