GlobalLogic nomme le PDG d’expérience Björn Ivroth en tant que conseiller auprès du conseil d’administration

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 06:32 PM EDT
GlobalLogic Inc., un leader de l’ingénierie des produits numériques, a annoncé aujourd’hui que Björn Ivroth rejoignait la société en tant que conseiller auprès de son conseil d’administration avec effet immédiat. M. Ivroth a récemment officié en tant que PDG d’EVRY, un prestataire de services et de logiciels informatiques nordique de premier plan. Dans ce rôle, il collaborera avec le conseil, le PDG, et d’autres dirigeants accomplis pour contribuer au développement et à l’exécution des stratégies de croissance qui mènent l’activité européenne de GlobalLogic.
« Nous sommes ravis d’accueillir quelqu’un du calibre de Björn dans le cadre de notre équipe consultative, » a déclaré Shashank Samant, PDG de GlobalLogic. « Son expérience en tant que dirigeant opérationnel, et ses connaissances approfondies du marché européen sont des atouts considérables pour GlobalLogic, et nous avons hâte de tirer parti de son expertise alors que nous poursuivons l’expansion de notre empreinte européenne. »
M. Ivroth a débuté sa carrière comme consultant en gestion chez McKinsey & Company. Parmi ses autres premières expériences professionnelles, il a également occupé des rôles de direction axés sur les services informatiques chez Accenture et IBM. Sa carrière l’a ensuite amené à occuper le poste de PDG chez CGI Suède, une partie de la grande multinationale de services informatiques CGI, où il a réalisé la fusion de CGI et de Logica en Suède, ce qui a transformé le secteur et considérablement renforcé la position de CGI sur le marché suédois.
M. Ivroth a été ultérieurement nommé PDG d’EVRY en mars 2015. À ce poste, il a mené la société avec succès à travers des transformations d’entreprise stratégiques majeures, axées sur les améliorations opérationnelles, l’innovation, et la création d’une croissance rentable pour l’entreprise. Sous sa direction, EVRY a effectué son introduction en bourse (Initial Public Offering, IPO) en juin 2017. Björn a pris sa retraite de ce rôle fin 2018.
« Dans toutes les industries, les organisations cherchent à générer davantage de valeur, à accroître l’implication du client, et à créer de nouveaux flux de revenus grâce aux logiciels, » a déclaré M. Ivroth. « Je constate un besoin important pour les sociétés de premier plan tel que GlobalLogic de satisfaire cette demande de la clientèle, et je suis très impatient et fier de collaborer avec eux sur ce parcours vers la croissance. »
« Il s’agit d’une période passionnante pour GlobalLogic, alors que nos clients cherchent à évoluer et à innover grâce à la transformation numérique, » a déclaré D. Rolf Werner, responsable pour l’Europe, GlobalLogic. « Je suis ravi de voir Björn rejoindre notre société innovante en tant que conseiller principal et ai hâte de collaborer avec lui pour accélérer la croissance de GlobalLogic en Europe. »
GlobalLogic intègre une conception stratégique avec une ingénierie complexe au nom des clients pour stimuler l’innovation interprofessionnelle. Au cours de la dernière décennie, la société a renforcé sa présence dans les pays européens, en développant en parallèle ses activités et ses capacités de service régional. L’ajout de dirigeants principaux à sa direction et d’équipes consultatives accélérera encore davantage les ambitions de croissance de la société en Europe et au-delà.
Liens utiles :
GlobalLogic : http://www.globallogic.com
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/globallogic/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GlobalLogic/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/GlobalLogic
À propos de GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic est un leader en ingénierie de produits numériques. Nous aidons nos clients à concevoir et à créer des produits, des plateformes et des expériences numériques innovants pour le monde moderne. En intégrant conception stratégique, ingénierie complexe et expertise sectorielle verticale, nous aidons nos clients à imaginer ce qui est possible et à accélérer leur transition vers les activités numériques de demain. Ayant son siège social dans la Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic exploite des studios de conception et des centres d'ingénierie dans le monde entier, faisant ainsi bénéficier de sa profonde expertise ses clients des secteurs des communications, de l'automobile, de la santé, de la technologie, des médias, du divertissement, de la fabrication et des semi-conducteurs. www.globallogic.com
GlobalLogic est une marque de GlobalLogic. Toutes les autres marques et tous les autres noms de produits ou services sont des marques de commerce ou de service de leurs propriétaires respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006023/fr/
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT