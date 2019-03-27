Turbonomic 2019 State of Multicloud Survey Reveals Differentiated Cloud Services as Fueling Container & Multicloud Adoption

|By Business Wire
|March 27, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Turbonomic, the leader in workload automation for hybrid cloud, today announced findings of the 2019 State of Multicloud, the industry’s first survey of over 800 IT professionals that examines the underlying dynamics fueling cloud-native/container and multicloud adoption. Download the full 2019 State of Multicloud survey at https://turbonomic.com/state-of-multicloud/.
According to survey results, 83 percent of respondents expect workloads to move freely across clouds. The primary drivers for workload portability and true multicloud elasticity are a desire to leverage best-of-breed cloud services and guarantee application availability. The majority of respondents (62 percent) have embarked on their cloud native/container journey – with adoption accelerating. On average, respondents estimated that 26 percent of environments currently use containerized applications – which respondents expect to nearly double by 2021. The data also revealed that IT organizations are beginning to place a higher degree of trust in containers, with respondents categorizing nearly one third of containerized applications as mission-critical.
While the majority of IT professionals expect workloads to be portable, there are standout barriers, including: ensuring security (25 percent), the ability for applications and data to be fully portable (23 percent), and the ability to manage compliance across multiple platforms (14 percent).
“The move toward hybrid and multicloud is well underway. This move is driven by an acute need for IT modernization, as IT continues to elevate its value by increasingly driving innovation and new revenue opportunities,” said Tom Murphy, CMO at Turbonomic. “Containers and cloud native are central to IT modernization initiatives, creating a tipping point in complexity. Across industries, IT staff are seeking to minimize human-assisted automation, which is why they are increasingly turning toward workload automation.”
Additional survey highlights include:
- Serverless computing remains in early stages: According to the survey, only 18 percent of IT organizations have adopted serverless computing, and indicate being more than a year away from broad adoption, with 40 percent planning to move forward in the next 18 months. AWS Lambda is leading the market among early adopters.
- Cultural change and skills gap are among top IT challenges: When IT professionals were asked how they would use 30 percent of reclaimed time, the top response was self-educating or learning new skills, followed by modifying internal processes.
- AI/ML will elevate IT careers, fueling AIOps adoption across organizations: As AI/ML adoption grows, Turbonomic findings refute the common perception that automation in IT will eliminate jobs, with the vast majority (9 in 10) believing it will either elevate their careers or have no impact. Furthermore, more than half of organizations are now adopting AI/ML in their applications, and 45 percent are adopting AI/ML for application management. Forty-three percent of organizations are adopting AIOps in 2019, compared to 32 percent in 2018.
Join the 2019 State of Multicloud Webinar to learn more about the findings and what it takes to be ready for a multicloud world. Register at https://turbonomic.com/multicloudsurvey.
About Turbonomic
Turbonomic workload automation for hybrid cloud continuously assures that all workloads get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com.
