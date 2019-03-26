Clearpath introduit la technologie Velodyne Lidar auprès de la communauté robotique en tant que partenaire à valeur ajoutée

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 10:14 PM EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. a annoncé aujourd’hui que son nouveau partenaire à valeur ajoutée, Clearpath Robotics, va fournir ses capteurs lidar révolutionnaires à la plateforme robotique de recherche Clearpath. Clearpath Robotics, dont le siège est au Canada, propose les capteurs Velodyne aux organisations de recherche académique et d’entreprise sur ses robots mobiles destinés à des applications telles que, notamment, sondages et inspections, pétrole et gaz, agriculture, et traitement des matériaux.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006042/fr/
Clearpath’s robotic solutions utilize Velodyne’s state-of-the-art lidar technology, which boasts industry-leading resolution, range, and field of view. (Photo: Business Wire)
Les solutions robotiques de Clearpath utilisent la technologie lidar à la pointe du progrès de Velodyne, qui revendique une résolution, une portée et un champ de vision à l’avant-garde de l’industrie. En créant en temps réel une carte à 360° de l’environnement, les capteurs Velodyne permettent au robot de détecter et d’éviter les obstacles pour une navigation autonome sécurisée.
« Velodyne offre des contributions remarquables à la communauté de recherche robotique en fournissant un capteur lidar 3D fiable et de haute qualité, » a déclaré Julian Ware, directeur général de Clearpath Robotics. « Nous recommandons et intégrons les produits de Velodyne sur nos plateformes robotiques depuis près d’une décennie. Les capteurs Velodyne ont prouvé qu’ils pouvaient traiter les tâches automatiques difficiles et fonctionner parfaitement dans des environnements inhabituels et imprévisibles. »
Les capteurs lidar de Velodyne sont conçus pour une intégration homogène aux plateformes robotiques grâce à leur facilité de montage, leur faible consommation électrique et leur outil de configuration Internet inclus. Ils sont soigneusement conçus pour fonctionner efficacement dans des environnements très éprouvants tels que le mauvais temps, un avantage essentiel pour les déploiements en extérieur. Velodyne fournit une documentation et un soutien exhaustifs pour une intégration dans toutes les applications.
En intégrant ces capteurs dans les systèmes robotiques personnalisés, Clearpath offre à Velodyne des services à valeur ajoutée hautement spécialisés. S'appuyant sur sa longue expérience de prise en charge des plateformes mobiles intégrant un système d’exploitation pour robots (Robot Operating System, ROS), la société développe et entretient des pilotes ROS et propose des tutoriels ROS étape par étape. Les capteurs Velodyne, avec intégration ROS incorporée, sont disponibles sur le Clearpath Store.
« Clearpath fournit une plateforme robotique de recherche, équipée de capteurs Velodyne, facile à utiliser, facile à acheter, et facile à mettre en route pour le développement, » a ajouté Mike Jellen, président et directeur de la conformité chez Velodyne Lidar. « Clearpath dispose des compétences et de l'expérience requises pour aider les clients à tirer le meilleur parti des données 3D à haute résolution que fournit Velodyne lidar. Les clients peuvent alors créer des solutions de robotique mobile ancrées et innovantes. »
À propos de Clearpath Robotics
Importante société internationale spécialisée en robotique des véhicules sans pilote destinés à la recherche et au développement, Clearpath Robotics fournit le matériel, le logiciel et les services permettant le développement, le déploiement et l’exploitation des véhicules autonomes. Clearpath travaille avec plus de 500 marques parmi les plus innovantes au monde dans plus de 40 pays, desservant notamment les marchés suivants : manutention des matériaux industriels, exploitation minière, applications militaires, agriculture, aérospatiale et milieu universitaire. Clearpath est une société primée qui a récemment reçu les distinctions suivantes : Robotics Business Review Top 50 Company, Edison Award for Innovation, Business Insider Top 40 under 40, et a été listée au Canada parmi les 100 meilleurs employeurs. Visitez le site de Clearpath Robotics à l’adresse www.clearpathrobotics.com.
À propos de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne fournit les solutions lidar les plus intelligentes et les plus puissantes en matière d’autonomie et d’assistance à la conduite. Fondée en 1983 et basée à San Jose, en Californie, Velodyne est connue dans le monde entier pour son portefeuille de technologies de capteurs lidar révolutionnaires. En 2005, David Hall, fondateur et PDG de Velodyne, a inventé les systèmes lidar à vision panoramique en temps réel, révolutionnant la perception et l’autonomie dans les domaines de l’automobile, de la nouvelle mobilité, de la cartographie, de la robotique et de la sécurité. La gamme de produits haute performance de Velodyne comprend de nombreuses solutions de détection, notamment l’économique Puck™, le polyvalent Ultra Puck™, l’Alpha Puck™, parfait pour une autonomie L4-L5, le VelaDome™ à très grand-angle, et le Velarray™ optimisé pour les systèmes ADAS, sans oublier Vella™, le logiciel révolutionnaire d’assistance à la conduite. Pour en savoir plus sur lidar, consultez sur le site de Velodyne, la Page Web Lidar 101.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006042/fr/
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT