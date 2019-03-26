Bahnbrechende HUAWEI P30-Serie setzt neue Maßstäbe für Smartphone-Kameras

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 26, 2019 10:28 PM EDT
Bei einer exklusiven Produktvorstellung im Paris Convention Center hat die Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) heute das HUAWEI P30 und das HUAWEI P30 Pro präsentiert. Die HUAWEI P30-Serie baut in Design und Fotografie auf der DNA der HUAWEI P-Serie auf und ist die technologisch anspruchsvollste Smartphone-Kamera des Unternehmens. Die Geräte verfügen über den innovativen HUAWEI SuperSpectrum-Sensor, ein optisches SuperZoom-Objektiv, eine neue HUAWEI Time-of-Flight-Kamera (ToF) sowie eine verbesserte optische und AI-basierte Bildstabilisierungstechnologie. Mithilfe dieser revolutionären Technologien erfassen die HUAWEI P30 und HUAWEI P30 Pro in jeder Situation unglaubliche Fotos und Videos.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006044/de/
HUAWEI P30 Series (Photo: Business Wire)
Richard Yu, CEO bei Huawei Consumer BG, erklärt: „Die HUAWEI P30-Serie bedeutet nach Jahrzehnten der Entwicklung der Digitalkameras einen entscheidenden Durchbruch. Sie wird die Regeln neu definieren und die Wahrnehmung der mobilen Fotografie grundlegend verändern. Innovationen wie der HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor und das SuperZoom-Objektiv ermöglichen es uns, einen längst überfälligen Entwicklungsschritt zu vollziehen und die Grenzen der Fotografie und der Videografie zu erweitern. Die HUAWEI P30-Serie wird die Richtung der nächsten Generation von Smartphones vorgeben, indem sie Menschen in die Lage versetzt, die wahre Schönheit der Welt um sie herum mit einem Gerät festzuhalten, das in ihre Hand passt.“
Neuerfindung der Fotografie für beeindruckende Bilder von professioneller Qualität
Das HUAWEI P30 Pro, das beim DxOMark-Score eine Rekordmarke von 112 in der Gesamtbewertung setzt, ist mit einem neuen Leica Quad Camera System ausgestattet, das eine 40-MP-Hauptkamera mit dem HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, eine 20-MP-Ultraweitwinkel-Kamera, eine 8-MP-Telephoto-Kamera, die HUAWEI ToF Camera sowie eine 32-MP-Frontkamera für Selfies von einzigartiger Bildqualität beinhaltet.
Der 1/1,7-Zoll-HUAWEI-SuperSpectrum-Sensor fängt das Licht auf eine völlig neue Art ein. Der RYYB HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor unterscheidet sich vom herkömmlichen RGGB-Bayer-Filter, indem grüne Pixel durch gelbe Pixel ersetzt wurden. Dies resultiert in einem überragenden maximalen ISO-Wert von 409.600 beim HUAWEI P30 Pro und 204.800 beim HUAWEI P30. Dieser fundamentale Entwicklungsschritt in der Sensortechnologie ermöglicht in Kombination mit HUAWEI AIS, OIS und der Blende f/1.6 des HUAWEI P30 Pro außergewöhnliche Foto- und Videodateien in einem breiten Spektrum von Situationen und Lichtverhältnissen – einschließlich extremer Lichtbedingungen – und liefert Bilder mit verbesserter Detailgenauigkeit, Farbwiedergabe und Klarheit.
Durch ein neues Periskop-Design unterstützt das SuperZoom-Objektiv eine 5-fache optische Vergrößerung, einen 10-fachen Hybridzoom und einen 50-fachen digitalen Zoom. Ein Prismenelement in der Telephoto-Kamera beugt das Licht in einem Winkel von 90 Grad, um die Brennweite zu maximieren und gleichzeitig die Kamerahöhe zu minimieren, ohne das Gerätedesign zu beeinträchtigen.
Einzigartig am HUAWEI P30 Pro ist eine HUAWEI ToF-Kamera, die Tiefeninformationen erfasst und eine genaue Bildsegmentierung ermöglicht. Durch die exakte Abstandsmessung können mehrere Bokeh-Stufen simuliert werden. Die Super-Portrait-Funktion erfasst selbst kleinste Details wie einzelne Haarsträhnen. Es kombiniert Tiefeninformationen mit proprietären Algorithmen, um herausragende Bilder mit defokussierten Hintergründen zu erzeugen und das Bildmotiv in jedem Szenario hervorzuheben.
Neudefinition der Smartphone-Videografie
Der HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor ermöglicht spektakuläre Aufnahmen bei schwachem Licht, sodass Nachtszenen hell und detailreich erscheinen. HUAWEI AIS und OIS unterstützen die Stabilisierung aller Videocapture-Einstellungen, was eine perfekte, gleichmäßige Aufzeichnung erlaubt. Darüber hinaus liefert das SuperZoom-Objektiv scharfe Nahaufnahmen. Mit dem AI Video Editor können Benutzer Musikuntermalung und Spezialeffekte zu ihren Videos hinzufügen und so die HUAWEI P30-Serie als mobiles Produktionsstudio einsetzen.
Atemberaubendes Design-Erbe
Das Design der HUAWEI P30-Serie, das auf einem nano-optischen Farbfinish basiert, ist von der reichen Farbpalette und der einzigartigen Schönheit von Salzwüsten inspiriert. Das HUAWEI P30 Pro mit 6,47-Zoll- und das HUAWEI P30 mit 6,1-Zoll-Display sind in den Varianten Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Aurora, Pearl White und Black erhältlich. Das FHD+-Dewdrop-Display (2340x1080) verfügt über eine feinen Rand und bietet so einen maximalen Anzeigebereich. Ein in der Frontblende integrierter In-Screen-Fingerprint-Sensor ermöglicht eine schnelle und sichere Identitätsauthentifizierung. Das HUAWEI P30 Pro verfügt zudem über die HUAWEI Acoustic Display-Technologie, die es ihm ermöglicht, qualitativ hochwertige Audiodaten über ein tonabgebendes Display zu reproduzieren.
Ultimative Innovation
Das HUAWEI P30 und das HUAWEI P30 Pro bieten branchenführende Funktionen, die sich durch Leistung, Leistung und Effizienz auszeichnen:
- Die HUAWEI P30-Serie ist mit dem 7-nm-Prozessor Kirin 980 ausgestattet, der ultimative Leistung, erstklassige Effizienz und schnellere Bilderkennung mithilfe seiner Dual-NPU-AI-Prozessorleistung bietet.
- Die HUAWEI P30-Serie verfügt über ein erweiterbares schreibgeschütztes Dateisystem, das die gefühlte Schnelligkeit des Systems verbessert. Das aktuelle EMUI 9.1 unterstützt auch HUAWEI Share OneHop für nahtlosen Dateiaustausch zwischen Huawei-Smartphones und Huawei-Laptops.
- Der 4200-mAh-Akku (typischer Wert) und das 40-Watt-Ladegerät HUAWEI SuperCharge des HUAWEI P30 Pro lädt das Gerät in nur 30 Minuten von null auf 70 Prozent auf – ausreichend für mehr als einen Tag intensive Nutzung.
- Das HUAWEI P30 Pro ist mit der HUAWEI SuperCool-Technologie ausgestattet, um die thermische Leistung zu optimieren und das Smartphone auch bei starker Beanspruchung kühl zu halten.
- Die HUAWEI P30-Serie stellt eine Reihe zukunftsweisender Funktionen für die drahtlose Kommunikation bereit, die Dual-SIM- und Dual-VoLTE-Konnektivität unterstützen1.
Preise und Verfügbarkeit
Die neuen Modelle HUAWEI P30 und HUAWEI P30 Pro starten bei 799 EUR bzw. 999 EUR und sind ab sofort weltweit erhältlich.
Über Huawei Consumer BG
Die Produkte und Services von Huawei sind in über 170 Ländern verfügbar und werden von einem Drittel der Weltbevölkerung genutzt. Fünfzehn F&E-Zentren operieren in den USA, Deutschland, Schweden, Russland, Indien und China. Huawei Consumer BG, eine der drei Geschäftseinheiten von Huawei, ist unter anderem für Smartphones, PCs und Tablets, Wearables und Cloud-Services zuständig. Das globale Netzwerk von Huawei basiert auf nahezu 30 Jahren Erfahrung in der Telekomindustrie und zielt darauf ab, Verbrauchern überall auf der Welt Zugang zu den neusten technologischen Fortschritten zu verschaffen.
1 Einige Funktionsmerkmale können je nach regionaler Verfügbarkeit variieren.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006044/de/
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 26, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 26, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 AM EDT