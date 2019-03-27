Turbonomic Bolsters Partner Program with New Cloud Path for Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Systems Integrators

|By Business Wire
|
|March 27, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Trusted by over 20 percent of the Fortune 500, Turbonomic today further strengthened the Turbonomic Partner Program by introducing a new Systems Integrators (SIs) path to help SIs successfully drive cloud adoption and optimization. The SI Program creates new revenue opportunities by arming partners with both the technology and expertise to capitalize on the $1 trillion hybrid IT market opportunity. The Partner Program enables SI partners to become trusted advisors to their customers delivering transformational services that support the customer’s IT modernization initiatives.
The nature of delivering IT services and support has fundamentally changed with the adoption of hybrid and multicloud. While the cloud offers clear operational benefits, it also presents exponential complexity, forcing IT to rethink how they continuously manage their IT estate. Because of Turbonomic’s top-down, application-driven approach, the AI-powered workload automation platform assures performance at the lowest cost while enforcing policy compliance. The platform enables partners to accelerate their customers’ cloud adoption with workloads that self-manage, anywhere, in real-time (or SMART workloads) reducing their risk when delivering cloud services. Because of its proven value in AWS and Azure customer environments, Turbonomic has been awarded multiple AWS Competencies (including Cloud Management and Cloud Migration), and has been a Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status partner since February 2018. See Microsoft commenting on its partnership with Turbonomic in this video.
Key benefits of the new SI Partner program include:
- Cloud-Specific Certification for systems integrators, which help their customers with cloud adoption plans. This training teaches partners how to leverage Turbonomic to assess, plan and optimize their customer’s environment. By completing this certification, SIs will also have unlimited access to timebound assessment licenses;
- Service-Specific Certification enable partners to build a Turbonomic offering into their service delivery practice around deployments, configurations and integrations;
- Opportunity Registration secures the SI as the partner-of-record on an opportunity and aligns Turbonomic resources for joint selling initiatives; and
- Market Development Funds allow SIs to earn funds for marketing and enablement activities for deals that they influence and close with Turbonomic.
With today’s announcement, the Turbonomic Partner Program now includes tracks for systems integrators, solution providers, alliances, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and distributors. The comprehensive program, rated a 5-Star 2018 Partner Program by CRN, also features additional certification options, enabling partners to highlight their specialties. By aligning the partner program with the business model that cloud partners have come to expect, Turbonomic has positioned itself to continue growing its channel business in fiscal year 2020, which drove over 80 percent of its business in Fiscal Year 2019 (ending on January 31, 2019).
“Cloud delivers customers agility and elasticity – as well as exponential complexity. Customers need help managing this complexity in order to avoid sacrificing performance, violating business policies, and overtaxing IT budgets. We delivered over $3 million in annual savings to one of the world’s largest professional services firms – which they’re reinvesting to accelerate their Azure migration and adoption,” said Chris Sullivan, SVP, Global Channel & Alliances, at Turbonomic. “By extending our partner program to SIs, we are closely aligning Turbonomic with the world’s leading cloud delivery specialists to provide the next level of support to their customers.”
On the benefit of Turbonomic’s new SI Program for Microsoft partners, Lani Phillips, VP of US Channel Sales at Microsoft, said: “We rely on ISV’s to develop programs that help the Microsoft ecosystem provide customers with a path to success on Azure. The new SI Program gives integrators the ability to expand their value by helping customers define and implement their journey to Azure through in-depth Turbonomic training, support, and joint go-to-market initiatives.”
10th Magnitude is both an Azure SI and early contributor to Turbonomic’s SI Program. Jason Rook, VP of Market Development at 10th Magnitude, said: “We’re excited to offer Turbonomic within our portfolio of Azure-related services. Through our mutual relationship with Microsoft, we understand the value Turbonomic brings to customers. While cloud offers tremendous benefits, it requires IT to make more timely and frequent decisions – continuously and in real-time. The opportunity to automate the decision-making with Turbonomic is a game-changer for us in guiding our customers to the most effective cloud adoption.”
Slalom Consulting, one of the largest AWS SIs, participated in the development of Turbonomic’s new SI Program. Garret Carlson, Managing Director at Slalom, said: “Turbonomic’s approach to managing and optimizing workloads, based on the economic principles of supply and demand, is incredibly effective in helping customers assess, plan, migrate – and once in the cloud continuously optimize. We’re thrilled to have a new path to partnering with Turbonomic and help customers solve this growing and escalating challenge.”
For more information on the new Turbonomic SI program visit https://turbonomic.com/company-system-integrators/.
About Turbonomic
Turbonomic workload automation for hybrid cloud continuously assures that all workloads get precisely the resources needed to assure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com.
