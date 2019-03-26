La solución de VE de Bidgely detecta patrones de carga para la integración del vehículo a la red (V2G)

|By Business Wire
March 26, 2019 02:31 PM EDT
Bidgely ha lanzado una solución de vehículo eléctrico (VE) para empresas de servicios públicos mundiales que aplica inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático a los datos de los clientes para la integración inteligente de vehículo a red (V2G). Con la patentede desagregación de VE líder en la industria de Bidgely como base, la nueva solución VE identifica patrones de carga residenciales en todo el territorio y señala los hogares con VE para ofertas de productos y servicios dirigidos que ayudan a las empresas de servicios públicos a mejorar el compromiso del cliente, a administrar la red de manera más eficaz y a generar nuevos ingresos.
The new Bidgely EV Solution identifies territory-wide residential charging patterns and pinpoints homes with EVs for targeted product and service offerings that help utilities enhance customer engagement, manage the grid more effectively and generate new revenue. (Graphic: Business Wire)
"La electrificación beneficiosa, y los VE en concreto, ofrecen a las empresas de servicios públicos una oportunidad en aumento de crear nuevos flujos de ingresos y al mismo tiempo cumplir con las normativas de reducción de emisiones de carbono", afirma Abhay Gupta, CEO de Bidgely. "Cada día se conectan al hogar nuevos VE y nuestra solución VE ayuda a los servicios públicos a adelantarse a esta tendencia y comprender el impacto de la integración del vehículo a red para la planificación de la red y la previsión de carga."
La Agencia Internacional de la Energía (IEA) estima que entre 125 y 220 millones de VE estarán en la carretera en 2030, y la gran mayoría de las cargasse realizarán en casa. La solución VE de Bidgely comienza detectando la firma única de carga VE en el hogar y analizando los patrones de carga. La información sobre la carga doméstica del VE permite:
- Investigación y planificación de carga de VE: las empresas de servicios públicos pueden usar patrones de carga VE para una mejor planificación de la red, definir nuevas tarifas de VE y administrar la distribución de carga y la previsión.
- Compromiso del cliente VE: mediante la participación específica del cliente con los propietarios de vehículos eléctricos, las empresas de utilidades pueden ofrecer rebajas en cargas de alta velocidad o planes de tiempo de uso de VE que aumentan los ingresos de la empresa de servicios públicos y permiten equilibrar la carga en la red.
- Controles VE: a medida que aumenta la gestión automatizada de los VE, las empresas de servicios públicos pueden enfocarse en la inscripción en la carga gestionada e incluso administrar los EV como un recurso de carga gestionable a través de un socio de controles EV Bidgely.
Más información sobre la solución VE con tecnología de IA de Bidgely en: https://bidgely.com/solutions/EV
Conozca a Bidgely en la Future of Utilities Summit 2019
Los asistentes a la Future of Utilities Summit 2019, que se celebra del 26 al 27 de marzo en Londres (Inglaterra), podrán escuchar la presentación de Prateek Chakravarty, director mundial de ventas de Bidgely, sobre el poder de la inteligencia artificial para desvelar nuevas vías de ingresos para empresas de servicios públicos e impulsar el compromiso personalizado del cliente, el 26 de marzo a las 16:15 (hora peninsular española).
Acerca de Bidgely
Como el primer proveedor de la industria de una plataforma de análisis energético empresarial y de participación del cliente, las soluciones de inteligencia artificial (IA) para empresas de servicios públicos de Bidgely transforman los datos del contador de las empresas de servicios públicos en inteligencia empresarial para optimizar el valor de los accionistas, personalizando la experiencia del cliente y modernizando la red. La misión de Bidgely de ser un socio de inteligencia artificial de confianza ayuda a las empresas de servicios públicos a resolver desafíos diarios relacionados con la gestión de la energía doméstica, la satisfacción del cliente, la eficiencia operativa y los nuevos modelos de ingresos. Con raíces en Silicon Valley, la compañía ha invertido 30 millones de dólares en I+D, cuenta con más 30 científicos especializados en datos y aporta su pasión por la IA a las empresas de servicios públicos que atienden a clientes residenciales de todo el mundo. Más información en www.bidgely.com o el blog de Bidgely en bidgely.com/blog.
