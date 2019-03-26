Clearpath bringt Technologie von Velodyne Lidar als Mehrwertpartner in Robotik-Fachwelt

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 10:17 PM EDT
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass Clearpath Robotics jetzt ein Mehrwertpartner ist, der seine bahnbrechenden lidar-Sensoren für die Roboter-Forschungsplattform Clearpath anbietet. Clearpath Robotics mit Sitz in Kanada bietet Velodyne-Sensoren auf seinen mobilen Robotern für akademische und kommerzielle Forschungsinstitute für Gutachten und Überprüfungen, Öl und Gas, Landwirtschaft, Materialtransport und andere Anwendungen an.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006043/de/
Clearpath’s robotic solutions utilize Velodyne’s state-of-the-art lidar technology, which boasts industry-leading resolution, range, and field of view. (Photo: Business Wire)
Für die Roboterlösungen von Clearpath wird die hochmoderne lidar-Technologie von Velodyne genutzt, die für branchenweit führende Auflösung, größere Reichweite und ein größeres Blickfeld sorgt. Velodyne-Sensoren erstellen in Echtzeit eine 360°-Karte der Umgebung, so dass der Roboter Hindernisse erkennen und umgehen und so selbständig navigieren kann.
„Velodyne leistet mit zuverlässigem, hochwertigem 3D-lidar herausragende Beiträge zur Robotik-Forschungsgemeinschaft“, sagte Julian Ware, General Manager von Clearpath Robotics. „Wir empfehlen und integrieren auf unseren Robotikplattformen seit fast einem Jahrzehnt Velodyne-Produkte. Velodyne-Sensoren können erwiesenermaßen anspruchsvolle Automatisierungsaufgaben übernehmen und funktionieren tadellos auch in unbekannten und unvorhersehbaren Situationen.“
Die lidar-Sensoren von Velodyne sind für die nahtlose Integration in Robotikplattformen konzipiert, da sie leicht montierbar sind und wenig Strom verbrauchen und es ein Tool für die Webkonfigurierung gibt. Sie wurden sorgfältig so entworfen, dass sie unter Umweltbedingungen mit großem Stress funktionieren, etwa bei schlechtem Wetter – eine für Außenanwendungen wesentliche Eigenschaft. Velodyne bietet eine umfassende Dokumentation und Support für die Integration bei allen Anwendungen.
Clearpath liefert mit seiner vielfältigen Expertise Zusatzleistungen für Velodyne und integriert seine Sensoren in individuell angepasste Robotiksysteme. Das Unternehmen verfügt über umfassende Erfahrung bei der Unterstützung von mobilen, mit dem Robot Operating System (ROS) kompatiblen Robotikplattformen durch die Entwicklung und Wartung von ROS-Treibern und die Bereitstellung von Schritt-für-Schritt-ROS-Tutorials. Velodyne-Sensoren mit ihrer eingebauten ROS-Integration sind über den Clearpath Store erhältlich.
„Clearpath bietet eine Roboter-Forschungsplattform, die mit Velodyne-Sensoren ausgestattet ist. Sie ist benutzerfreundlich und erschwinglich und lässt sich leicht weiterentwickeln“, sagte Mike Jellen, Präsident und CCO von Velodyne Lidar. „Clearpath bringt die Fähigkeiten und die Erfahrungen mit, die nötig sind, um die Kunden dabei zu unterstützen, maximalen Wert aus hoch auflösenden 3D-Daten zu ziehen, die Velodyne-lidar für die Schaffung innovativer, bodengestützter mobiler Roboterlösungen liefert.“
Über Clearpath Robotics
Clearpath Robotics ist ein globaler Marktführer im Bereich der unbemannten Fahrzeugrobotik für Forschung und Entwicklung und liefert Hardware, Software und Dienste, um Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Betrieb selbstfahrender Fahrzeuge zu ermöglichen. Clearpath arbeitet mit über 500 der innovativsten Marken der Welt in über 40 Ländern zusammen und bedient Märkte für industriellen Materialtransport, Bergbau, Militär, Landwirtschaft, Luftfahrt und Wissenschaft. Clearpath ist ein preisgekröntes Unternehmen, das zuletzt folgende Auszeichnungen erhielt: Robotics Business Review Top 50 Company, Edison Award for Innovation, Business Insider Top 40 under 40 und Canada’s Top 100 Employers. Besuchen Sie Clearpath Robotics unter www.clearpathrobotics.com.
Über Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne bietet die intelligentesten und leistungsfähigsten lidar-Lösungen für Autonomie und Fahrerassistenz. Velodyne wurde 1983 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in San Jose, Kalifornien, und ist weltweit bekannt für sein Portfolio an bahnbrechenden lidarsensortechnologien. Im Jahr 2005 erfand David Hall, Gründer und CEO von Velodyne, Echtzeit-Surround-View-lidarsysteme und revolutionierte damit die Wahrnehmung und Autonomie für Automobile, neue Mobilität, Mapping, Robotik und Sicherheit. Die leistungsstarke Produktlinie von Velodyne umfasst eine Vielzahl von Sensorlösungen, darunter die kostengünstige Puck™, die vielseitige Ultra Puck™, die für die L4-L5-Autonomie perfekte Alpha Puck™, die Ultra-Weitwinkellösung VelaDome™, die ADAS-optimierte Velarray™ sowie die bahnbrechende Software Vella™ für Fahrerassistenzsysteme. Mehr über lidar erfahren Sie auf Velodynes Lidar 101-Webseite.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006043/de/
