Leyard and Planar to Showcase Latest Display Technologies at Digital Signage Expo 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Today, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the industry-leading display technologies they will demonstrate at booth #1822 at the 2019 Digital Signage Expo (DSE), March 27-28. In addition, company Vice President of Research and Development, Samantha Phenix, will join a panel discussion focused on the future of display technologies at the event.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005020/en/
“We are delighted to demonstrate our latest fine pitch and standard pitch LED video walls, and best-in-class LCD solutions at DSE 2019,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing, Leyard and Planar. “Leyard and Planar have a long history of innovating to meet the unique customer demands of myriad market segments, and we’ll bring our newest display technologies to DSE.”
Industry-Leading Fine-Pitch and Standard Pitch LED Solutions
Featured at the DSE 2019, the Leyard® TVF Series is a family of fine pitch LED video wall displays available in 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeter pixel pitches, with a 27-inch, slim profile display cabinet. The Leyard TVF Series offers front serviceability and a creative stackable design that eliminates cabinet-to-cabinet cabling and reduces the complexity of installation and vertical alignment, making it an ideal solution for digital signage.
Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate their robust standard pitch LED product lines including the new Leyard® VVR Series, a family of indoor and outdoor LED video wall displays designed to meet the fast-paced needs of the rental and staging industry. Launched in fall 2018, the Leyard VVR Series features magnetically-attachable cabinets for fast assembly, easy access to electronics for simple maintenance and a quick-lock system to support single-person installation and handling. The companies will also show Leyard® VersaLight™ Series, a highly versatile family of LED video wall displays for even the most challenging indoor or outdoor environments.
Planar Best-in-Class LCD Solutions
Leyard and Planar’s comprehensive portfolio of Planar® LCD video wall and 4K LCD displays encompass a wide range of sizes and resolutions. At DSE 2019, Leyard and Planar will demonstrate the new Planar® EPX Series and Planar® VM Series, driven by Hypersign’s content management solution. Hypersign is an innovative software company with an intuitive, easy-to-use online platform used to showcase content on digital signage displays, video walls, interactive kiosks and more.
Launched in early 2019, the Planar EPX Series is a 100-inch 4K LCD display with Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160) that offers high brightness of 700 nits and a wide color gamut for stunning image quality and deep, rich color reproduction. Designed with commercial-grade features, the Planar EPX Series meets the demanding requirements of retail and corporate digital signage applications. The Planar EPX Series is also available in a precise and responsive multi-touch version.
The Planar VM Series is line of extreme and ultra-narrow bezel LCD video wall solutions that are ideal for 24x7 mission-critical application requirements and high ambient light environments, such as retail, hospitality, universities, sports bars, corporate lobbies, casinos and museums. Featuring 55” Full HD LCD displays with tiled bezel widths of 1.8mm (700 or 500-nit brightness) or 3.5mm (500-nit brightness), the Planar VM Series delivers high reliability in demanding scenarios.
The Future of Display Technologies
Leyard and Planar’s Vice President of Research and Development, Samantha Phenix, will join a panel discussion at DSE 2019 titled, “S21 - What’s Next in Displays?” Phenix and fellow panelists will share thoughts on future developments in display technologies, including new designs, hardware and materials for displays, 3D displays, connectivity, configurations, alternative power sources, LEDs, interactivity and more. The panel discussion takes place Wednesday, March 27 from 4:00 – 4:50 p.m.
Visitors to DSE 2019 can view all of Leyard and Planar’s digital signage display innovations at Booth #1822. The display solutions shown at DSE 2019 are available now through Leyard and Planar’s worldwide network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit www.leyard.com and www.planar.com.
About Leyard and Planar, a Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems and eyevis, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005020/en/
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT