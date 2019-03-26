Mount Elbert cierra su primer fondo con un incremento de $382 millones

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
Mount Elbert Capital Partners (“Mount Elbert”), una firma de capital privado de bienes inmuebles con capacidades especializadas en infraestructura de Internet, ha anunciado hoy que ha completado el cierre final de su primer fondo, Mount Elbert Capital Partners Fund 1 (“Fondo 1”). El Fondo cerró los compromisos de capital por un total de $382 millones, superando el objetivo inicial de $290 millones. Al recaudar el Fondo 1, Mount Elbert atrajo a una amplia gama de inversores globales, incluidos fondos de pensiones, dotaciones y gestoras de grandes patrimonios.
El 31 de diciembre de 2018 se invirtió el 22% del Fondo 1, junto con inversores institucionales como GIC y OPTrust en EdgeCore Internet Real Estate (“EdgeCore”). EdgeCore es un vehículo de inversión dedicado al desarrollo, adquisición y operación de centros de datos e infraestructuras relacionadas, y se ha capitalizado inicialmente con $900 millones en patrimonio con el objeto de respaldar los cerca de $2.0 mil millones para el desarrollo del centro de datos. Además de la inversión en Mount Elbert por medio del Fondo 1, los socios de Mount Elbert tienen el papel de socio general y prestan servicios de gestión de activos, desarrollo y leasing a EdgeCore.
“Valoramos el respaldo de nuestros inversores y la confianza que han depositado en nosotros. Nos complace habernos sobresuscrito al Fondo 1 y creemos que el entorno de inversión para el fondo resulta atractivo,” comentó Tom Ray, presidente y CEO de Mount Elbert. “También nos complace haber creado las capacidades operativas inherentes para los socios de servicio de Mount Elbert; consideramos que estas funciones son invaluables y las hemos instalado de manera que podamos respaldar y aumentar a escala nuevas inversiones. Con experiencia tanto como inversionistas como operadores, nos esforzamos por aprovechar los vínculos de nuestras industrias, la visión de inversión y la perspectiva operativa, así como los recursos para percibir una capa más profunda de oportunidades y riesgos en un entorno de inversión en el que abundan ambos elementos. Nos mantenemos enfocados en generar retornos atractivos de riesgo ajustado al obtener oportunidades de inversión atractivas y catalizar la ejecución elevada a través de nuestra capacidad y ethos altamente motivados.”
Jefferies LLC se desempeñó en Mount Elbert como agente exclusivo de colocación global y asesor financiero.
Este comunicado de prensa no constituye una oferta para la venta, ni una convocatoria de ofertas para la compra, de ningún título valor.
Acerca de Mount Elbert
Mount Elbert Capital Partners una firma de capital privado de bienes inmuebles con capacidades especializadas en infraestructura de Internet, que incluye centros de datos, activos de colocación e interconexión, así como empresas operativas y activos relacionados. Nuestros fundadores y profesionales en inversión tienen experiencia en la evaluación, realización y administración de inversiones en bienes inmuebles con un valor conjunto que supera los $20 mil millones en EE. UU., Europa y Asia, con más de $15.0 mil millones en infraestructura de internet. Para más información, visite www.mountelbert.com.
Acerca de EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
EdgeCore Internet Real Estate es una entidad radicada en los Estados Unidos, que se destaca como desarrollador, propietario y operador de campos de centros de datos a masivos, que ofrece soluciones a las empresas Global 2000, incluso la nube a hiperescala y a las empresas de internet. EdgeCore en la actualidad está creando campus de centros de datos en Dallas, Phoenix, Northern Virginia, Reno, y Silicon Valley, y con planes de desarrollar campus en nuevos mercados. Cada uno de los cinco mercados iniciales de la empresa está diseñado para soportar entre 80 y 225 MW de carga crítica de trabajo, lo que representa una capacidad total que supera los 800 MW en la plataforma actual de la empresa. EdgeCore está comprometido a facilitar el compromiso y respaldar los exigentes requisitos de rendimiento de sus clientes, así como a aprovechar las soluciones listas para usar y a medida a lo largo de los EE. UU. Para más información, visite www.edgecore.com o síganos en Twitter o LinkedIn.
Acerca de GIC
GIC es una firma de inversión global líder en el mundo, con más de US$100 mil millones en activos bajo gestión. Creada en 1981 para garantizar el futuro financiero de Singapur, la firma administra las reservas externas de ese país. Caracterizado como inversor disciplinado en valores a largo plazo, GIC ocupa una posición única para inversiones en una amplia variedad de clases, como inmuebles, patrimonio privado, valores y renta fija. GIC tiene inversiones en más de 40 países y ha invertido en mercados e www.gic.com.sg.
Acerca de OPTrust
Como plan totalmente financiado con activos netos de más de $20 mil millones, OPTrust invierte y administra uno de los fondos de pensión más grandes de Canadá y el Plan de pensiones OPSEU, un plan de beneficios definidos con más de 92,000 miembros y retirados.
OPTrust es un inversor global en una amplia variedad de clases de activos, como valores canadienses y extranjeros, renta fija, bienes inmuebles, infraestructura y mercados privados, y tiene un equipo de profesionales en inversión altamente experimentados ubicados en Toronto, Londres y Sídney. Como organización dedicada al manejo de pensiones, la misión de OPTrust es pagar las pensiones hoy, preservarlas para el futuro. Para más información, visite www.optrust.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005998/es/
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Mar. 25, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 25, 2019 06:45 PM EDT