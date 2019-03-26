Join Us at the Hearing Loss Association of America Convention as We Say Cheers to 40 Years!

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) invites you to join us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary at the HLAA2019 Convention. Presented by CapTel Captioned Telephone, the Convention offers the opportunity to meet other people with hearing loss, learn in the most communication accessible environment, visit the free Exhibit Hall, and enjoy the beauty of Rochester.
Highlights include:
- Opening Session with keynote by Rebecca Alexander (@Reb_Alexander). Despite hearing and vision loss due to a rare genetic disorder, Rebecca thrives as a psychotherapist, disability rights advocate, group fitness instructor, extreme athlete, and is author of Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found. The Opening Session is sponsored by Advanced Bionics.
- Exhibit Hall where you can experience the latest technology and services for people with hearing loss. The Exhibit Hall is free and open to the public.
- Research Symposium, The Latest on Genetics and Hearing Loss, moderated by Thomas Friedman, Ph.D., chief of the Laboratory of Molecular Genetics, National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), National Institutes of Health. The symposium will include presentations by Zheng-Yi Chen, Ph.D., Mass. Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School; Richard Smith, M.D., University of Iowa; and Patricia M. White, Ph.D., University of Rochester School of Medicine. The symposium is funded by a grant from NIDCD and sponsored by Cochlear Americas.
- State and Chapter Awards Ceremony & Reception will highlight those people from the HLAA Chapters and State Organizations who have worked tirelessly in their communities to help others with hearing loss.
- Educational and State/Chapter Workshops on advocacy, hearing assistive technology, genetics, and lifestyle are fully accessible with hearing loops and CART/captioning. Sign language interpretation is also available.
- Cheers to 40 Years! HLAA Anniversary Celebration and Awards Gala will be a special night where we pay tribute to our many accomplishments over the years, as well as honor those receiving an HLAA National Award. The Cheers to 40 Years Gala is sponsored by CapTel Captioned Telephone.
- Get Acquainted Party is an annual tradition where you will see old friends, meet new ones, and be entertained. This year’s theme is Fabulous Hollywood. The Get Acquainted Party is sponsored by CaptionCall.
- HLAA2019 Convention Walk4Hearing is an opportunity to explore Rochester while getting some fresh air and exercise.
- Night at the Museum, an exciting off-site event at the George Eastman Museum.
- Complimentary registration for veterans with hearing loss attending for the first time!
HLAA would like to thank all HLAA2019 Convention sponsors for their generous support (listed in alphabetical order):
Advanced
Bionics
CapTel Captioned Telephone
CaptionCall
ClearCaptions
Cochlear Americas
Contacta
CTA Foundation
CTIA
Hamilton CapTel
Hearing Help Express
Hearing Industries Association (HIA)
MED-EL
NIDCD
Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf (RIT/NTID)
Panasonic
Sprint CapTel
Starkey Hearing Technologies
T-Mobile
Tracfone
Verizon Media
For more information visit the HLAA Convention page.
About the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)
HLAA, founded in 1979, opens the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. In addition to annual conventions, HLAA produces Walk4Hearing events across the country, publishes the bimonthly magazine, Hearing Life, advocates for people with hearing loss, and has an extensive network of chapters and state organizations. HLAA is located at 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814. Phone 301.657.2248 or visit hearingloss.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005920/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT