Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners realisiert Markteinführung mit Mercatus

March 26, 2019
Mercatus, eine führende alternative Asset- und Investmentmanagement-Plattform, kündigte heute eine Markteinführung von Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners mit der Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management- (ILM-)Plattform an.
Quinbrook investiert in ein breites Spektrum an Infrastrukturassets mit geringem CO2 bzw. für erneuerbare Energien, einschließlich Onshore-Windenergie, gewerblichen und verteilten Solar-PV-Systemen, Batteriespeicher, Peaking-Kapazität und ‚intelligenten Stromnetzen‘. Quinbrook hat vor kurzem den endgültigen Abschluss seiner aktuellen Strategie bekanntgegeben, durch die über 1,6 Mrd. USD von institutionellen Investoren gesichert wurden, um ‚mehrwertschöpfende‘ Investitionen im US-amerikanischen, britischen und australischen Markt zu fördern.
Die Mercatus Investment Lifecycle Management- (ILM-)Plattform systematisiert und zentralisiert Asset-, Fonds- und Portfolio-Daten, um Investoren eine präzise Analytik sowie Aufschluss über die Echtzeit-Leistung, Risiken und ESG-Aspekte zu bieten.
„Mercatus hat uns die schnellste Time-to-Value für unser dringendstes Bedürfnis geboten: eine optimierte Arbeitsweise mit unserem schnell wachsenden Portfolio an Unternehmen sowie Vorbereitung auf die digitale Überholung unserer Asset-Management-Kompetenz. Die Markteinführung erfolgte innerhalb von drei Monaten“, so David Scaysbrook, Mitgründer und Managing-Partner bei Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. „Wir möchten, dass Quinbrook zu den effektivsten und betriebsorientiertesten Investoren und Asset-Managern der Welt zählt, und zwar durch Echtzeit-Zugriff auf die tatsächlichen Leistungsdaten, um besser eine proaktive Entscheidungsfindung sowie eine informiertere Berichterstattung zu ermöglichen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass wir durch die Nutzung von Mercatus zur Systematisierung der Daten und Workflows über alle unsere Portfolio-Unternehmen hinweg eine höhere Skalierbarkeit und Managementeffizienz erzielen, sodass wir dabei schneller und intelligenter wachsen sowie unseren Investoren handfeste Vorteile bieten können.“
Zentrale Anforderungen von Quinbrook an eine Lösung:
- Einheitlichkeit – einheitliche Echtzeit-Daten und Berichterstattung über alle Portfolio-Unternehmen hinweg
- Effizienz – mehr Zeit für die Verwaltung von Investitionen, geringerer Zeitaufwand für Berichterstattung und administrative Aufgaben
- Skalierbarkeit – Bereitstellung der entsprechenden Infrastruktur, die jedem Unternehmen eigenständige Nachhaltigkeit für neues Wachstum ermöglicht
- Sichtbarkeit – von Risiken, Leistung und zukunftsbezogenen Bewertungen
- Operative Exzellenz – durch Automatisierung und zentralisierte Daten-/Modellsteuerungen für geringeres Risiko bezüglich Datengenauigkeit und verbesserte Echtzeit-Einblicke
„Besonders hervorzuheben ist Quinbrooks Vision, einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu gewinnen und im Zuge seines Wettbewerbs mit führenden globalen PE-Fonds hochmoderne Techniken als Hauptunterscheidungsmerkmal gegenüber LPs zu nutzen “, so Haresh Patel, CEO von Mercatus. „Quinbrook zeichnet sich durch Weitblick aus und versteht, was in puncto Komplexität und Wachstum als nächstes ansteht. Sie schaffen eine Technologie-Plattform, die auf ihre Portfolio-Unternehmen und LPs ausgerichtet ist, indem vollständige Sichtbarkeit, Rückverfolgbarkeit und Kontrolle über sämtliche Datenstücke und daraus gewonnenen Einblicken geboten wird. Es ist spannend, zu beobachten, wie ein Unternehmen unsere Plattform bis ins kleinste Detail nutzt, um maximale Wertsteigerung zu fördern.“
Quinbrook führt die Mercatus ILM-Plattform gemeinsam mit fünf seiner Portfolio-Unternehmen seines Low Carbon Power Fund ein. Weitere Informationen zu Mercatus ILM finden Sie auf www.gomercatus.com.
Informationen zu Quinbrook
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) ist ein spezialisierter Investmentmanager mit exklusivem Fokus auf Investitionen in Infrastrukturen mit geringem CO2 bzw. für erneuerbare Energien sowie operativem Asset-Management in den USA, in Großbritannien und Australien. Quinbrook wird von einem Führungsteam von Energiewirtschaftsexperten geleitet und verwaltet, die gemeinsam seit den frühen 90er Jahren über 17 Milliarden USD in Energieinfrastrukturassets investiert haben, was über 30 GW der Versorgungskapazität ausmacht. Quinbrooks Investment- und Assetmanagement-Team verfügt über Niederlassungen in Houston, London, Jersey und an Australiens Gold Coast. Quinbrook verwaltet aktuell den Low Carbon Power Fund, über den Investitionen in Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Windenergie, Solarenergie, Batteriespeicher, Gas-Peaking und ‚intelligente Stromnetze‘ getätigt wurden, sowie Cape Byron Power (www.capebyronpower.com), eines von Australiens größten auf 100% erneuerbarer Energie basierten Grundkraftwerken.
Über Mercatus
Mercatus ist der führende Anbieter von alternativen Asset- und Investmentmanagement-Lösungen, die Investoren dabei unterstützen, ihre Renditen zu maximieren, das Wachstum zu beschleunigen und Risiken zu minimieren. Mercatus ist die einzige Plattform, die es ermöglicht, Vermögens- und Portfoliodaten systematisch zu konsolidieren, Finanzanalysen zu automatisieren und zu überwachen sowie Entscheidungen und die Zusammenarbeit über den gesamten Lebenszyklus von Investitionen zu optimieren. Viele der größten globalen Fonds nutzen Mercatus, um über 450 Mrd. USD an Vermögenswerten und Investitionen in 118 Ländern und 11 Anlageklassen zu verwalten. Mercatus hat seinen Hauptsitz im Silicon Valley und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Europa und Indien. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.gomercatus.com.
