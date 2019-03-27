LEO Pharma standardisiert auf Veeva Development Cloud, um Arzneimittelentwicklung zu beschleunigen

|By Business Wire
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass LEO Pharma, einer der weltweit führenden Akteure im Bereich der medizinischen Dermatologie, sich für Anwendungen der Veeva Development Cloud entschieden hat, um End-to-End-Geschäftsprozesse bei der Produktentwicklung voranzubringen. Das Unternehmen wird die Suiten Vault Clinical, Vault RIM und Vault Quality nutzen, um die Arzneimittelentwicklung auf einer einzigen Cloudplattform zu vereinheitlichen. Mit der Veeva Development Cloud kann LEO Pharma Anwendungen für klinische Studien, regulatorische Angelegenheiten und Qualität vereinigen, um innerhalb des gesamten Zyklus der Produktentwicklung für noch größere Effizienz und Compliance zu sorgen.
„LEO Pharma F&E hat sich für 2025 eine ehrgeizige Strategie vorgenommen, die den Weg für unsere Bestrebungen bereiten wird, die Dermatologie ständig weiter voranzubringen. Dazu ist es nötig, dass wir die Wissenschaft weltweit fördern und gleichzeitig eine zeitnahe Umsetzung gemäß unserer Pipeline gewährleisten“, sagte Kim Kjøller, Executive Vice President weltweite Forschung und Entwicklung bei LEO Pharma. „Mit der Veeva Development Cloud haben wir eine einheitliche Plattform an der Hand, über die wir die Effizienz der Produktentwicklung maximieren und unser Wachstum auf unsere Ziele hin skalieren können. Wir werden jetzt in der Lage sein, die Produktentwicklung weltweit zu optimieren und die Realisierung neuer Behandlungen für noch mehr Patienten zu beschleunigen.“
LEO Pharma hat vor, bis 2025 125 Millionen Patienten zu erreichen, die chronische und akute Hautprobleme haben. Um diese Bemühungen bei der Arzneimittelentwicklung zu erweitern, hat das Unternehmen eine Reihe signifikanter Übernahmen vorgenommen und Zentren in den USA und China eingerichtet. Mit der Veeva Development Cloud bekommen die globalen Teams von LEO Pharma eine einzige Quelle für Informationen zur Produktentwicklung. So können sie Compliancebedingungen besser einhalten und die globale Kooperation verbessern.
„Veeva unterstützt uns bei der Transformation unseres gesamten F&E-Geschäfts“, sagte Mika Välilä, Senior Director digitale Geschäftsplattformen globale IT bei LEO Pharma. „Die Veeva Development Cloud erlaubt es uns bei unserer Arbeit an der Produktentwicklung im Rahmen von klinischen Studien, regulatorischen Angelegenheiten und Qualität, mehr Konsistenz und Produktivität zu erreichen.“
LEO Pharma nutzt aktuell Vault eTMF, Vault Submissions und Vault QualityDocs. Im Jahr 2019 wird das Unternehmen noch Vault CTMS, Vault Study Startup, Vault Registrations und Vault QMS hinzunehmen, um den Zyklus der Produktentwicklung in verschiedenen Regionen und Abteilungen noch weiter zu optimieren.
„LEO Pharma ist ein sehr gutes Beispiel dafür, wie Unternehmen kritische Geschäftsfunktionen modernisieren“, sagte Rik Van Mol, Vice President Veeva Development Cloud-Strategie Europa bei Veeva. „Mit der Veeva Development Cloud erhalten Unternehmen im Bereich der Biowissenschaft die Grundlage für die Integrierung isoliert arbeitender Systeme, Standorte und Länder in der Arzneimittelentwicklung.“
Über LEO Pharma
LEO Pharma verhilft Menschen zu gesunder Haut. Das Unternehmen ist einer der führenden Akteure im Bereich der medizinischen Dermatologie, kann auf eine stabile F&E-Pipeline und eine Vielzahl von Behandlungsweisen verweisen und besitzt Pioniergeist. LEO Pharma wurde 1908 gegründet und gehört der LEO Foundation. Das Unternehmen hat sich jahrzehntelang bei Forschung und Entwicklung engagiert, um die wissenschaftliche Dermatologie voranzubringen, und hat neue Behandlungsstandards für Menschen mit Hautproblemen gesetzt. LEO Pharma hat seinen Hauptsitz in Dänemark, beschäftigt ein globales Team aus 5.500 Mitarbeitern und betreut 76 Millionen Patienten in 130 Ländern. Im Jahr 2018 generierte das Unternehmen einen Nettoumsatz von 10.410 DKK Millionen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.linkedin.com/company/leo-pharma oder www.leo-pharma.com.
Über Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. ist der Marktführer im Bereich cloudbasierte Software für die internationale Life-Sciences-Industrie. Veeva hat sich der Innovation, höchster Produktqualität und dem Kundenerfolg verpflichtet. Das Unternehmen hat über 700 Kunden von den größten Pharmakonzernen der Welt bis hin zu neu gegründeten Biotechfirmen. Veeva hat seinen Hauptsitz in der San Francisco Bay Area und verfügt über Niederlassungen in Nordamerika, Europa, Asien und Lateinamerika. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.veeva.com.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, einschließlich der Marktnachfrage und Produktakzeptanz und Dienstleistungen von Veeva, der Ergebnisse aus der Nutzung von Produkten und Dienstleistungen von Veeva und der allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen, insbesondere in der Life-Science-Industrie. Alle in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen basieren auf der historischen Performance von Veeva und seinen aktuellen Plänen, Schätzungen und Erwartungen und stellen keine Zusicherung dar, dass diese Pläne, Schätzungen oder Erwartungen erreicht werden. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen stehen für die Erwartungen von Veeva zum Zeitpunkt dieser Pressemitteilung. Spätere Ereignisse könnten dazu führen, dass diese Erwartungen sich ändern und Veeva lehnt jegliche Verpflichtung zu einer Aktualisierung der zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen in der Zukunft ab. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich voneinander abweichen. Zusätzliche Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die sich auf die Finanzergebnisse von Veeva auswirken könnten, sind unter den Überschriften „Risikofaktoren“ („Risk Factors“) und „Stellungnahme und Analyse der Unternehmensleitung zur finanziellen Lage und den Geschäftsergebnissen“ („Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“) in der Einreichung des Unternehmens auf Formular 10-Q für den zum 31. Oktober 2018 zu Ende gegangenen Zeitraum enthalten. Diese ist auf der Website des Unternehmens unter veeva.com im Bereich Investoren und auf der Website der SEC unter sec.gov verfügbar. Weitere Informationen zu den potentiellen Risiken, die sich auf die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse auswirken könnten, werden in anderen Einreichungen enthalten sein, die Veeva gelegentlich bei der SEC vorlegt.
