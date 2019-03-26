GlobalLogic ernennt erfahrenen CEO Björn Ivroth zum Berater des Vorstands

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 04:38 PM EDT
GlobalLogic Inc., ein führendes Unternehmen für die digitale Produktkonzeption, kündigte heute an, dass Björn Ivroth dem Unternehmen ab sofort als Berater des Vorstands zur Verfügung steht. Herr Ivroth war bis vor Kurzem als CEO von EVRY, einem führenden skandinavischen IT-Dienstleister und Softwareanbieter, tätig. In dieser neuen Position wird er zusammen mit dem Vorstand, dem CEO und bewährten Führungspersönlichkeiten zur Entwicklung und Ausführung der Wachstumsstrategien beitragen, die das europäische Geschäft von GlobalLogic befeuern.
„Wir freuen uns, eine Koryphäe wie Björn in unserem Beratungsteam zu haben“, sagte Shashank Samant, CEO von GlobalLogic. „Seine Erfahrung als Leiter des operativen Geschäfts und seine tiefgründigen Kenntnisse des europäischen Markts sind von unvorstellbarem Wert für GlobalLogic. Gerne machen wir uns seine Expertise bei der fortgesetzten Vergrößerung unseres europäischen Fußabdrucks zunutze.“
Seine Karriere begann Herr Ivroth als Managementberater bei McKinsey & Company. Weitere frühe Erfahrungen umfassen leitende Positionen im Bereich IT-Dienstleistung bei Accenture und IBM. Herr Ivroths berufliche Laufbahn führte ihn dann als CEO zu CGI Sweden, einem Teil des großen multinationalen IT-Dienstleisters CGI, wo er die Fusion von CGI und Logica in Schweden leitete, dabei das Geschäft transformierte und die Position von CGI im schwedischen Markt deutlich stärkte.
Herr Ivroth wurde daraufhin im März 2015 zum CEO von EVRY ernannt. Dieses Unternehmen führte er erfolgreich durch eine umfassende strategische Neuorganisation, die sich auf Verbesserungen des operativen Geschäfts, Innovation und profitables Geschäftswachstum konzentrierte. Unter seiner Führung vollzog EVRY im Juni 2017 seinen Erstbörsengang. Björn zog sich Ende 2018 aus dieser Position zurück.
„Unternehmen jeder Branche streben danach, mehr Wert zu generieren, die Kundenbindung zu steigern und mittels Software neue Ertragsströme zu schaffen“, so Herr Ivroth. „Ich sehe für branchenführende Unternehmen wie GlobalLogic einen dringenden Bedarf, dieser Nachfrage der Kunden nachzukommen und bin sehr begeistert und stolz, mit dem Unternehmen diesen Aufbruch in Richtung Wachstum zu unternehmen.“
„Dies ist eine aufregende Zeit für GlobalLogic, da unsere Kunden sich durch digitale Transformation weiterentwickeln und innovativ sein möchten“, sagte Dr. Rolf Werner, Head of Europe bei GlobalLogic. „Ich heiße Björn in unserem innovativen Unternehmen als Senior Advisor willkommen und freue mich auf eine partnerschaftliche Zusammenarbeit bei der Beschleunigung des Wachstums von GlobalLogic in Europa.“
GlobalLogic integriert im Namen von Kunden strategisches Design und komplexe Technik, um Innovationen branchenübergreifend zu fördern. In den letzten zehn Jahren hat das Unternehmen seine Präsenz in europäischen Ländern gestärkt, und seine geschäftlichen und regionalen Dienstleistungskapazitäten zugleich ausgebaut. Die Erweiterung der Management- und Beraterteams mit Führungspersönlichkeiten wird die Wachstumsambitionen des Unternehmens in Europa und anderen Regionen weiter in Fahrt bringen.
Über GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic ist ein führendes Unternehmen im Bereich digitale Produktentwicklung. Wir helfen unseren Kunden, innovative Produkte, Plattformen und digitale Erlebnisse für die Welt von heute zu entwickeln. Durch die Integration von strategischem Design, komplexer Technik und vertikalen Branchenkenntnissen zeigen wir unseren Kunden auf, welche Möglichkeiten sich ihnen bieten, und beschleunigen ihren Übergang in die digitale Geschäftswelt von morgen. Mit Hauptsitz in Silicon Valley unterhält GlobalLogic weltweit Zentren für Design und Engineering und unterstützt mit seinem profunden Know-how Kunden aus den Branchen Kommunikation, KFZ, Gesundheitswesen, Technologie, Medien und Entertainment, Fertigung sowie Halbleiter. www.globallogic.com
GlobalLogic ist eine Handelsmarke von GlobalLogic. Alle anderen Marken-, Produkt- oder Servicenamen sind Warenzeichen oder Service-Marks der jeweiligen Eigentümer oder können dies sein.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005979/de/
