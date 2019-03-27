Global Cloud Migration Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024: Increasing Benefits of Cloud to Organizations & Increasing Use of BYOD - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 07:51 AM EDT
The "Cloud Migration Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the past decade, cloud computing adoption is on rising owing to increasing investments from small and medium enterprises. Globally, many organizations already tapped into the power of the cloud to take advantage of the benefits. According to a study published by CenturyLink, a telecommunications company, globally the cloud computing technology is expected to generate revenue of USD 411 billion by 2020.
The major reasons for migrating to the cloud are scalability, increased effectiveness, faster implementation, mobility, and disaster recovery, among others. Major companies are offering cloud disaster recovery feature to their customers, aiding them to expand their businesses.
Cloud migration is also gaining popularity for its real-time experience, business elements, and accessibility to the on-premise data. This technology also aid to set up and work on the basis of several units in minimal time.
Furthermore, the migration of data is easy to store and access at a low cost, and it enhances its productivity or efficiency. According to Contegix LLC, in 2018, the average enterprise used a staggering 1,427 distinct cloud services, a threefold increase from that in 2013.
Scope of the Report
Cloud migration is the process of moving data, applications or other business elements to a cloud computing environment. There are various types of cloud migrations an enterprise can perform. One common model is the transfer of data and applications from a local, on-premises data center to the public cloud. However, a cloud migration could also entail moving data and applications from one cloud platform or provider to another -- a model known as cloud - to cloud migration.
Key Market Trends
Digital Connectivity is Fueling SMEs to Access Cloud-Based Apps and Software
Migrating one service at time to the cloud is a good start for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in using cloud computing services. cloud-based services help small businesses to reduce costs and give them access to IT services, which were once only available to large enterprises. The use of cloud migration is becoming increasingly important in the business world. Its inception was commenced from small businesses using cloud migration service for their data managing purposes, as SMEs are more complex and have low barriers to adopting changes.
Digital connectivity is fueling better business outcomes and making it easier for SMEs to access cloud-based apps and software, to enhance productivity and growth. Furthermore, cloud-based services not only reduce capital expenditure and software costs but also provide a scalable, agile infrastructure that can support SMEs' seasonal peaks and troughs. Apart from that, the rising cloud computing among SMEs, especially in emerging economies, is also boosting the segment's growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, SMEs in Malaysia and other 21 countries in the region got access and support to the cloud solutions and resources for digital transformation, with the opening of Oracle's first digital hub in Southeast Asia. The percentage of IT budgets allocated to cloud computing are increasing, especially by small to medium businesses. The rise in spending is expected to boost the segment's growth over the forecast period.
North America Driving the Cloud Migration Market
North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption for cloud migration, is the largest market. The region has a strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc. among others.
Recently, in November 2018, IBM corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation. With new enhancements available in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM services introduced new automation tools, to reduce the time of modernizing and moving an organization's data, infrastructure, applications, and workloads.
The advanced industrial landscape in the region has led to widespread incorporation of AI on numerous operational levels, leading to a growing need for cloud migration. Additionally, BYOD is having a substantial impact on the enterprises, as they realize the advantages in terms of cost saving, productivity, and flexibility.
Competitive Landscape
The Cloud Migration Market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups working on Cloud Migration technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.
In January 2109, DXC Technology acquired the service business of EG A/S, one of the leading integrators of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the Nordic region. The acquisition will complete in March 2019. The combination of EG with the existing DXC Eclipse business will extend DXC's position as a leading global systems integrator for Microsoft Dynamics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Research Phases
2.2 Analysis Methodology
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing benefits of cloud to organizations
4.3.2 Increasing use of byod
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Data security and application interoperability issues
4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Industry Policies
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Deployment
6.1.1 Public
6.1.2 Private
6.1.3 Hybrid
6.2 By Enterprise Size
6.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
6.2.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 By Type of Service
6.3.1 PaaS
6.3.2 IaaS
6.3.3 SaaS
6.4 By End-user Vertical
6.4.1 BFSI
6.4.2 Healthcare
6.4.3 Retail
6.4.4 Government
6.4.5 IT and Telecommunication
6.4.6 Manufacturing
6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.5 Geography
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Accenture PLC
7.1.2 Amazon Inc.
7.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc
7.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
7.1.5 DXC Technology
7.1.6 Evolve IP LLC
7.1.7 Google LLC
7.1.8 IBM Corporation
7.1.9 Microsoft Corporation
7.1.10 Oracle Corporation
7.1.11 Rackspace Hosting Inc.
7.1.12 Rightscale Inc.(Flexera)
7.1.13 Tech Mahindra Ltd
7.1.14 VMware Inc.
7.1.15 WSM International LLC
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtzcmn/global_cloud?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005366/en/
