Global Driving Simulator Market by Simulator Type, Vehicle Type, Application, Training Simulator Type, and Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

March 27, 2019
The "Driving Simulator Market by Simulator Type (Driving Training Simulator & Advanced Driving Simulator (Autonomous)), Vehicle Type, Application (Research & Testing and Training), Training Simulator Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global driving simulator market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2019 to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.32%.
Increased emphasis on traffic safety is expected to boost the driving simulator market. However, complications in real-time control and integration complexities create a hurdle for the growth of the driving simulator market.
The driving simulator market comprises major manufacturers such as Mechanical Simulation Corporation (US), Cruden B.V. (Netherlands), ECA Group (France), Moog (US), and Oktal (France).
Increased emphasis on research & development is likely to propel the growth of advanced driving simulators during the forecast period
The advanced driving simulator segment is the fastest and the largest growing driving simulator market. The advanced driving simulators are installed for research & development purposes of autonomous vehicles and are expected to experience rapid growth, as all OEMs are aiming to provide highly efficient vehicles. Component testing can be done with the help of advanced driving simulators in a safe environment and at relatively low cost.
Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by North America. It is expected to grow rapidly as many OEMs are shifting their R&D facilities to countries such as China, India, and Japan because of the availability of innovative technologies and low investment cost.
Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period
Europe is expected to be the largest driving simulator market, followed by North America. It is home to leading vehicle manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Renault, and Daimler. The European automotive industry has witnessed rapid development because the government adopted favorable policies in the manufacturing sector. Germany is estimated to account for the largest share of the European driving simulator market during the forecast period.
The European automotive industry is highly inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. Factors such as stringent driving safety norms and rising investment in research & development in the automotive industry are expected to propel the European driving simulator market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.3 Primary Data
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Driving Simulator Market
4.2 Europe to Lead the Driving Simulator Market By 2025
4.3 Driving Simulator Market in Europe, By Vehicle Type and Country
4.4 Driving Simulator Market, By Application Type
4.5 Driving Simulator Market, By Vehicle Type, USD Million, 2019 vs 2025
4.6 Driving Simulator Market, By Simulator Type
4.7 Automotive Driving Simulator Market, By Driving Training Simulator Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Shortage of Skilled Drivers
5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on R&D Activities
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complexities in Real-Time Control
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Developments in the Field of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration Complexities
5.2.4.2 Lack of Benchmark and Standards in the Driving Simulator Market
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Analysis
6.2.1 HMI (Human-Machine Interface)
6.2.2 AI
6.2.3 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)
6.3 Emerging Trend: VR Simulator
6.4 Open Source Software for Autonomous Vehicles
6.4.1 Apollo
6.4.2 Autoware
6.4.3 EB Robinos & EB Robinos Predictors - Elektrobit
6.4.4 NVIDIA Driveworks
6.4.5 Openpilot
7 Driving Simulator Market, By Application Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Research & Testing
7.3.1 Europe to Lead the Driving Simulator Market in Research & Testing
7.4 Training
7.4.1 Asia Pacific Training Simulator Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR
7.5 Key Primary Insights
8 Driving Simulator Market, By Simulator Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Driving Training Simulator
8.3.1 North America to Lead the Driving Training Simulator Market
8.4 Advanced Driving Simulator (Autonomous)
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Market for Advanced Simulators to Grow at the Highest CAGR
8.5 Key Primary Insights
9 Driving Simulator Market, By Driving Training Simulator Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Compact Simulator
9.3.1 Europe to Lead the Compact Simulator Market
9.4 Full-Scale Simulator
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Market for Full-Scale Simulators to Grow at the Highest CAGR
9.5 Key Primary Insights
10 Driving Simulator Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Car Simulator
10.3.1 North America to Lead the Car Simulator Market
10.4 Truck & Bus Driving Simulator
10.4.1 North America to Lead the Truck & Bus Simulator Market
10.5 Key Primary Insights
11 Driving Simulator Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 North America
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Agreements
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Training and Driving Simulator Manufacturers/Providers
12.4.1 Visionary Leaders
12.4.2 Innovators
12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.4 Emerging Companies
12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Autonomous Driving Simulators Manufacturers/Providers
12.5.1 Visionary Leaders
12.5.2 Innovators
12.5.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.5.4 Emerging Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Cruden B.V.
13.1.2 Mechanical Simulation Corporation
13.1.3 Moog
13.1.4 ECA Group
13.1.5 Rexroth
13.1.6 Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd.
13.1.7 NVIDIA
13.1.8 Autosim AS
13.1.9 IPG Automotive
13.1.10 Dallara
13.1.11 Ansible Motion
13.1.12 CAE Value
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 North America
13.2.1.1 Ford
13.2.1.2 General Motors
13.2.1.3 Virage Simulation
13.2.1.4 Waymo
13.2.2 Europe
13.2.2.1 Daimler
13.2.2.2 BMW
13.2.2.3 Volkswagen
13.2.2.4 Volvo
13.2.2.5 Aimotive
13.2.2.6 Oktal
13.2.2.7 Carla
13.2.2.8 AB Dynamics
13.2.2.9 XPI Simulation
13.2.2.10 VI-Grade
13.2.2.11 RFPRO
13.2.3 Asia Pacific
13.2.3.1 Toyota
13.2.3.2 Nissan
13.2.3.3 Cvedia
13.2.3.4 Honda
13.2.4 Rest of the World
13.2.4.1 Cognata
