Global Managed MPLS Market Outlook, 2019 to 2024 - Increased Penetration of Cloud Services is a Key Growth Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 03:31 PM EDT
The "Managed MPLS Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The managed MPLS market was valued at USD 45.61 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
With businesses expanding rapidly, MPLS is becoming the preferred choice of enterprises, as it offers excellent quality of service when it comes to avoiding packet loss and keeping a business's most important traffic flowing.
The rise in mobile backhaul networks is estimated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.
With the growing global expansion of enterprises, there is a need for secure connectivity among various business units and effective means for data management, which has boosted the adoption of MPLS networks.
Around 79% MNCs indicated network management as a key concern for a CIO, with enterprises pushing the adoptions of networks that are secure, scalable, and flexible enough to accommodate the vast expanding array of services.
Currently, about 63% of MNCs opt for outsourcing, including buying managed network and telecom services, with the desire to achieve overall cost savings and focus on core business competencies.
Key Market Trends
The IT & Telecommunications Segment is Estimated to Hold the Major Share
Growing smartphone penetration and the number of devices connected to the internet have placed an immense pressure on the current telecom network. Thus, network operators are faced with the challenges of insufficient bandwidth and network congestion, leading to call drops and unreliable network functions.
Furthermore, widespread investments in cloud services, owing to greater advantages of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS, have required IT providers to maintain their delivery, through their own network, with a growing consumer base. All these factors have contributed to driving the adoption of MPLS technologies.
Growth in cloud-based services for mobile users and the roll-out of 4G LTE services around the world have increased the investment into networks by carriers. Automation has become an integral part in shaping the carriers' ability to offer their on-demand' services effectively with balanced operational costs.
According to AT&T, a telecommunications company, most of the customers in the future are expected to operate hybrid WANs with both MPLS and broadband connections. With a hybrid solution, companies might route non-mission critical traffic, such as software usages, email, and storage file transfers over SD-WAN, while still handling mission-critical applications like voice and real-time video over MPLS.
United States to Hold a Major Share in the North American Market
The United States is expected to hold a significant share in the market studied. With the surge of cloud computing, there has been an increase in the demand for secure networking among enterprises, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for the managed MPLS market.
For instance, according to Cisco Systems, in North America cloud traffic in 2017 increased to 2,771 exabytes from 1,891 exabytes in 2016, which is forecast to reach 6,844 exabytes in 2021. This is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the market studied.
Companies in the region, such as Cognizant, deliver a full range of application outsourcing, system integration services, and business process consulting. By increasing its global reach through business diversification, the company realized the need for transcontinental connectivity and efficient security mechanisms.
Competitive Landscape
The managed MPLS market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, a few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and increase their profitability.
In Sep 2018, Jio and Cisco announced an extension of their partnership to tap an INR 500 billion enterprise market. Jio has created a complete greenfield Internet Protocol or IP-backed network based on VoLTE technology, and its partnership with Cisco will include IP/MPLS, data center, integrated mobile core, service provider Wi-Fi, contact center, security, and enterprise IT.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Mobile Backhaul Networks
4.2.2 Increased Penetration of Cloud Services
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Higher Costs Associated With MPLS
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 By Service
5.1.1 Level 2 VPN
5.1.2 Level 3 VPN
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Healthcare
5.2.2 BFSI
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Manufacturing
5.2.5 Government
5.2.6 IT and Telecommunication
5.2.7 Other End Users
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AT&T Communications Inc.
6.1.2 BT Global Services Ltd.
6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.4 Century Link Inc.
6.1.5 Vodafone Group PLC
6.1.6 Sprint Nextel Corporation
6.1.7 Netmagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (NTT Communications)
6.1.8 Syringa Networks LLC
6.1.9 Orange S.A.
6.1.10 Verizon Communications Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rrjg2c/global_managed?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005937/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:15 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 25, 2019 04:00 PM EDT