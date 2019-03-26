Earth Networks and RIMES Announce Technical Collaboration to Benefit Member Government Weather Services

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Earth Networks, a global provider of weather intelligence, announced today it has partnered with the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES). The partnership will enable a multi-year collaboration program to enhance RIMES’ member state National Hydro-Meteorological Services (NMHS) capacity for early warning of severe weather. The announcement was made at the 6th annual InterMET Asia conference in Singapore.
Together, the two organizations are working to improve access to reliable weather information and early warning capabilities in Africa and Asia. By contributing on-the-ground insights from its weather and lightning networks, Earth Networks is providing critical hyperlocal data to RIMES to help regional NMHS close weather observation gaps in real-time and support more accurate forecasting. These technology enhancements will result in quicker warnings to the public before and during severe weather events.
Earth Networks has years of experience operating a severe weather early warning network throughout RIMES regions that powers a complete suite of visualization, forecasting, storm identification, alerting and tracking services relied upon by government agencies and private enterprises alike. This new agreement with RIMES supports Earth Networks’ commitment to build sustainable public-private weather information services partnerships with NMHS around the globe.
Under the agreement, Earth Networks will collaborate with RIMES and its member states on technical options for commercial solutions to improve forecasting and alerting capabilities for severe weather events. In addition to providing training and development for RIMES staff, Earth Networks will offer comprehensive weather data, including real-time and historical lightning data, weather observations, forecasting, as well as live storm-tracking and alerting through Sferic Maps and Sferic Mobile. RIMES will work to integrate Earth Networks lightning data and alerting capabilities into its multi-hazard early warning platform.
“Having access to Earth Networks unique lightning detection data and technology brings a higher level of situational awareness for incoming severe weather that we are eager to promote within our member states,” said A.R. Subbiah, Director of RIMES. “Our first endeavor using this valuable data is the deployment of a new decision support tool and real-time alerting mobile application in Odisha, the state with India’s highest number of lightning deaths and an area known for frequent and dangerous thunderstorms, cyclones and heavy rain, which causes flooding.”
“We are thrilled to partner with RIMES to assist in building scalable weather monitoring and alerting technologies for NMHS that yield accurate and timely warnings for severe weather conditions,” said Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Earth Networks. “Our goal is to further aid RIMES in providing its member governments actionable risk information to reduce the loss of life and destruction of property due to weather.”
With this collaboration, RIMES and its member states have access to an advanced suite of weather alerting and tracking tools from Earth Networks, including:
Total Lightning Detection Network
Operating over 1,700 sensors across 100 countries, Earth Networks Total Lightning Network is the most advanced lightning network in the world. Its ability to comprehensively monitor both in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning enables the creation of faster severe weather alerts, lightning-derived radar alternatives and real-time storm visualization.
Real-time Weather Visualization and Alerting with Sferic Maps and Sferic Mobile
Sferic Maps and its companion app Sferic Mobile provide forecasters, disaster management and emergency managers with web-based access to the industry’s best weather detection technologies. Only Sferic Maps shows live radar together with lightning flashes detected by the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network.
Faster Severe Weather Notifications with Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts
Exclusive to Earth Networks, Dangerous Thunderstorm Alerts (DTA) provide advanced notification of the potential for severe weather, including lightning strikes, heavy rain, hail, strong winds and increased threat of tornadic activity.
High rates of in-cloud lightning serve as precursory indicators of the potential for severe weather activity. By tracking increased in-cloud lightning rates and issuing these alerts, Earth Networks can give advanced notice of severe weather potential by up to 45 minutes.
A Unique Alternative to Radar: PulseRad
While radar has proven an invaluable tool in weather forecasting, alerting and research, many areas of the world lack the financial resources and technical expertise to deploy, operate and maintain a radar solution.
PulseRad—the first practical radar alternative capable of coverage on a national and continental scale—visually resembles radar, is designed to provide similar benefits as radar at a lower cost, updates faster than radar, and can be accessed directly in Earth Networks’ Sferic Maps weather visualization dashboard.
While traditional radar is limited in coverage to less than 300 miles from land-based radar sites, PulseRad is also able to detect storms over oceans, near islands and within mountainous regions, providing crucial information not captured by traditional radar.
About Earth Networks
Earth Networks has developed partnerships in many countries over the past several years to bring weather observation, forecasting and alerting technologies that are both low-cost and easy to deploy and maintain. The company is committed to enabling the best weather and lightning observation networks, visualization tools and early warning alerting technologies to the world. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity, and asset protection.
About RIMES
Based in Thailand, The Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System for Africa and Asia (RIMES) is an international and intergovernmental institution, owned and managed by its 48 member countries for the generation and application of early warning information. RIMES was formed in 2009 from the efforts of countries in Africa and Asia, in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, to establish a regional early warning system within a multi-hazard framework for the generation and communication of early warning information, and capacity building for preparedness and response to trans-boundary hazards.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005786/en/
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT