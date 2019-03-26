Acuris Risk Intelligence lance Acuris Cybercheck

|By Business Wire
Acuris Risk Intelligence, un fournisseur indépendant reconnu de solutions de data intelligence destinées à lutter contre le blanchiment d'argent, les risques tiers et les professionnels de la cybersécurité, annonce aujourd'hui le lancement de Acuris Cybercheck, une base de données qui permet aux entreprises et aux particuliers d'identifier si les renseignements personnels les concernant ont, ou non, été utilisés de façon malveillante par des criminels.
Acuris Cybercheck fournit la plus vaste base de données exclusive regroupant des données personnelles d'identité utilisées de façon malveillante. Conforme depuis 2008, cette base de données inclut des informations négociées sur des sites Web faisant l'objet d'une activité criminelle à l'échelle internationale, telles l'identité, ainsi que les données personnelles et financières. Elle permet également à ses utilisateurs de rechercher, via des interfaces API, des documents spécifiques ou de surveiller les données en continu.
Cette base de données est un guichet unique destiné à la surveillance des données ayant fait l'objet d'une utilisation malveillante, qui permet à ses utilisateurs, notamment de surveiller de manière proactive les données personnelles et de recevoir des alertes, d'atténuer les risques identifiés, d'améliorer la conformité à la Réglementation générale relative à la protection des données, de fournir des preuves d'une violation de données potentielle et d'évaluer la compromission des données lors de fusions et d'acquisitions, ainsi que de transactions d'entreprise.
Le système utilise des analystes humains qualifiés pour étudier et recueillir des données auprès de plus de 1.000 forums, sites Web et forums de discussion à l'activité criminelle. Pour éviter d'être repérés, ces sites Web ferment et déménagent fréquemment. Mais nos analystes Cybercheck sont qualifiés en surveillance et en identification de ce type de sites, et évitent les fausses données utilisées par les criminels pour induire les chercheurs en erreur. Cette approche experte offre à Acuris Cybercheck un avantage unique sur les outils de recherche basés sur des machines.
"Nous sommes particulièrement enthousiastes de lancer quelque chose qui tombe à point nommé sur le marché. Etant donné que de plus en plus de personnes partagent des données sensibles - généralement financières - avec tout un éventail d'organisations en ligne, la nécessité d'assurer la protection des données est cruciale pour la tranquillité d'esprit," affirme Joel Lange, directeur général d'Acuris Risk Intelligence. "Avec Acuris Cybercheck, les entreprises et les particuliers peuvent effectuer des recherches et surveiller d'éventuelles données personnelles faisant l'objet d'un acte malveillant, recueillies auprès de forums criminels sécurisés et connus, sur des sites Web non-indexés du monde entier," a-t-il ajouté.
A propos d'Acuris Risk Intelligence
Acuris Risk Intelligence a été fondée en 2004 sous le nom de C6 et s'est positionnée pour devenir l'un des premiers fournisseurs de données exclusives relatives aux PEP, aux sanctions et aux données anti-blanchiment (IABA) de diligence due et de conformité. Acuris a acquis la société en 2015. Aujourd'hui, Acuris Risk Intelligence combine un ensemble de données de niveau mondial - qui inclut désormais un contenu anti-fraude et de cybersécurité -, des analystes experts et une technologie dernier cri pour aider les organisations à gérer efficacement les risques inhérents aux relations commerciales. Les clients accèdent à nos informations via une plateforme SaaS, ou via les technologies API ou Feed, dans le but d'intégrer la protection contre les risques à leur activité. Nos secteurs prioritaires incluent les risques tiers et les risques anti-corruption, les risques anti-blanchiment (IABA), la vigilance due à l'égard du consommateur (Know Your Client -KYC) et la surveillance, ainsi que la détection proactive du risque de cybersécurité. Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez consulter notre site sur https://www.acurisriskintelligence.com/ ou appelez-nous au +44 (0) 203 742 1200.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006000/fr/
