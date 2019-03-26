Mount Elbert schließt aufgestockten ersten Fonds mit 382 Mio. USD ab

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 02:39 PM EDT
Mount Elbert Capital Partners („Mount Elbert“), eine Private-Equity-Gesellschaft mit realen Vermögenswerten und Schwerpunkt auf Internetinfrastruktur, hat heute den Abschluss seines ersten Fonds, des Mount Elbert Capital Partners Fund 1 („Fonds 1“), bekannt gegeben. Der Fonds wurde mit Kapitalzusagen von insgesamt 382 Mio. USD abgeschlossen und übertraf damit das ursprüngliche Ziel von 290 Mio. USD. Bei der Kapitalaufnahme von Fonds 1 zog Mount Elbert mehrere globale Investoren an, darunter Pensionskassen, Stiftungen und Family Offices.
Zum 31. Dezember 2018 war Fonds 1 zu 22 % investiert, unter anderem mit Kapitaleinlagen der globalen institutionellen Investoren GIC und OPTrust in EdgeCore Internet Real Estate („EdgeCore”). EdgeCore ist ein Anlageinstrument, das Rechenzentren und die zugehörige Infrastruktur entwickelt, erwirbt und betreibt. Die anfängliche Kapitaleinlage belief sich auf über 900 Mio. USD, um die Entwicklung von Rechenzentren im Umfang von rund 2,0 Mrd. USD zu unterstützen. Neben der Investition von Mount Elbert in Fonds 1 treten die Mount Elbert-Partner als General Partner von EdgeCore auf und stellen Asset-Management-, Entwicklungs- und Leasingdienste bereit.
„Wir schätzen die Unterstützung unserer Investoren und das Vertrauen, das sie in uns setzen. Wir sind hochzufrieden angesichts der Überzeichnung von Fonds 1 und davon überzeugt, dass das Investitionsumfeld für den Fonds attraktiv ist“, so Tom Ray, Chairman und CEO bei Mount Elbert. „Außerdem freuen wir uns, dass wir die Betriebsfähigkeit der Servicepartner von Mount Elbert sicherstellen konnten. Wir betrachten diese Fähigkeiten als unverzichtbar und haben sie so positioniert, dass sie weitere Investitionen skalieren und unterstützen können. Aufbauend auf unseren Erfahrungen als Investoren und Betreiber arbeiten wir daran, unsere Branchenbeziehungen, Anlagestrategien und betriebliche Einblicke und Ressourcen optimal zu nutzen, um auch tiefer liegende Chancen und Risiken in einem Investitionsumfeld – das eine Fülle von beidem bietet – zu erkennen. Wir konzentrieren uns weiterhin auf die Generierung attraktiver, risikobereinigter Renditen, indem wir attraktive Anlagemöglichkeiten erschließen und dank unserer ambitionierten operativen Fähigkeiten und unseres Firmenethos höhere Transaktionsvolumen erzielen.
Jefferies LLC fungierte als exklusiver Global-Placement-Agent und Finanzberater für Mount Elbert.
Diese Pressemitteilung stellt kein Angebot zum Verkauf oder Aufforderung zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar.
Über Mount Elbert
Mount Elbert Capital Partners ist eine private Investmentgesellschaft mit Schwerpunkt im Bereich Internetinfrastruktur wie Rechenzentren, Colocation und Zusammenschaltung. Die Gründer und Investitionsexperten von Mount Elbert verfügen über umfassende Erfahrungen in der Bewertung, Durchführung und Verwaltung von Investitionen in Sachanlagen im Gesamtwert von mehr als 20 Mrd. USD in den USA, Europa und Asien, von denen über 15 Mrd. USD auf Rechenzentrumsinfrastruktur entfallen. Weitere Informationen sind verfügbar unter www.mountelbert.com.
Über EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
EdgeCore Internet Real Estate ist ein führender US-amerikanischer Entwickler, Eigentümer und Betreiber von hoch skalierbaren, Cloud-verbundenen Großhandelsstandorten für Rechenzentren, die Lösungen für die Global 2000 anbieten, darunter Hyperscale-Cloud- und Internetunternehmen. Derzeit entwickelt EdgeCore Rechenzentren in Dallas, Phoenix, Nord-Virginia, Reno und Silicon Valley und plant die Entwicklung weiterer Standorte in anderen Ländern. Die fünf ursprünglichen Standorte des Unternehmens sind jeweils für eine kritische Last von 80 bis 225 MW ausgelegt und entsprechen einer Gesamtkapazität von mehr als 800 MW auf der aktuellen Plattform des Unternehmens. EdgeCore hat sich zum Ziel gesetzt, das Wachstum zu fördern und die strengen Leistungsanforderungen seiner Kunden zu erfüllen, indem die einsatzbereiten Kapazitäten und maßgeschneiderte Lösungen in den USA optimal genutzt werden. Nähere Informationen sind verfügbar unter www.edgecore.com. Folgen Sie uns auch auf Twitter oder LinkedIn.
Über GIC
GIC ist eine führende globale Investmentgesellschaft mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von mehr als 100 Milliarden US-Dollar. Gegründet 1981 mit dem Ziel, die finanzielle Zukunft Singapurs zu sichern, verwaltet GIC die Devisenreserven des Landes. Als disziplinierter und langfristig orientierter Value-Investor ist GIC einzigartig positioniert, um in ein breites Spektrum von Anlageklassen zu investieren, darunter Immobilien, Private Equity, Aktien und festverzinsliche Wertpapiere. GIC hat Beteiligungen in mehr als 40 Ländern und investiert seit über zwei Jahrzehnten in Schwellenländer. GIC unterhält seinen Hauptsitz in Singapur und beschäftigt weltweit fast 1.500 Mitarbeiter an zehn Niederlassungen in bedeutenden Finanzzentren. Weitere Informationen über GIC finden Sie unter www.gic.com.sg.
Über OPTrust
Mit einem vollständig kapitalgedeckten Plan mit einem Nettovermögenswert von 20 Mrd. USD investiert und verwaltet OPTrust einen der größten Pensionsfonds Kanadas sowie den leistungsorientierten OPSEU-Pensionsplan mit mehr als 92.000 Mitgliedern und Pensionären.
OPTrust ist eine weltweit tätige Anlagegesellschaft, die in ein breites Spektrum an Anlageklassen investiert, darunter kanadische und ausländische Aktien, festverzinsliche Wertpapiere, Immobilien, Infrastruktur und private Märkte. Sie verfügt über ein Team aus sehr erfahrenen Anlageexperten in Toronto, London und Sydney. Als Pensionsverwaltungsgesellschaft verfolgt OPTrust das Ziel, die heutigen Renten zu zahlen und sie für morgen zu sichern. Weitere Informationen sind verfügbar unter www.optrust.com.
