OAG da a conocer las rutas más transitadas en el floreciente mercado de los viajes de América Latina

|March 26, 2019 04:28 PM EDT
OAG, proveedor líder mundial de información y análisis sobre la industria de los viajes, dio a conocer hoy las Rutas más transitadas del mundo. El análisis de OAG, fundado en el volumen de vuelos operados, presenta información sobre el desempeño de tiempo y la frecuencia del operador en una ruta determinada, tanto a nivel nacional como internacional.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005974/es/
OAG reveals Latin America's busiest international routes. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Entre las 20 rutas domésticas más transitadas del mundo se destacan tres vuelos de corta distancia entre aeropuertos latinoamericanos. En cuarto lugar, el viaje de San Pablo (CGH) a Río de Janeiro (SDU) opera 39.747 vuelos por año. El servicio de Cuzco (CUZ) a Lima (LIM), se clasificó en el 13.o lugar entre las rutas domésticas más concurridas del mundo, con 32.095 vuelos, seguido por Bogotá (BOG) a Medellín (MDE), que se ubicó en el puesto 15.o con 31.279 vuelos.
"La demanda de servicios aéreos en América Latina sigue en pleno auge, con un aumento del tráfico de pasajeros del 3,7 por ciento respecto al año pasado", señaló John Grant, analista ejecutivo de OAG. "Este crecimiento del mercado está generando una mayor competencia de operadores y ofrece un abanico de opciones a los consumidores para las rutas más populares de la región, entre ellas, Buenos Aires (EZE) a San Pablo (GRU) y Cuzco (CUZ) a (LIM) Lima".
La ruta internacional más transitada con origen en América Latina es Lima (LIM) a Santiago (SCL), con 10.369 vuelos anuales. Los vuelos que despegaron de San Juan (SJU) a Orlando (MCO) ocuparon el segundo lugar con 9.446 vuelos, seguidos del servicio de San Pablo (GRU) a Santiago (SCL) en tercer lugar, con 8.812 vuelos. La mayoría de las rutas internacionales más transitadas de América Latina lograron un desempeño de tiempo del 80 por ciento o más, un logro notable considerando la creciente congestión de la región y el aumento del volumen de pasajeros. En particular, las rutas de mayor recorrido de la región, de San Pablo (GRU) a Ciudad de Panamá (PTY) y Ciudad de Panamá (PTY) a Santiago (SCL), registraron desempeño de tiempo de entre 89,4 y 85,8 por ciento, respectivamente.
A nivel mundial, la mayoría de las rutas más transitadas del mundo se encuentran en la región de Asia y el Pacífico. Con más de 79.000 vuelos por año, el servicio desde Corea del Sur Jeju (CJU) a Seúl (GMP) es la ruta más transitada del planeta.
Para consultar los criterios de calificación y obtener más información sobre las rutas internacionales y nacionales más transitadas del mundo, lea el Análisis de las rutas más transitadas aquí.
Acerca de OAG
OAG es un proveedor líder mundial de datos de viajes que ha impulsado el crecimiento y la innovación del ecosistema de viajes aéreos desde 1929.
Todos los días, facilitan millones de viajes en todo el mundo, con una experiencia de viaje más sencilla, más agradable y sin problemas. Con la red más grande del mundo de horarios y datos sobre el estado, además de herramientas de análisis de vanguardia, ayudamos a nuestros clientes tomar decisiones más inteligentes, a adaptarse mejor al cambio y a ofrecerles experiencias excepcionales a sus clientes.
Nos asociamos con algunas de las marcas mundiales, aeropuertos, aerolíneas, operadores de viajes y empresas emergentes de rápido crecimiento más prestigiosas, para diseñar los mejores servicios disponibles en la actualidad y las mejores innovaciones del futuro.
Con sede en el Reino Unido, OAG tiene operaciones internacionales en Estados Unidos, Singapur, Japón, Lituania y China.
Para más información visite: www.oag.com y síganos en Twitter @OAG Aviation.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005974/es/
