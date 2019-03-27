Global RFID Readers, Tags and Software Markets, 2018-2024: Market is Set to Reach a Projected $17 Billion by 2024, from $2.8 Billion in 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 27, 2019 07:48 AM EDT
The "Global RFID Market - Readers, Tags and Software" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
RFID Tags remain the largest product component within the RFID market, set to reach a projected US$17 billion by 2024 from an estimated US$8.2 billion in 2018, during the 2018-2024 analysis period.
The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of China, South East Asia & others in Asia, Middle East & Africa. In the Logistics & Transportation and Healthcare & Medical sectors, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of travel & shipping and medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing market with a rapid CAGR of 16.3% over same period.
Research Findings & Coverage
- This global report on RFID analyzes the global market with respect to components, frequencies and applications
- RFID market size is estimated in this report by product component, frequency and application across all major countries
- The rising need of efficient supply chain management in emerging nations drives the RFID market growth
- Application of RFID Tags in the retail sector is set to take a surge
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- 47 major companies profiled
- This industry guide includes the contact details for 295 companies
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
- The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global RFID market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2018 through 2024
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Application of RFID Tags in Retail Sector to Take a Surge
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 An Introduction to Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
1.2.2 Progression of RFID Technology
1.2.3 Components of an RFID System
1.2.3.1 RFID Tags
1.2.3.1.1 Classification of Tags Based on Capabilities
1.2.3.1.2 Classification of Tags Based on Frequencies
1.2.3.1.2.1 Low Frequency (LF)
1.2.3.1.2.2 High Frequency (HF)
1.2.3.1.2.3 Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)
1.2.3.2 RFID Antennas
1.2.3.3 RFID Readers
1.2.3.3.1 High Frequency (HF) Interface
1.2.3.3.2 Control Unit
1.2.3.4 RFID Middleware
1.2.3.4.1 Components of RFID Middleware
1.2.3.4.2 Reader Interface
1.2.3.4.3 Data Processor and Storage
1.2.3.4.4 Application Interface
1.2.3.4.5 Middleware Management
1.2.3.5 RFID Services
1.2.3.5.1 RFID Feasibility Study
1.2.3.5.2 RFID Process Study
1.2.3.5.3 RFID Site Study
1.2.3.5.4 RFID Site Installation
1.2.3.6 RFID Technology Applications
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- 3M Company (United States)
- ACTAtek Technology, Inc. (Canada)
- Alien Technology, Inc. (United States)
- Avery Dennison Corporation (United States)
- Brady Corporation (United States)
- BT Global Services (United Kingdom)
- Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (United States)
- Confidex Ltd. (Finland)
- Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)
- eAgile, Inc. (United States)
- Free Alliance Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (United States)
- Datamax-O'neil Corporation (United States)
- HID Global Corporation (United States)
- Impinj, Inc. (United States)
- International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation (United States)
- Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Protrac iD Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
- RFID, Inc. (United States)
- Shanghai Super Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
- Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Tagmaster AB (Sweden)
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States)
- Transcore (United States)
- Wavetrend, Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States)
3. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Impinj, Inc Develops Monza R6-B Chip for Global RAIN RFID Baggage Tracking
- Anderco Lifting Ltd Uses CheckedOk Safety Testing and Tracking System
- Checkpoint Systems Agreements to Offer CableLok Retail Security System to Boscov's Inc
- SMARTRAC Acquires eApeiron Solutions
- SMARTRAC Launches Cattle Ear Tag
- Allflex Acquires Agrident GmbH
- Marchi Engenharia Unveils M-ID40 UHF RFID Reader
- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) to Implement RFID Baggage Tracking
- SMARTRAC Launches UCODE 8 RAIN RFID Chip Platform
- Atlas RFID Solutions LLC Develops New Drone-based Reader
- Kathrein-Werke KG Launches UHF RFID Readers
- Extronics Launches Two New TGUARD Tag Protector Variants
- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. (HAECO) Deploys UHF RFID Technology Solution at its Service Facility
- SMARTRAC Showcases RAIN RFID and NFC innovations at RFID Journal, Orlando
- Impinj, Inc Extends its Electronic Tag Initiative to METI, Japan
- CenTrak Develops IRUS - The First Hybrid Ultrasound-Gen2IR Internet of Things (IoT) Location and Sensing Offering
- Honeywell Uses Cloud-Based Safety Suite Software and Specialized Electronic Tags to Connect Inventory of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Extronics Develops RFID Tag Model
- Alien Technology Launches ALR-S350 RFID Reader
- Checkpoint Systems Inc Unveils an Underfloor RFID Antenna, UF-1.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation Showcases Advanced Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Capabilities at 54th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention
- CoreRFID Develops New ID UHF RFID Reader
- Convergence Systems Limited Enters into Distribution Agreement with Synergy RFID Inc
- TagMaster Acquires Magsys in France
- Alien Technology and SensThys Inc Develop New RFID Reader+Antenna Solution
- Datalogic S.p.A Acquires 20 Percent Stake in R4i S.r.l
- Honeywell Unveils New IT70 RFID Tag
- Siemens AG Adds Three New Readers - RF310R, RF340R and RF350R
- Allflex Launches SenseTime Cow Monitoring Solution
- Datalogic S.p.A Launches UHF DLR-PR001 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Portal Reader
- Northrop Grumman Selected to Provide Radio Frequency Generation Technology for US Navy's NEWEG Program
- Mojix Inc and CXignited to Form JV Global Retail Solutions
- Zebra Technologies Corporation Collaborates with Wilson Sporting Goods to Deploy RFID Tagged Footballs
- ASSA ABLOY Sells AdvanIDe
- Avery Dennison Corporation Develops New RAIN RFID Chip AD-238u8
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global RFID Market Overview by Component Type
4.1.1 RFID Component Type Market Overview by Global Region
4.1.1.1 RFID Tags
4.1.1.2 RFID Readers
4.1.1.3 RFID Middleware & Software
4.2 Global RFID Market Overview by Frequency
4.2.1 RFID Frequency Market Overview by Global Region
4.2.1.1 Low Frequency
4.2.1.2 High Frequency
4.2.1.3 Ultra-high Frequency
4.3 Global RFID Market Overview by Application
4.3.1 RFID Application Market Overview by Global Region
4.3.1.1 Automotive
4.3.1.2 Financial Services
4.3.1.3 Healthcare & Medical
4.3.1.4 Logistics & Transportation
4.3.1.5 Agriculture, Farming & Livestock
4.3.1.6 Manufacturing
4.3.1.7 Retail
4.3.1.8 Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- 3M Company (United States)
- ACTAtek Technology, Inc. (Canada)
- Alien Technology, Inc. (United States)
- Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc. (United States)
- Ascendent Id (United States)
- Avery Dennison Corporation (United States)
- Avery Dennison RBIS (United States)
- Avery Dennison RFID (United States)
- Axcess International, Inc. (United States)
- Brady Corporation (United States)
- Precision Dynamics Corporation (PDC) (United States)
- Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (United States)
- Oatsystems, Inc. (United States)
- Datamax-O'neil Corporation (United States)
- eAgile, Inc. (United States)
- GAO RFID, Inc. (Canada)
- Globeranger Corporation (United States)
- HID Global Corporation (United States)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (United States)
- Impinj, Inc. (United States)
- Intermec, Inc. (United States)
- International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation (United States)
- Metalcraft, Inc. (United States)
- Molex, Inc. (United States)
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (United States)
- Neology, Inc. (United States)
- Omni-ID (United States)
- RFID, Inc. (United States)
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States)
- Transcore (United States)
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (United States)
6. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- BT Global Services (United Kingdom)
- Confidex Ltd. (Finland)
- Corerfid, Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
- Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Tagmaster AB (Sweden)
- Wavetrend, Ltd. (United Kingdom)
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- BISA Technologies (Hong Kong) Limited (Hong Kong)
- Copperspiral RFID Technologies Pvt., Ltd. (India)
- Free Alliance Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Protrac iD Pty., Ltd. (Australia)
- Shanghai Super Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shenzhen DDCT Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
8. SOUTH AMERICA
9. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
PART D: ANNEXURE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4zb6q/global_rfid?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005363/en/
