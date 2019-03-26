OAG revela as rotas mais movimentadas do florescente mercado de viagens da América Latina

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
OAG, fornecedora líder mundial de dados e informações sobre viagens, revelou hoje Rotas mais movimentadas do mundo. A análise da OAG, que é baseada no volume de voo operacional, inclui informações sobre o desempenho no tempo (OTP) e a frequência da operadora no nível da rota, tanto nacional quanto internacionalmente.
OAG reveals Latin America's busiest international routes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Três voos de curta distância entre os aeroportos da América Latina estão entre as 20 rotas domésticas mais movimentadas do mundo. Classificada em quarto lugar, a viagem de São Paulo (CGH) para o Rio de Janeiro (SDU) opera 39.747 voos anuais. O serviço de Cuzco (CUZ) para Lima (LIM) está classificado no 13º lugar entre as rotas domésticas mais movimentadas do mundo, com 32.095 voos seguidos de Bogotá (BOG) para Medellin (MDE), que ficou em 15º lugar com 31,279 voos.
“A demanda por serviços aéreos na América Latina continua crescendo, com o tráfego de passageiros crescendo 3,7% em relação ao ano passado," disse John Grant, analista sênior da OAG. “Esse crescimento de mercado está criando mais concorrência de transportadoras e escolha do consumidor para as rotas mais populares da região, incluindo Buenos Aires (EZE) - São Paulo (GRU) e Cuzco (CUZ) - (LIM) Lima.”
A rota internacional mais movimentada originada na América Latina é Lima (LIM) - Santiago (SCL), com 10.369 voos operados anuais. Os voos com partida de San Juan (SJU) - Orlando (MCO) ficaram em segundo lugar com 9.446 voos, seguidos pelo serviço de São Paulo (GRU) - Santiago (SCL) em terceiro (8.812 voos). A maioria das rotas internacionais mais movimentadas da América Latina alcançou um OTP de 80% ou mais - uma realização notável, considerando o crescente congestionamento e crescimento de passageiros da região. Especificamente, as rotas de longa distância mais movimentadas da região, São Paulo (GRU) para a Cidade do Panamá (PTY) e Cidade do Panamá (PTY) para Santiago (SCL), registraram OTPs de 89,4 e 85,8%, respectivamente.
Globalmente, a maioria das rotas mais movimentadas do mundo está na região da Ásia-Pacífico. Com mais de 79.000 voos por ano, o serviço da Coréia do Sul Jeju (CJU) para Seul (GMP) é a rota mais movimentada do planeta.
Para critérios de qualificação e mais informações sobre as rotas internacionais e domésticas mais movimentadas do mundo, acesse a análise de rotas mais movimentadas aqui.
Sobre a OAG
A OAG é uma provedora líder global de dados de viagens, que tem impulsionado o crescimento e a inovação do ecossistema de viagens aéreas desde 1929.
Todos os dias, oferecemos suporte para milhões de viagens em todo o mundo, permitindo uma experiência de viagem mais simples, fácil e agradável. Com a maior rede mundial de agendas e dados de status e ferramentas de análise de ponta, permitimos que nossos clientes tomem decisões mais inteligentes, se adaptem melhor às mudanças e criem experiências excepcionais para os clientes.
Temos parceria com algumas das maiores marcas globais, aeroportos, companhias aéreas, operadoras de viagens e start-ups de rápido crescimento para projetar os melhores serviços disponíveis hoje, e as melhores inovações de amanhã.
Com sede no Reino Unido, a OAG tem operações globais nos EUA, Cingapura, Japão, Lituânia e China.
Para mais informação, visite: www.oag.com e nos siga no Twitter @OAG Aviation.
