|
|March 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a fresh iteration to its backup camera solution with the all-new BC 40, the company’s first wireless backup camera. The weatherproof1 BC 40 wirelessly pairs with a compatible Wi-Fi® enabled Garmin GPS navigator2 and allows drivers to confidently see a wide, clear view from the backup camera on the navigation display to help encourage a safer driving experience. The battery-powered BC 40 also includes its own license plate mounting bracket so users can quickly and easily snap the camera to the back of a vehicle3, no drilling or wiring required.
Garmin® makes it easy to see behind vehicles with the new wireless BC™ 40 backup camera (Photo: Business Wire)
“Thanks to the BC 40, drivers finally have a quick and easy way to seamlessly blend a wireless backup camera to the back of a vehicle without having to rely on professional installation services,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin worldwide vice president of consumer sales. “After a simple setup, drivers will have immediate access to a rugged camera that withstands harsh road conditions, while also offering a crystal clear backup view.”
Garmin reinforces ease-of-use and convenience by allowing drivers to use a specific button from the navigation display to control the BC 40, or by talking to the navigator through voice controls to conveniently activate the camera view. The new BC 40 is powered by two AA batteries4 and with average use, its expected battery life is up to three months.
The Garmin BC 40 Wireless Backup Camera is available now with a suggested retail price of $149.99. To learn more click here, or explore our options here.
The Garmin BC 40 Wireless Backup Camera is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
1Water rating IPX7; visit Garmin.com/waterrating for details.
2Visit Garmin.com/BC 40 for device compatibility.
3Designed for vehicles up to 26ft (8m) in length.
4Not included. Lithium recommended.
About Garmin International Inc.:
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and BC is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
