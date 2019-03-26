Navis Recognizes Excellence in the Industry Through the 2019 Inspire Awards

|By Business Wire
March 26, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced the winners of the Inspire Awards at Navis World 2019.
The Inspire Awards honor Navis and XVELA terminal operators, ocean carriers and vessel owners that demonstrate distinction, a commitment to excellence and innovation at their facilities in six categories. There are two categories new to the awards this year, the Learning and Development Award and the Individual Achievement Award. The Learning and Development Award recognizes organizations that have gone above and beyond to develop their workforce and manage change in their organizations to stay ahead and the Individual Achievement Award is given to pioneers who have made a significant contribution in their company to drive the industry forward.
“Our customers are constantly innovating and developing their workforce to remain competitive,” said Andy Barrons, Chief Strategy Officer at Navis. “We are proud to partner with the leading terminals, ocean carriers and other organizations around the globe who offer their customers best-in-class products and services and we are glad we can recognize their work and impact to the industry through the Inspire Awards.”
Navis unveiled this year’s winners during the Inspire Awards luncheon held during Navis World 2019. Awards of Excellence and Awards of Recognition were presented to those with the highest scores in each category. Winners were selected through a combination of peer voting on the Navis Collaboration Center (NCC) and final evaluation by a judging panel. The 2019 Inspire Awards winners include:
Terminal Operations Optimization
- Award of Excellence: Terminal Pacifico Sur Valparaiso has utilized Navis Expert Decking and Prime Route applications to maintain service levels while optimizing yard planning to accommodate increasing number of containers. Year-over-year gate moves per hour increased from 81.5 to 93.8.
- Award of Recognition: Tianjin Port Information Technology Development Co. completed the fastest recorded N4 implementation with its consolidation of six terminals to a singular TOS. With an annual throughput of 15 million TEU, it is now the largest single N4 terminal complex.
Vessel Performance and Capacity Optimization
- Award of Excellence: Zeaborn Ship Management was one of the first users to apply Bluetracker One with a strategic focus on monitoring vessel performance, tracking emission compliance and maintaining fleet-wide data standards. Enabling BTO has allowed ZSM to significantly improve data management and visibility of operational vessel performance and reporting.
- Award of Recognition: Seaspan Ship Management Limited, committed to ensuring the safety of crews, cargo and the environment through highly optimized vessels, launched its Seaspan Action on Vessel Energy Reduction (SAVER) initiative. Seaspan guided the construction of 25 SAVER 10,000 and 15 SAVER 14,000 TEU vessels, paying close attention to the quality and optimization of the vessel as a whole.
Innovation
- Award of Excellence: APM Terminals MedPort Tangier was built in 2018, and from design and planning through execution, was up and running in record time with N4 as the core software at the terminal. With the help of Navis, the terminal responded to its first call a month ahead of the official go-live.
- Award of Recognition: Qingdao New Qianwan Container Terminal Co. Ltd. launched automated operations in 2018 and by the end of the year had more than 1,100 vessel calls with 100% on-schedule rate. The terminal has also surpassed the productivity levels of manual terminals and is addressing long-standing industry challenges with technology innovations including AGV charging in operation, one-button anchoring systems, twist-lock handling robots, among others.
Customer and Community Impact
- Award of Excellence: DP World Callao is committed to maximizing operational efficiency and providing a better customer experience with its Digital Port project, which minimizes customer participation in manual and physical processes. The project automated all of the manual processes (i.e. identification, appointments, approval, settlements and online payment, document management) through the implementation of integrated technology solutions and ultimately transformed the way of working in Callao Port.
- Award of Recognition: Haifa Port implemented pre-advised messages for general cargo and used them as the basis for general cargo automation at the gate. This turned Haifa port completely paperless but the real success was convincing custom agents and Tally companies to abandon their paperwork and physical presence in the port and exchange them with pre-advised EDI messages. This is a true digital transformation, which took time to eliminate opposition of some of these stakeholders as the new procedure changed their way of doing business.
- Award of Recognition: Porto Itapoa established a space to promote dialogue and negotiations for fishing compensation. The project has evolved to become a channel for communication and negotiation, where the community can propose solutions to solve local problems. Since its establishment, the project has added R$219,069 in investments applied directly to the development of projects proposed by the community.
Collaboration Across the Container Flow
- Award of Excellence: Seaboard Marine implemented XVELA to maximize port stay operations as well as improve communication, efficiency, and transparency throughout the stowage planning and execution processes. Seaboard is utilizing XVELA’s integration with N4 at ICTSI’s CGSA Terminal, their last call before passing through the Panama Canal. Capitalizing on this visibility into the terminal operations, Seaboard is able to streamline operational processes and reduce wasted time to increase efficiency.
- Award of Recognition: Log-in Logistica, the first carrier in Latin America to go live with XVELA, is changing the conversation between carriers and terminals in the region and moving the industry toward the goal of ‘one call, one plan’ and one version of the truth. Log-In has also shown its commitment toward collaboration through its support in onboarding Tecon Rio Grande and Tecon Salvador as terminal partners for the purpose of collaborative stowage planning.
Learning and Development
- Award of Excellence: ICTSI South Pacific accomplished a first for Papua New Guinea with the implementation of two modern operating terminals running on N4 (SPICT and MIT). This was a transformative initiative for the nation with modern import/export containerized logistics being a gateway for further national economic development.
- Award of Recognition: DP World Prince Rupert completed phase two of its expansion and the go-live objective was to ramp up operations within 72 hours, to meet yearly average vessel productivity targets, daily rail train footage and truck turn times. With the help of Navis’ training services, the terminal exceeded project objectives and ramped up to meet its 72-hour goal.
Individual Achievement Award
- COSCO Shipping Ports, Wei Zhang, Vice Chairman and Managing Director
- ONE (Ocean Network Express), Takashi Kase, Senior Vice President
- LBCT (Long Beach Container Terminal), Anthony Otto, President
- Virginia International Terminals, Rich Ceci, Senior Vice President, Technology and Project
For more information about the Inspire Awards or to learn about Navis World, visit http://navisworld.navis.com/inspire and http://navisworld.navis.com.
About Navis, LLC
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com
About Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
