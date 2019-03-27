Global Identity Governance & Administration Market Report 2019-2023 - Services to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 10:23 AM EDT
The "Identity Governance and Administration Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global identity governance and administration market size is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2018 to USD 7.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period.
The identity governance and administration market is driven by several factors, such as the growing focus of organizations towards meeting regulatory compliances, along with the need to improve the operational efficiency of identity management processes. However, the excessive cost of implementing identity governance and administration solutions can hinder the growth of the market.
Major vendors offering identity governance and administration software and services across the globe include Oracle (US), IBM (US), SailPoint (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Evidian (France), NetIQ (US), One Identity (US), RSA Security (US), Hitachi ID (Canada), Saviynt (US), AlertEnterprise (US), Omada (Denmark), and SecureAuth (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the identity governance and administration market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
With the increasing adoption of identity governance and administration solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Identity governance and administration services include professional services and managed services.
Service providers concentrate on delivering dedicated services by understanding customer's demands and needs. Moreover, these services help implement identity governance and administration solutions in a cost-efficient manner to accomplish business processes within the time frame and budget effectively.
BFSI to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
BFSI is one of the most regulated industry verticals. There are several regulatory compliances that the BFSI organizations have to adhere with. This industry vertical also happens to be the one which has seen many cyber-attacks in recent times. Identity governance and administration solutions protect the business-critical information, data and applications of financial service providers from unauthorized access.
Identity governance and administration solution vendors are looking at providing solutions and services based on standardized best-practice processes for improving data security, and lowering operating costs, as well as efficient audit-compliant processes in observation of all relevant regulations.
APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period
The identity governance and administration market in APAC is expected to witness substantial growth, as SMEs and large enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting the identity governance and administration solution to ensure the security of organizational data and customers' sensitive data. Moreover, the region is expected to invest more in deploying security solutions, owing to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches.
China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Japan provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the identity governance and administration solutions and services across industry verticals. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
2.6 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Identity Governance and Administration Market
4.2 Market in North America, By Component and Country
4.3 Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Focus of Organizations Toward Meeting Regulatory Compliances
5.2.1.2 Need to Enhance the Operational Efficiency of Identity Processes Among Organizations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Implementing Identity Governance and Administration Solutions
5.2.2.2 Lack of Knowledge About Identity Governance and Administration
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of the Hybrid Deployment Type By Organizations
5.2.3.2 Growing Need to Manage Security Risks and Threats Among Organizations
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Managing Identities Across Multiple Operation Environments
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act
5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.4 Identity Governance and Administration: Use Cases
5.4.1 Use Case #1: Improve Compliance Tracking and Reporting
5.4.2 Use Case #2: Cost-Cutting By Streamlining Access Processes
6 Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Enables Businesses to Provide Automated Access to an Ever-Growing Number of Technology Assets and at the Same Time Manages Potential Security and Compliance Risks
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Identity Governance and Administration Services Optimize and Automate Identity Management Processes to Enable Access Governance and Control Compliance
7 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Professional Services
7.2.1 Integration and Implementation Services
7.2.1.1 Integration and Implementation Process Helps in Leveraging Existing Workflows and Organizations in Successfully Adopting Identity Governance and Administration Solution
7.2.2 Training and Consulting Services
7.2.2.1 Consulting Services Enable New and More Effective Ways of Working, Increase Employee Engagement and Agility, and Help Them in Understanding Consumer-Oriented Styles and Technologies in Identity Governance and Administration Market
7.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services
7.2.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Help Companies in Understanding Market Trends, Changing Business Conditions, Client Insights, and Dealing With Service Inconveniences
7.3 Managed Services
7.3.1 Managed Services to Continue to Gain Popularity During the Forecast Period
8 Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Need for Data Security Among Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Identity Governance and Administration Solutions
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Identity Governance and Administration Solution to Boost Its Adoption
9 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Demand for Cost-Effective Security Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Need for Data Security Among Large Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution
10 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Industry Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Growing Need to Meet Regulatory Compliances to Drive the Growth of the Market in the BFSI Industry Vertical
10.3 Government and Defense
10.3.1 Critical Need to Control Access to Sensitive Data and Information to Drive the Adoption of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution in the Government and Defense Industry Vertical
10.4 Telecom and It
10.4.1 Ever-Changing Regulatory and Compliance Landscape to Drive the Growth of the Market in the Telecom and It Industry Vertical
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.5.1 Growing Need to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Mitigate Potential Identity-Based Threats to Drive the Adoption of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution in the Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Emphasis on Controlling Access to Operation-Critical Data to Drive the Adoption of Identity Governance and Administration Solution in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical
10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods
10.7.1 Need to Protect Customer Data to Drive the Market in the Retail Industry Vertical
10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.8.1 Growing Regulatory Compliances in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical to Drive the Adoption of Identity Governance and Administration Solution and Services
10.9 Others
11 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 United States
11.2.1.1 Favorable Economic Conditions and Increasing Focus Toward Innovative Security Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Market in the US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost the Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 United Kingdom
11.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Related to Identity Security to Drive the Growth of the Market
11.3.2 Germany
11.3.2.1 Increasing Need to Secure Users Identity and Provide Delightful Customer Experience to Boost the Adoption of the Market
11.3.3 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Growing Identity-Related Fraudulent Activities to Increase the Demand for the Identity Governance and Administrations Market
11.4.2 India
11.4.2.1 Indirect Presence and Growth in the Number of Start-Ups of Identity Governance and Administration Vendors to Drive the Growth of the Market in India
11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand
11.4.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Identity Governance and Administration Solutions and Associated Services Across Industry Verticals in Australia and New Zealand
11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.1.1 Growing Need to Meet Industry Compliance and Regulations to Drive the Growth of the Market
11.5.2 Africa
11.5.2.1 Increasing Focus on Digital Transformation to Boost the Market in Africa
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Increase in It Spending to Drive the Growth of the Market in Brazil
11.6.2 Mexico
11.6.2.1 Growing Need for Enhanced Security Solutions to Boost the Market in Mexico During the Forecast Period
11.6.3 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.2 Competitive Scenario
12.2.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
12.2.2 Business Expansions
12.2.3 Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Oracle
13.3 IBM
13.4 Sailpoint
13.5 SAP
13.6 CA Technologies
13.7 Microsoft
13.8 Evidian
13.9 RSA Security
13.10 Netiq
13.11 One Identity
13.12 Saviynt
13.13 Hitachi ID
13.14 Omada
13.15 AlertEnterprise
13.16 SecureAuth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfh2lw/global_identity?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005483/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 26, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 26, 2019 03:00 PM EDT