Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market by Equipment, Vehicle Type, EV Type and Region - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

March 27, 2019
The "Automotive Digital Cockpit Market by Equipment (Digital Instrument Cluster, Advanced Head Unit, HUD, Camera Based Driver Monitoring System), Vehicle Type (Passenger & Commercial Vehicle), EV Type (BEV, HEV, & PHEV), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive digital cockpit market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period, from USD 14.7 billion in 2018 to USD 35.9 billion by 2025.
The intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) and rising demand for electric vehicles are driving the market for the automotive digital cockpit. The increasing number of connected cars and hardware consolidation is also driving the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market. Moreover, technological advancements in autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles are expected to create opportunities for the automotive digital cockpit market in the coming years.
However, the rising trend of BYOD and cybersecurity threats to domain controllers can restrain the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market. The consolidation of ECUs and the high cost of the advanced head-up display also pose challenges for the automotive digital cockpit market.
Camera-based driver monitoring segment to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
Camera-based driver monitoring is estimated to be the fastest growing segment, by value, of the automotive digital cockpit market from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing trend of human-machine interface inside the vehicle. A number of accidents occur due to driver fatigue and drowsiness. Camera-based driver monitoring system detects the driver's condition and signals him/her about the drowsiness. Thus, the growth of camera-based driver monitoring is likely to fuel the digital cockpit market.
The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value, in the automotive digital cockpit market
The passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. The rising demand for connected car features in a passenger vehicle and the advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the market growth in this segment. OEM's push towards offering an enhanced user experience to their customer is boosting the demand for a digital cockpit. In addition, OEMs now offer digital cockpit features in economy and mid-sized vehicles as well. Increasing production of economy and mid-sized vehicles is likely to increase the market for the automotive digital cockpit.
Rest of the World is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive digital cockpit during the forecast period
The Rest of the World automotive digital cockpit market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing countries such as Brazil and Iran have witnessed increased consumer demand for advanced user experience in vehicles. OEMs are promoting digital cockpit functions as some of the most advanced features. The increasing adoption of these features in mid-priced and economy segment passenger cars is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive digital cockpit market in the RoW region.
Major Players Profiled
- Visteon (US)
- Robert Bosch (Germany)
- Continental (Germany)
- Denso (Japan)
- Panasonic (Japan)
- Magneti Marelli (Italy)
- Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)
- Garmin (US)
- Nippon Seiki (Japan)
- Pioneer (Japan)
- Faurecia (France)
- Aptiv (Ireland)
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Product and Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study
1.4 Currency Exchange Rates
1.5 Package Size
1.6 Limitations
1.7 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources
2.2.2 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.3 Primary Data
2.3.1 Sampling Techniques & Data Collection Methods
2.3.2 Primary Participants
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Research Assumptions and Limitations
2.6.1 Assumptions
2.6.2 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market
4.2 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Share, By Country
4.3 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Equipment
4.4 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Vehicle
4.5 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Electric Vehicle
4.6 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Connected Cars and Hardware Consolidation
5.2.1.2 Intervention of Innovative Technologies for Advanced User Interface (UI)
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)
5.2.2.2 Cybersecurity Threats for Domain Controllers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Digital Cockpit: the Ultimate Key for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Cars
5.2.3.2 Growth in Adjacent Markets Like ADAS
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Consolidation of Ecus
5.2.4.2 High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Overview
6.2.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) and Digital Instrument Cluster (DIC) Consolidation
6.2.1.1 Containerization
6.2.1.2 Virtualization
6.2.2 Current Sensor Technologies Used in Head-Up Display (HUD)
6.2.2.1 Radar
6.2.2.2 LiDAR
6.2.2.3 Image Sensors
6.2.3 Technological Advancements Related to Head-Up Display (HUD)
6.3 Regulatory Overview
6.4 Patent Analysis
6.5 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
7 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Digital Instrument Cluster
7.2.1 The Growing Demand for Premium Cars With Advanced Features Will Drive the Market for Digital Instrument Cluster
7.2.2 Digital Instrument Cluster Display Type
7.2.2.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
7.2.2.2 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
7.2.2.3 Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)
7.3 Advanced Head Unit
7.3.1 Growth of Advanced Head Units in Economic and Mid-Segment Car Will Drive the Market
7.4 Head-Up Display (HUD)
7.4.1 Europe is Estimated to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2018
7.4.2 HUD Type
7.4.2.1 Combiner HUD
7.4.2.2 Windshield HUD
7.5 Camera-Based Driver Monitoring System
7.5.1 The High Cost of Infrared Cameras Used for Driver Monitoring is A Major Challenge for OEMs to Incorporate This Technology in Economic and Mid-Priced Vehicles
8 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Vehicle
8.2.1 Increasing Passenger Vehicle and Connected Car Production is Expected to Drive the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market
8.3 Commercial Vehicle
8.3.1 Increasing Communication System and ADAS Functions are Expected to Drive the Commercial Vehicle Digital Cockpit Market
9 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Electric Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
9.2.1 Adoption of Strict Emission Norms By the Governments of Various Countries is Expected to Drive the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Market
9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.3.1 Increasing Electronic Content for the Operations of Hybrid Powertrain is Expected to Drive Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market
9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.4.1 Increasing Sales of PHEVs are Expected to Have A Significant Impact on the Automotive Digital Cockpit Market
10 Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 North America
10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Competitive Mapping
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Situation & Trends
11.3.1 New Product Developments
11.3.2 Expansions
11.3.3 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures
11.3.4 Acquisitions/Agreements
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.4.1 Visionary Leaders
11.4.2 Innovators
11.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.4.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.2 Continental AG
12.3 Denso Corporation
12.4 Visteon
12.5 Panasonic
12.6 Hyundai Mobis
12.7 Garmin
12.8 Nippon
12.9 Faurecia
12.10 Aptiv
12.11 Pioneer
12.12 Additional Companies
12.12.1 Magneti Marelli
12.12.2 Valeo
12.12.3 Clarion
12.12.4 Calsonic Kansei Corporation
12.12.5 Wayray
12.12.6 Preh
12.12.7 Desay SV
12.12.8 Yazaki
12.12.9 Luxoft
12.12.10 Toshiba
12.12.11 Magna International
12.12.12 Harman
12.12.13 ZF Friedrichshafen
12.12.14 Japan Display Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9rhwjr/global_automotive?w=4
