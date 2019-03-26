Mount Elbert fecha primeiro fundo em US$ 382 milhões

|By Business Wire
A Mount Elbert Capital Partners (“Monte Elbert”), uma firma de patrimônio privado com ativos especializados em infraestrutura de internet, anunciou hoje que concluiu o fechamento final de seu primeiro fundo, o Mount Elbert Capital Partners Fund 1 (“Fundo 1”). O Fundo fechou compromissos de patrimônio totalizando US$ 382 milhões, superando a meta inicial de US$ 290 milhões. Ao levantar o Fundo 1, o Monte Elbert atraiu uma gama de investidores globais, incluindo fundos de pensão, doações e escritórios familiares.
O Fundo 1 investiu 22% em 31 de dezembro de 2018, investindo junto com os investidores institucionais globais GIC e OPTrust na EdgeCore Internet Real Estate (“EdgeCore”). A EdgeCore é um veículo de investimento que desenvolve, adquire e opera data centers e infraestrutura relacionada, e foi inicialmente capitalizada com mais de US$ 900 milhões de capital voltado para apoiar aproximadamente US$ 2 bilhões em desenvolvimento de data center. Além do investimento do Mount Elbert através do Fundo 1, as afiliadas do Mount Elbert atuam como Parceiro Geral e fornecem serviços de gerenciamento de ativos, desenvolvimento e leasing para a EdgeCore.
“Agradecemos o apoio de nossos investidores e a confiança que eles depositam em nós. Temos a satisfação de ter recebido uma oferta excessiva no Fundo 1 e acreditamos que o ambiente de investimento para o Fundo é atraente”, afirmou Tom Ray, presidente e CEO do Mount Elbert. “Também estamos satisfeitos por estabelecer as capacidades operacionais inerentes aos afiliados de serviço do Mount Elbert; vemos essas capacidades como inestimáveis e as posicionamos para dimensionar e suportar mais investimentos. Com experiência como investidores e operadores, trabalhamos para alavancar nossos relacionamentos no setor, visão de investimento e insights e recursos operacionais para discernir uma camada mais profunda de oportunidades e riscos em um ambiente de investimento que apresenta uma abundância de ambos. Continuamos focados na geração de retornos atrativos ajustados ao risco, obtendo oportunidades atraentes de investimento e catalisando a execução elevada por meio de nossa capacidade operacional e ética altamente motivadas”.
A Jefferies LLC atuou como agente exclusivo de colocação global e assessor financeiro do Mount Elbert.
Este comunicado de imprensa não constitui uma oferta para vender, ou uma solicitação de uma oferta para comprar, quaisquer valores mobiliários.
Sobre a Mount Elbert
A Mount Elbert Capital Partners é uma empresa de patrimônio privado de ativos reais com capacidades especializadas em infraestrutura de internet, incluindo data centers, ativos de colocação e interconexão e empresas operacionais e ativos relacionados. Nossos fundadores e profissionais de investimento têm experiência em avaliar, fazer e administrar investimentos em ativos reais com um valor agregado superior a US$ 20 bilhões nos EUA, Europa e Ásia, com mais de US$ 15 bilhões em infraestrutura de internet. Para obter mais informações, visite www.mountelbert.com.
Sobre a EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
A EdgeCore Internet Real Estate é uma importante desenvolvedora, proprietária e operadora nos EUA de campi de data centers atacadistas altamente escalonáveis, conectados à nuvem, fornecendo soluções para o Global 2000, incluindo empresas de computação em nuvem e internet de hiperescala. A EdgeCore está atualmente desenvolvendo campi em data centers em Dallas, Phoenix, Norte da Virgínia, Reno e Vale do Silício, com planos de desenvolver campi em mercados adicionais. Cada um dos cinco campi iniciais da empresa é projetado para suportar entre 80 e 225 MW de carga crítica, representando uma capacidade total superior a 800 MW em toda a plataforma atual da empresa. A EdgeCore está empenhada em permitir o crescimento e suportar os rigorosos requisitos de desempenho dos seus clientes, aproveitando a capacidade pronta para o serviço e as soluções sob medida para todos os EUA. Para obter mais informações, visite www.edgecore.com ou nos siga no Twitter ou LinkedIn.
Sobre a GIC
A GIC é uma empresa de investimento global líder, com mais de US$ 100 bilhões em ativos sob gestão. Fundada em 1981 para garantir o futuro financeiro de Cingapura, a empresa administra as reservas estrangeiras de Cingapura. Um investidor de valor de longo prazo disciplinado, a GIC está singularmente posicionada para investimentos em uma ampla gama de classes de ativos, incluindo imóveis, investimentos privados, ações e renda fixa. A GIC tem investimentos em mais de 40 países e vem investindo em mercados emergentes há mais de duas décadas. Sediada em Cingapura, a GIC emprega cerca de 1.500 pessoas em 10 escritórios nas principais cidades financeiras do mundo. Para obter mais informações sobre o GIC, visite www.gic.com.sg.
Sobre a OPTrust
Com um plano totalmente financiado com ativos líquidos de mais de US$ 20 bilhões, a OPTrust investe e administra um dos maiores fundos de pensão do Canadá e administra o Plano de Pensão OPSEU, um plano de benefício definido com mais de 92.000 membros e aposentados.
A OPTrust é um investidor global em uma ampla gama de classes de ativos, incluindo ações canadenses e estrangeiras, renda fixa, imóveis, infraestrutura e mercados privados, e conta com uma equipe de profissionais de investimento altamente experientes localizados em Toronto, Londres e Sydney. Como uma organização de gestão de pensões, a missão da OPTrust é pagar as pensões hoje e preservar as pensões para amanhã. Para obter mais informações, visite www.optrust.com.
