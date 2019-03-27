Cloudinary Expands Media Management Solution for e-Commerce

|By Business Wire
Cloudinary, the end-to-end media management platform for the world’s top brands, today unveiled major new capabilities designed to help e-Commerce companies more easily create and deliver better, faster and more engaging customer experiences, from web to mobile, across physical and digital storefronts. The enhanced media platform leverages AI and machine learning to greatly simplify content generation and management, accelerate time to market and boost conversions. From automating the photoshoot-to-web process and managing user-generated content, to making the creation and delivery of product listing and detail pages near seamless and automated, Cloudinary's media management products support hundreds of the world's most successful e-Commerce brands including Allbirds, Bombas, Canada Goose, Everlane, Jane.com, Stitch Fix, StubHub, Stylight, Trunk Club/Nordstrom and Under Armour.
Customer purchase journeys have shifted dramatically in recent years creating new challenges and big opportunities for e-Commerce companies. Brands are vying for the often limited attention, and loyalty, of more than two billion digital buyers in a very competitive online ecosystem. And in today’s omnichannel world, where customer experience is expected to continue to overtake price and product as the key brand differentiator, the ability to deliver fast, personalized and consistent digital experiences, no matter where your customer is engaging with you, is no longer a nice-to-have but a critical competitive differentiator.
“Our fast-growing online marketplace relies heavily on the quality of our images and site performance for success,” Aaron Hickman, Director of Engineering, Jane.com. “With Cloudinary, we’ve been able to maintain image quality while delivering the most optimally sized images to browsers and native apps. This has optimized our customers’ experiences while also limiting the bandwidth required.”
Cloudinary takes the complexity out of media management by enabling all rich media stakeholders, from engineering to digital marketing and visual merchandising teams, by automating the processes needed to create engaging digital shopping experiences and deliver all visual assets at scale, and in the most efficient format, quality and resolution for every channel and device. With billions of assets under management and seamless integrations with a wide variety of leading content and commerce platforms, including Magento and Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Cloudinary enables brands of all sizes to deliver compelling omnichannel experiences.
“The importance of visual media for all kinds of companies and e-Commerce especially can not be overstated -- and the pressures to publish and monetize new products as quickly as possible are greater than ever,” said Itai Lahan, Co-founder and CEO, Cloudinary. “Every customer interaction matters and failing to deliver highly-visual and personalized experiences that engage on every platform and device, from browsing to checkout, will result in lost revenue and mindshare. Cloudinary removes the complexities that come with managing and delivering media assets and allows brands to focus on delivering the kinds of digital experiences today’s consumers have come to expect.”
Cloudinary’s new capabilities for e-Commerce include:
- Digital merchandising with images and video, including an auto-responsive Product Gallery that enables interactive experiences that are optimized for any screen. Cloudinary customers can now dynamically generate rich media variants for their product pages, including interactive zoom, 360 spin sets and 3D models, with minimal technical effort.
- Built-in AI and machine learning allow brands to go from asset upload to delivery in minutes by offering capabilities that automatically crop and resize images and videos using face detection, gaze detection, subject matter recognition, and instantly remove image backgrounds. Additionally, landscape mode video formats are easily converted to beautiful, mobile-optimized portrait mode experiences, using machine learning to determine the optimal point of focus, such as faces, moving objects or other key subjects. What’s more, Cloudinary’s content-aware cropping and scaling makes it easy to fit responsive layouts, change product colors and apply effects, all while ensuring fastest performance and load times on every screen.
- Dynamic Digital Asset Management (DAM) features such as folders with fine-grained access controls and role-based permissions, enabling omnichannel teams to better manage new product launches, by securely sharing asset imagery with the right stakeholder and ensuring the final imagery is what gets published to the online store.
These new capabilities further extend Cloudinary’s existing solution designed to help eCommerce companies optimize performance of rich media on web pages and mobile apps, automate product badging to run agile and seasonal marketing campaigns and customize products in real-time with dynamic media manipulation.
To learn more visit https://cloudinary.com/solutions/ecommerce and register for our April 10 webinar on the top “Visual Engagement Tactics That Convert Online Buyers” here.
About Cloudinary
Cloudinary provides a cloud-based media full-stack platform for the world’s top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution for web developers and marketers to manage images, videos and other rich media assets and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Bleacher Report, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, StubHub, Under Armour and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.
