Global Identity Governance & Administration Market Report 2019-2023 - Services to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Identity Governance and Administration Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, and Telecom and IT), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global identity governance and administration market size is expected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2018 to USD 7.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The identity governance and administration market is driven by several factors, such as the growing focus of organizations towards meeting regulatory compliances, along with the need to improve the operational efficiency of identity management processes. However, the excessive cost of implementing identity governance and administration solutions can hinder the growth of the market.

Major vendors offering identity governance and administration software and services across the globe include Oracle (US), IBM (US), SailPoint (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), CA Technologies (US), Evidian (France), NetIQ (US), One Identity (US), RSA Security (US), Hitachi ID (Canada), Saviynt (US), AlertEnterprise (US), Omada (Denmark), and SecureAuth (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the identity governance and administration market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With the increasing adoption of identity governance and administration solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Identity governance and administration services include professional services and managed services.

Service providers concentrate on delivering dedicated services by understanding customer's demands and needs. Moreover, these services help implement identity governance and administration solutions in a cost-efficient manner to accomplish business processes within the time frame and budget effectively.

BFSI to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

BFSI is one of the most regulated industry verticals. There are several regulatory compliances that the BFSI organizations have to adhere with. This industry vertical also happens to be the one which has seen many cyber-attacks in recent times. Identity governance and administration solutions protect the business-critical information, data and applications of financial service providers from unauthorized access.

Identity governance and administration solution vendors are looking at providing solutions and services based on standardized best-practice processes for improving data security, and lowering operating costs, as well as efficient audit-compliant processes in observation of all relevant regulations.

APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The identity governance and administration market in APAC is expected to witness substantial growth, as SMEs and large enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting the identity governance and administration solution to ensure the security of organizational data and customers' sensitive data. Moreover, the region is expected to invest more in deploying security solutions, owing to the increasing threat of identity and access breaches.

China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Japan provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the identity governance and administration solutions and services across industry verticals. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Identity Governance and Administration Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Component and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus of Organizations Toward Meeting Regulatory Compliances

5.2.1.2 Need to Enhance the Operational Efficiency of Identity Processes Among Organizations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Implementing Identity Governance and Administration Solutions

5.2.2.2 Lack of Knowledge About Identity Governance and Administration

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of the Hybrid Deployment Type By Organizations

5.2.3.2 Growing Need to Manage Security Risks and Threats Among Organizations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Managing Identities Across Multiple Operation Environments

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.4 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.7 International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4 Identity Governance and Administration: Use Cases

5.4.1 Use Case #1: Improve Compliance Tracking and Reporting

5.4.2 Use Case #2: Cost-Cutting By Streamlining Access Processes

6 Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Enables Businesses to Provide Automated Access to an Ever-Growing Number of Technology Assets and at the Same Time Manages Potential Security and Compliance Risks

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Identity Governance and Administration Services Optimize and Automate Identity Management Processes to Enable Access Governance and Control Compliance

7 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.2.1 Integration and Implementation Services

7.2.1.1 Integration and Implementation Process Helps in Leveraging Existing Workflows and Organizations in Successfully Adopting Identity Governance and Administration Solution

7.2.2 Training and Consulting Services

7.2.2.1 Consulting Services Enable New and More Effective Ways of Working, Increase Employee Engagement and Agility, and Help Them in Understanding Consumer-Oriented Styles and Technologies in Identity Governance and Administration Market

7.2.3 Support and Maintenance Services

7.2.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Help Companies in Understanding Market Trends, Changing Business Conditions, Client Insights, and Dealing With Service Inconveniences

7.3 Managed Services

7.3.1 Managed Services to Continue to Gain Popularity During the Forecast Period

8 Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Need for Data Security Among Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of On-Premises Identity Governance and Administration Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness of Cloud-Based Identity Governance and Administration Solution to Boost Its Adoption

9 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Demand for Cost-Effective Security Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Need for Data Security Among Large Enterprises to Drive the Adoption of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution

10 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Growing Need to Meet Regulatory Compliances to Drive the Growth of the Market in the BFSI Industry Vertical

10.3 Government and Defense

10.3.1 Critical Need to Control Access to Sensitive Data and Information to Drive the Adoption of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution in the Government and Defense Industry Vertical

10.4 Telecom and It

10.4.1 Ever-Changing Regulatory and Compliance Landscape to Drive the Growth of the Market in the Telecom and It Industry Vertical

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.5.1 Growing Need to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Mitigate Potential Identity-Based Threats to Drive the Adoption of the Identity Governance and Administration Solution in the Energy and Utilities Industry Vertical

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Emphasis on Controlling Access to Operation-Critical Data to Drive the Adoption of Identity Governance and Administration Solution in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical

10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.7.1 Need to Protect Customer Data to Drive the Market in the Retail Industry Vertical

10.8 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.8.1 Growing Regulatory Compliances in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical to Drive the Adoption of Identity Governance and Administration Solution and Services

10.9 Others

11 Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Favorable Economic Conditions and Increasing Focus Toward Innovative Security Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost the Market Growth

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Stringent Regulations and Compliances Related to Identity Security to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Increasing Need to Secure Users Identity and Provide Delightful Customer Experience to Boost the Adoption of the Market

11.3.3 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Growing Identity-Related Fraudulent Activities to Increase the Demand for the Identity Governance and Administrations Market

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Indirect Presence and Growth in the Number of Start-Ups of Identity Governance and Administration Vendors to Drive the Growth of the Market in India

11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.3.1 Rise in the Adoption of Identity Governance and Administration Solutions and Associated Services Across Industry Verticals in Australia and New Zealand

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Growing Need to Meet Industry Compliance and Regulations to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Increasing Focus on Digital Transformation to Boost the Market in Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Increase in It Spending to Drive the Growth of the Market in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Growing Need for Enhanced Security Solutions to Boost the Market in Mexico During the Forecast Period

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

12.2.2 Business Expansions

12.2.3 Partnerships

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oracle

13.3 IBM

13.4 Sailpoint

13.5 SAP

13.6 CA Technologies

13.7 Microsoft

13.8 Evidian

13.9 RSA Security

13.10 Netiq

13.11 One Identity

13.12 Saviynt

13.13 Hitachi ID

13.14 Omada

13.15 AlertEnterprise

13.16 SecureAuth

