Second Annual Rapiscan Systems Classic to Be Held This Week in Biloxi, Mississippi

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
In conjunction with PGA TOUR Champions, Rapiscan® Systems (“Rapiscan”), a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (“OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS), is proud to be the title sponsor of the Rapiscan Systems Classic for the second consecutive year. This PGA TOUR Champions event has been held annually at Fallen Oak Golf Club in Biloxi, Mississippi for the last ten years. The 2019 event begins this week on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with Pro-Am rounds set for Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28 followed by tournament play from Friday, March 29 through Sunday, March 31.
During the week, Rapiscan will participate in three security-focused events: Governor’s Security Summit (March 25-26), Air Cargo Industry Days (March 27), and the NCS4 Workshop, “Managing Crowds at Sport and Entertainment Events” (March 28). In addition, throughout the week, the tournament will honor the brave military, homeland security personnel and first responders who serve and protect the United States.
“We are excited to be the title sponsor of this tremendous PGA TOUR Champions event,” said OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra. “This tournament allows us to participate in efforts to provide security screening utilizing our S2 Global team and delivering an enjoyable event for the passionate golf fans of the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.”
Twelve-time PGA TOUR winner and 2020 United States Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker will return to defend his 2018 title against a stellar field which includes World Golf Hall of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie and Mark O’Meara, as well as two-time major champion and golf legend, John Daly.
All three rounds of the Rapiscan Systems Classic will be aired on Golf Channel:
- Friday, March 29, 9:30 p.m. CT
- Saturday, March 30, 4:00 p.m. CT
- Sunday, March 31, 4:00 p.m. CT
For more information on the Rapiscan Systems Classic, please visit RapiscanSystemsClassic.com or follow the tournament on social media via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
ABOUT PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 32 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2019, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $58 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005212/en/
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 26, 2019 11:15 AM EDT