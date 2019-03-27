Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Chinese Defense Industry (2016-2025): A $1+ Billion Opportunity by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 21.6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 11:33 AM EDT
The "China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defense Industry Databook Series (2016-2025) - AI Spending with 20+ KPIs, Market Size and Forecast Across 11+ Application Segments, AI Domains, and Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) spend in defense industry in China has increased at 59.3% during 2018 to reach US$ 186.7 million. Over the forecast period (2019-2025), spend on AI is expected to record a CAGR of 21.6%, increasing from US$ 265.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,041.8 million by 2025.
This business intelligence report aims to analyze market opportunities and risks in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in defense industry in China. This is a data centric report, consisting of 30 charts and 20 tables, providing detailed understanding of market dynamics through 20+ KPIs for the country. This report covers country level AI market size/spending forecast (2016-2025) by applications across banking and finance industry's value chain, AI technology domains, and technology.
Report Scope
- How big is the opportunity for artificial intelligence based products and services in defense industry?
- How much are leading players in defense industry investing in AI based initiatives?
- Which application areas are underserved in defense industry and should be targeted to maximize ROI?
Reason to Buy
This research report provides in-depth analysis, covering market opportunities and risks in China for 10 years (2016-2025). Below is the taxonomy covering detailed scope of coverage.
AI Market Size/Spending by Application in Defense Industry, 2016-2025
- Unmanned Vehicles
- Robotics
- Mission Critical Application and Platforms
- Threat Prevention Intelligence
- Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection
- Recruitment
- Location and Mapping
- Cyber Security
- Supply Chain Optimization and Fleet Management
- Planning and Resource Allocation
- Agent Based Decision Making
AI Market Size/Spending by Artificial Intelligence Domains in Defense Industry, 2016-2025
- Machine Learning and Deep Learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Robotics and Expert Systems
- Machine Vision & Hearing
AI Market Size/Spending by Technology Development in Defense Industry, 2016-2025
- Application and Platforms
- Services
- Hardware
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
1.1 Methodology
2 China Artificial Intelligence Dynamics and Growth Prospects
2.1 China Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Value, 2016-2025
2.2 China Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by Industry
2.3 China Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by Key Technologies
2.4 China Artificial Intelligence Spend Market Share Analysis by AI Domain
2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence Investment Attractiveness Snapshot
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Investment Hot Spots
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Industry Attractiveness
3 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Defense Industry in China
3.1 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Defense Industry, 2016-2025
3.2 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Defense Industry by Application, 2016-2025
3.2.1 Spend Analysis on Unmanned Vehicles in Defense Industry
3.2.2 Spend Analysis on Robotics in Defense Industry
3.2.3 Spend Analysis on Mission Critical Application and Platforms in Defense Industry
3.2.4 Spend Analysis on Threat Prevention Intelligence in Defense Industry
3.2.5 Spend Analysis on Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection in Defense Industry
3.2.6 Spend Analysis on Recruitment in Defense Industry
3.2.7 Spend Analysis on Location and Mapping in Defense Industry
3.2.8 Spend Analysis on Cyber Security in Defense Industry
3.2.9 Spend Analysis on Supply Chain Optimization and Fleet Management in Defense Industry
3.2.10 Spend Analysis on Planning and Resource Allocation in Defense Industry
3.2.11 Spend Analysis on Agent Based Decision Making in Defense Industry
3.3 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Defense Industry by AI Domain, 2016-2025
3.3.1 Spend Analysis on Machine Learning and Deep Learning in Defense Industry
3.3.2 Spend Analysis on Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Defense Industry
3.3.3 Spend Analysis on Robotics and Expert Systems in Defense Industry
3.3.4 Spend Analysis on Machine Vision & Hearing in Defense Industry
3.4 Artificial Intelligence Spending Analysis in Defense Industry by Technology Development, 2016-2025
3.4.1 Spend Analysis on Software Development in Defense Industry
3.4.2 Spend Analysis on Technology Services in Defense Industry
3.4.3 Spend Analysis on Hardware in Defense Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d7ztk7/artificial?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005563/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT