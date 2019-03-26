Clearpath lleva la tecnología de Velodyne Lidar a la comunidad de la robótica como socio de valor agregado

|By Business Wire
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. anunció hoy que Clearpath Robotics se ha convertido en un socio con valor agregado al ofrecer sus innovadores sensores lidar para la plataforma robótica de investigación de Clearpath. Clearpath Robotics, con sede en Canadá, ofrece los sensores Velodyne a organizaciones corporativas y académicas de investigación en sus robots móviles para las aplicaciones de muestreo e inspección, petróleo y gas, agricultura, gestión de materiales y otras aplicaciones.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006045/es/
Clearpath’s robotic solutions utilize Velodyne’s state-of-the-art lidar technology, which boasts industry-leading resolution, range, and field of view. (Photo: Business Wire)
Las soluciones robóticas de Clearpath utilizan la innovadora tecnología lidar de Velodyne, la cual cuenta con resolución, rango y campo visual líderes en la industria. Los sensores Velodyne crean un mapa de 360º en tiempo real del entorno, lo que permite que el robot detecte y evite los obstáculos para realizar una navegación autónoma de manera segura.
“Velodyne ofrece contribuciones destacadas a la comunidad de investigación sobre robótica a través de la tecnología lidar 3D, ya que la misma es confiable y de alta calidad”, dijo Julian Ware, Gerente General de Clearpath Robotics. “Llevamos casi una década recomendando e integrando los productos Velodyne a nuestras plataformas robóticas. Los sensores Velodyne han demostrado poder gestionar exigentes actividades de automatización además de funcionar sin problemas en entornos no familiares e impredecibles”.
Los sensores lidar de Velodyne están diseñados para que se integren perfectamente con las plataformas robóticas ya que son fáciles de montar, tienen un bajo consumo de energía e incluyen una herramienta de configuración de web. Están diseñados meticulosamente para poder desempeñarse bajo condiciones ambientales de alto estrés, tales como en condiciones climáticas adversas, lo que es esencial para las implementaciones al aire libre. Velodyne brinda documentación y soporte integral para su integración a todas las aplicaciones.
Clearpath ofrece servicios con valor agregado para Velodyne con una amplia experiencia en la integración de sus sensores en sistemas personalizados de robótica. La compañía tiene una gran experiencia brindando soporte a plataformas robóticas móviles con un sistema operativo robótico (ROS) al desarrollar y mantener impulsores de ROS y brindar tutoriales ROS paso a paso. Los sensores Velodyne, que tienen integración de ROS incorporado, están disponibles a través de la tienda Clearpath.
“Clearpath ofrece una plataforma robótica de investigación, equipada con sensores Velodyne, que es fácil de usar, fácil de comprar y cuyo desarrollo es fácil de implementar”, dijo Mike Jellen, Presidente y Director Comercial de Velodyne Lidar. “Clearpath introduce el conjunto de capacidades y la experiencia necesaria para ayudar a los clientes a obtener el máximo valor a partir de los datos 3D de alta resolución brindados por Velodyne lidar a fin de crear soluciones robóticas móviles, innovadoras y con base terrestre”.
Acerca de Clearpath Robotics
Clearpath Robotics es un líder mundial en robótica para vehículos no tripulados dedicado a la investigación y el desarrollo, al tiempo que ofrece hardware, software y servicios que permiten el desarrollo, la implementación y la operación de vehículos autónomos. Clearpath trabaja con más de 500 de las marcas más innovadoras del mundo en más de 40 países y brinda servicios a mercados que cubren la gestión de materiales industriales, mineros, militares, agrícolas, aeroespaciales y académicos. Clearpath es una compañía galardonada con premios recientes, incluidos el Robotics Business Review Top 50 Company, el Edison Award for Innovation, el Business Insider Top 40 under 40 y Top 100 Employers, de Canadá). Visite Clearpath Robotics en www.clearpathrobotics.com.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y Director Ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, lo que revolucionó la percepción y la autonomía de los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™; la versátil Ultra Puck™; la Alpha Puck™, que es perfecta para la autonomía L4-L5; la VelaDome™, con un ángulo ultraancho; la Velarray™, optimizada por los sistemas avanzados de asistencia de manejo (ADAS); y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor. Para obtener más información sobre lidar, visite la página web Lidar 101 de Velodyne.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006045/es/
