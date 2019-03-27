Semtech’s BlueRiver™ and Christie’s Terra Deliver the Next Generation of Signal Distribution Platform for Demanding AV Applications

|By Business Wire
|
March 27, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Christie, a global visual and audio technologies company, utilizes Semtech’s BlueRiver™ platform built for SDVoE™ (Software Defined Video over Ethernet) in its lineup of Christie Terra™ controllers, transmitters and receivers.
Christie’s performance-driven Terra display solutions are being used to operate immersive, multi-screen events around the world. A multi-sport projection system is deployed at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., home to both the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards. Switzerland’s Zurich Opera House uses Terra to switch, scale and extend signals of 4K video content during performances. In downtown Los Angeles, three giant screens are wrapped around a new Circa luxury residential development, comprising more than 18,000-square-feet of exterior LEDs driven by SDVoE-enabled Terra endpoints.
“At Christie, quality is of utmost importance. SDVoE allows us to display video content in real-time with zero frame latency,” said Clark Williams, Executive Vice President, Content Management and Image Processing, Christie. “The platform supports a wide variety of control and pre-configured connectivity options making installations a true plug and play experience. When connecting a number of large displays, we can count on them being synchronized. Direct 10G Ethernet connections for SDVoE systems are available on a growing number of Christie projectors and direct view displays, including the new MicroTiles LED. Christie is the first manufacturer to offer projectors, including the new D4K40-RGB and Mirage SST, as well as the Christie Boxer and Crimson, with direct SDVoE connectivity. We are building our ecosystem of products that switch, extend and display content using the SDVoE platform.”
Built on Semtech’s BlueRiver platform for SDVoE, Christie Terra solutions support video formats up to 4K at 60Hz, and provide unprecedented performance capabilities transporting and processing of uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artifact-free video over readily available and affordable 10G Ethernet components.
“Christie’s inclusion of SDVoE’s standardized infrastructure in its product portfolio was visionary,” said Don Shaver, Senior Director of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Christie has embraced SDVoE since its inception two years ago as a foundering member of the SDVoE Alliance™ and has been instrumental in accelerating the adoption of AV-over-IP applications in professional AV environments.”
About Christie
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit www.christiedigital.com.
About Semtech’s BlueRiver™ Platform
Semtech’s BlueRiver™ platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
