Kryptowire Partners with Galaxy Software Services

|
March 26, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Kryptowire, the mobile application and firmware security and privacy testing platform of choice for government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Galaxy Software Services Corporation (GSS), an IT software and SaaS cloud service provider based in Taiwan. Galaxy is now a reseller of Kryptowire’s turnkey mobile security and privacy vetting technology. GSS has more than 2,000 enterprise customers in industries ranging from financial services and banking to hospitals and telecommunication providers.
Manual testing of mobile apps and firmware for security vulnerabilities can be arduous, error-prone, and costly. Typically, enterprise devices have hundreds of third-party applications and libraries, and perform frequent unmanaged Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, which can expose organizations to software vulnerabilities and zero-day threats on a daily basis. A single insecure mobile device may result in irreparable data and intellectual property losses, compromised networks, loss of public trust, and costly litigation. The Kryptowire platform automatically tests and validates the security of all mobile apps against the highest government and industry software assurance standards. This best-in-class technology is available to commercial enterprise users and can integrate with major mobile device management (MDM) enterprise mobility platforms. Kryptowire can automatically identify security vulnerabilities in every app, on every device, for every employee across the enterprise.
“GSS is a well-known leader in Taiwan’s IT industry, and they have a track record of providing advanced mobile, IT and cloud technologies, so I am confident they are going to be a strong partner as we expand in the Asia Pacific Region,” said Angelos Stavrou, CEO of Kryptowire.
As Kryptowire extends its mobile app and firmware security product to the IoT and Automotive markets, Taiwan’s position as a leader in cybersecurity and privacy regulations for mobile applications, as well as electronics manufacturing opens new opportunities for both companies.
“We are very excited to be the first company to make Kryptowire’s technology available to the Taiwanese market. As commerce has expanded globally, so have cybersecurity risks, and we need to respond with best-in-class solutions,” added Bruce Chen, Vice President of GSS.
About Kryptowire
Kryptowire automatically tests and validates the security of mobile and IoT firmware and applications to the highest government and industry software assurance standards. Kryptowire was jumpstarted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2011. Kryptowire is based in McLean, Virginia, USA and has a customer base ranging from government agencies to auto manufacturers, national cable TV companies, and utility companies. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.kryptowire.com.
About Galaxy Software Services Corp.
Founded in 1987, GSS is a leading SaaS/cloud computing service provider in the East Asian region. Through state of-the-art information technology, sophisticated software engineering and superior framework design, GSS has been developing effective e-process and innovative applications that satisfy the business needs of more than 2,000 customers in different industry sectors, including government, finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, logistics, hospitals and schools. For more information, visit http://www.gss.com.tw
