Booz Allen Announces New Jobs in Ohio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 02:06 PM EDT
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced it expects to bring 60 new jobs to Ohio by 2021 and build a new digital hub in the state to house its growing technical workforce.
The digital hub will include secure facilities and be part of Booz Allen’s Digital Solutions Network, which is comprised of digital strategists and technologists across the firm that research, design and collaborate to help solve complex challenges for business, government and military clients.
Booz Allen will add a variety of high-skilled jobs in the Dayton region including software developers, data scientists, cybersecurity engineers, scrum masters, analysts, and systems administrators. Salaries for the new employees will vary by position and experience.
Booz Allen provides a variety of high-demand digital solutions, engineering, cybersecurity, analytics, and consulting services and has work sites throughout Ohio and globally. The addition of these new software, cyber and engineering jobs will enable the company to continue tackling the complex challenges of today and the future, leveraging innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and modern techniques including user-centered design, Agile and DevSecOps to create more efficient and effective solutions for clients.
“New trends in technology, culture, partnership and innovation are shaping an advanced era of digital transformation for our clients, and the possibilities are endless,” said Julie McPherson, senior vice president and head of digital solutions at Booz Allen. “With this addition of high-tech talent and a new digital hub in Beavercreek, we have even more capacity to help innovate, collaborate and support our clients’ demand for transformative technology.”
“Booz Allen has a strong presence in Ohio and the Dayton area provides a diverse talent pool that brings tremendous value to our clients,” said Rick Holley, senior vice president at Booz Allen. “We’re proud of the workforce we’ve built in the Dayton area and we look forward to further drawing on the region’s highly skilled residents, vibrant business community, and close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which make it an essential hub for supporting mission-critical work.”
The company’s expansion will open new opportunities for veterans who are transitioning from the military and seeking high-impact, mission-focused careers, as well as military spouses with diverse skillsets. Booz Allen has been recognized as a “Best Employer for Veterans” by Forbes Magazine, “Best of the Best” Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine and “Top Military-Friendly Employer” by GI Jobs Magazine. It has also been named a “Best for Vets” Employer by Military Times for four consecutive years and one of Working Mother’s “100 Best Companies” for 20 consecutive years.
“Booz Allen Hamilton has a record of success in Ohio, and we are thrilled it chose to expand its cyber and digital operations in our region,” said Ted Griffith, JobsOhio managing director for information technology. “We look forward to Booz Allen Hamilton adding new software development jobs to its Ohio workforce, where its talented associates will continue to support software, cybersecurity and engineering solutions for its customers.”
“Booz Allen Hamilton plays a critical role in our country’s national defense, partnering with the U.S. Air Force and others to provide essential support to our nation’s war fighters through their work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and beyond,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition. “We’re grateful for their proposed investment in the Dayton region and look forward to continuing to support their growth in our community.”
To learn more about open positions at Booz Allen, visit careers.boozallen.com.
About Booz Allen
For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. They trust us to bring together the right minds: those who devote themselves to the challenge at hand, who speak with relentless candor, and who act with courage and character. They expect original solutions where there are no roadmaps. They rely on us because they know that—together—we will find the answers and change the world.
We solve the most difficult management and technology problems through a combination of consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 24,600 people globally, and had revenue of $6.17 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)
BAHPR-GI
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005852/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT