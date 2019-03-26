Saviynt APAC Growth Points to Expanding Market Demand for Intelligent Identity Governance and Analytics Driven Security Solutions in the Region

|By Business Wire
|
|March 26, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Saviynt, the trust award-winning provider of intelligent, identity-driven security management solutions, today announced it tripled revenues in 2018 in APAC, released new groundbreaking technology, expanded staff and opened a new sales and support office. Saviynt continues its focus on exceeding enterprise identity needs by delivering on its platform vision that brings together best-in-class enterprise identity-security solutions.
"The APAC region is a major growth driver for the company and we are seeing market demand based on recognition from analysts like Gartner, KuppingerCole and Forrester. That recognition is coming from our customer-driven approach which helps global enterprises more effectively manage the many access points to business-critical assets to ensure continuous governance of infrastructure, data, applications, and identities,” said Amit Saha, CEO, Saviynt.
These enhancements that are resulting in reduced time-to-value for customers have come from a wide set of well-planned strategic activities and investments that include:
Talent Acquisition and Geographic Expansion
Corporate wide, Saviynt doubled its employee count and is actively hiring engineering, sales and marketing roles globally. In support of corporate growth, a new APAC office has been built out with plans for as many as two more regional locations in 2019. “The APAC region has been very receptive to the industry leading identity technology that Saviynt has brought to market because it enables companies to secure their applications and data while digitally transforming and bringing new customer engagement models to market,” said John Vine Hall, Vice President of APAC, Saviynt.
Strategic Partner Expansion
In 2018 in the APAC region, Saviynt continued aggressive investment in and growth of strategic service and technology partnerships. Regionally, partner expansion with service and system integration partnerships included new or expanded relationships with large and boutique firms servicing niche markets. Additionally, expanded technology partnerships with AWS, Microsoft and several other partners have resulted in the extension of technology value for our customers. Many of those partners were recognized for their 2018 efforts.
Funding – Series A
Until April of 2018, Saviynt was self-funded. Since receiving $40 million in series A funding from Carrick Capital Partners, LLC, an investment firm focused on technology-enabled businesses, Saviynt has appointed new leadership positions and is rapidly executing on the company’s go-to-market strategy including expanding into new geographies and growing its ecosystem of deep-integration partnerships.
Platform Innovation and Expansion
Saviynt is recognized for excellence in technology innovation from leading technology analyst firms - an indicator of market demand for cloud-based security solutions that are quick-to-deploy, yet sophisticated enough to tackle highly complex identity governance security programs.
At Converge ’18 in December, Saviynt highlighted four key areas of innovation that showcase the continued advancement of our award-winning identity management solutions.
Operational Excellence
Saviynt has tuned its operational model globally and in the APAC region to the point where large global enterprises are standing up the industry's best identity solution in the cloud, integrating it with a wide-range of critical business applications for thousands of users, in just weeks. Successfully removing what was once long, slow and painful identity implementations, Saviynt is helping companies rapidly achieve the business controls they need to deliver new customer engagement models through digital transformation.
“Our unique, cloud-based approach for delivering identity and security governance capabilities ensures our customers receive the right kind of visibility, and automated risk-mitigating capabilities to meet today’s ever-increasing regulatory and security requirements. Our aim is to help customers accomplish digital transformation initiatives by extending their existing, security standards and policies without requiring unnecessary system or infrastructure changes,” said Yash Prakash, COO, Saviynt.
About
Saviynt helps large organizations secure applications, data and infrastructure in a single platform for Cloud (Office 365, AWS, Salesforce, Workday) and Enterprise (SAP, Oracle EBS). Saviynt is pioneering IGA 2.0 by integrating advanced risk analytics and intelligence with fine-grained privilege management. Top global brands leverage Saviynt technology.
