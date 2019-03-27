Edge Computing Leaders Publish Breakthrough State of the Edge Report: Data at the Edge

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Edge computing leaders Vapor IO, Packet and Seagate have collaborated to publish the first topic-specific State of the Edge report, Data at the Edge: Managing and Activating Information in a Distributed World. Following the inaugural edge computing ecosystem report published in June of last year, this report focuses on managing and activating information using edge computing. The report is freely available at StateoftheEdge.com.
“With everything related to edge computing expanding at an exponential pace, the State of the Edge coalition has become the ideal vendor-neutral forum to develop and publish industry research,” said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO, a founding member of the group. “We picked data at the edge as our first topic-specific report because, with billions of sensors soon to be generating zettabytes of data, it’s clear that information must be processed in a new way. In order to catalyze a robust and healthy ecosystem at the edge, we’re determined to share objective insights and research that elevates our entire industry.”
Managing and activating information in a distributed world
The 26-page Data at the Edge report is available free of charge. In the report, the authors examine how data is shaping the rise of the edge. It provides an overview of existing research and predictions around data growth, as well as highlights how business will become more efficient and competitive by extracting previously untapped value from data using edge computing. Key findings of the report include:
- Data is proliferating at unprecedented speeds. Data generated by the year 2025 is expected to exceed 175 zettabytes, a tenfold increase from 2016 levels. The need to manage this staggering volume of data is going to be a key driver of distributed architecture.
- The center of data’s gravity is shifting to the edge of the network. As a result, data will need action at or near the edge and away from the core.
- Four key factors drive demand for edge computing: latency; high data volume accompanied by insufficient bandwidth; cost; data sovereignty and compliance.
- It won’t be cloud versus edge; it will be cloud with edge. As massive amounts of data are created outside the traditional data center, the cloud will extend to the edge.
- Centralized cloud computing will persist, though edge computing will create radically new ways in which we create and act upon data, creating new markets and unlocking new value.
“As more and more data is created outside the centralized cloud, Seagate has identified the need to take a more unified and more efficient approach to managing and orchestrating data at the edge,” says Seagate’s CTO John Morris. “We are excited to share our point of view through our partnership with the State of the Edge.”
About State of the Edge reports
State of the Edge reports are produced and funded collaboratively by a coalition of leading edge computing companies, with an explicit goal of removing vendor bias and involving a diverse set of stakeholders. Supported by independent research and community-driven philosophy, State of the Edge is determined to accelerate the edge computing industry by developing research and materials that can be used by all. State of the Edge reports are made available under a Creative Commons 4.0 license, which allows materials to be shared free of change, encouraging the widest possible distribution.
Open source contributions
Since its launch, State of the Edge has made significant open source contributions, including the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, which is now officially housed under The Linux Foundation’s LF Edge group, dedicated to edge computing projects. Today the organization is announcing the donation of the Edge Computing Landscape Map to The Linux Foundation, to be led by the Open Glossary project.
State of the Edge membership
State of the Edge is open to any company in the edge computing ecosystem. Companies may inquire about membership by emailing [email protected].
Supporting Resources
- State of the Edge Website and Data at the Edge Report
- Open Glossary of Edge Computing
- Edge Computing Landscape
- @StateOfTheEdge Twitter account
- Slack Channel (Public State of the Edge discussions)
- State of the Edge graphics
About Vapor IO
Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge colocation and interconnection platform at the edge of the wireless cellular network. Serving the world’s largest wireless carriers, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company’s Kinetic Edge combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge delivers the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. The company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, IL and has plans to have projects underway in the top 20 US markets with over 100 sites.
About Packet
Packet’s proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy, powering over 60k deploys each month across its global public cloud. Packet also offers a “go anywhere” edge cloud model and an enterprise product for use in large-scale on-premise environments. Learn more at www.packet.com
About Seagate
Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spiceworks, YouTube and subscribe to our blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005177/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT