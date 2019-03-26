Clearpath leva a tecnologia da Velodyne Lidar para a comunidade robótica como um parceiro valoroso

|By Business Wire
|
March 26, 2019 10:31 PM EDT
A Velodyne Lidar, Inc. anunciou hoje que a Clearpath Robotics tornou-se um parceiro de valor agregado para oferecer seus sensores revolucionários para a plataforma de pesquisa robótica da Clearpath. A Clearpath Robotics, sediada no Canadá, oferece sensores da Velodyne para organizações de pesquisa acadêmicas e corporativas em seus robôs móveis para pesquisa e inspeção, petróleo e gás, agricultura, manuseio de materiais e outras aplicações.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006046/pt/
Clearpath’s robotic solutions utilize Velodyne’s state-of-the-art lidar technology, which boasts industry-leading resolution, range, and field of view. (Photo: Business Wire)
As soluções robóticas da Clearpath utilizam a tecnologia lidar de última geração da Velodyne, que possui resolução, alcance e campo de visão líderes de mercado. Os sensores Velodyne criam um mapa de 360° do ambiente em tempo real, permitindo que o robô detecte e evite obstáculos para uma navegação autônoma segura.
“A Velodyne oferece excelentes contribuições para a comunidade de pesquisa em robótica, fornecendo um sistema 3D de alta qualidade e confiável”, disse Julian Ware, gerente geral da Clearpath Robotics. “Temos recomendado e integrado os produtos Velodyne em nossas plataformas robóticas há quase uma década. Os sensores Velodyne conseguem lidar com tarefas desafiadoras de automação e funcionam perfeitamente em configurações desconhecidas e imprevisíveis.”
Os sensores de direção da Velodyne são feitos para uma integração perfeita com plataformas robóticas, sendo fáceis de montar, com baixo consumo de energia e incluem uma ferramenta de configuração da web. Eles são feitos meticulosamente para funcionar em condições ambientais de alto estresse, como em condições climáticas adversas, o que é essencial para utilização externa. A Velodyne fornece documentação abrangente e suporte para integração em todos os aplicativos.
A Clearpath fornece serviços de valorosos para a Velodyne, com ampla experiência na integração de seus sensores em sistemas robóticos personalizados. A empresa tem uma vasta experiência em suporte a plataformas robóticas móveis já prontas para o sistema operacional de robôs (Robot Operating System, ROS), desenvolvendo e mantendo drivers ROS, e fornecendo tutoriais ROS detalhados. Os sensores Velodyne, que têm integração ROS embutida, estão disponíveis na Clearpath Store.
“A Clearpath fornece uma plataforma de pesquisa robótica, equipada com sensores Velodyne, fácil de usar, de comprar e de começar a desenvolver”, disse Mike Jellen, presidente e diretor comercial da Velodyne Lidar. “A Clearpath leva o conjunto de habilidades e experiência necessárias para ajudar os clientes a extraírem o máximo dos dados 3D de alta resolução fornecidos pela Velodyne, criando soluções inovadoras de robôs móveis baseados no solo.”
Sobre a Clearpath Robotics
A Clearpath Robotics é líder global em robótica de veículos não tripulados para pesquisa e desenvolvimento, fornecendo hardware, software e serviços que permitem o desenvolvimento, a implantação e a operação de veículos autônomos. A Clearpath trabalha com mais de 500 das marcas mais inovadoras do mundo em mais de 40 países, atendendo a mercados que abrangem manuseio de materiais industriais, mineração, militar, agricultura, aeroespacial e academia. A Clearpath é uma empresa que recebeu vários prêmios recentemente, incluindo Empresa Top 50 da Robotics Business Review, Prêmio Edison de Inovação, Top 40 da Business Insider com menos de 40 e Empregador Top 100 do Canadá. Visite a Clearpath Robotics pelo site www.clearpathrobotics.com.
Sobre a Velodyne Lidar
A Velodyne oferece as soluções lidar mais inteligentes e avançadas para autonomia e assistência ao condutor. Fundada em 1983 e sediada em San José, Califórnia, a Velodyne é conhecida em todo o mundo por seu portfólio de revolucionárias tecnologias de sensores lidar. Em 2005, David Hall, fundador e diretor executivo da Velodyne, inventou sistemas lidar com visão circundante em tempo real, revolucionando a percepção e a autonomia nas áreas automotiva, de nova mobilidade, mapeamento, robótica e segurança. A linha de produtos de alto desempenho da Velodyne inclui uma grande variedade de soluções de sensores, incluindo o econômico Puck™, o versátil Ultra Puck™, o perfeito para autonomia L4-L5 Alpha Puck™, o VelaDome™ de ângulo ultra-amplo, o Velarray™ otimizado para ADAS e o Vella™, revolucionário software para assistência ao condutor. Para saber mais sobre a Lidar, visite a página Lidar 101 da Velodyne.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006046/pt/
