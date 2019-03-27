Lookout App Earns FirstNet Listed Designation

|By Business Wire
Following a rigorous review process, Lookout, the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, today announced that the Lookout for Work app is now FirstNet Listed and available via the FirstNet App Catalog.
FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use on FirstNet. Before a mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent performance tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.
Achieving a FirstNet Listed designation means Lookout’s app is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements.
Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will be able to take advantage of the Lookout mobile defense solution while benefiting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate public safety core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.
“With the volume of mobile threats and risks growing across all vectors of attack, including apps, devices, content and networks, organizations need mobile security that can keep up with the rapidly changing threat landscape,” said Firas Azmeh, vice president of Distribution Partnerships at Lookout. “Only Lookout delivers protection based on threat intelligence from a network of more than 170 million devices and 70 million apps, which allows us to spot attacks and see connections in code that others can’t.”
Cyberattacks against first responders are a persistent threat – a risk that is magnified because so many first responders work beyond the cybersecurity perimeter on mobile devices in the field. Phishing, social engineering, identity theft and insurance fraud are common attacks during a natural disaster or a state of emergency.
Compromised devices could enable unauthorized access to sensitive systems and confidential databases. Ransomware can also lock officials out of mission-critical systems, or data could be exfiltrated to be resold or repurposed in additional attacks. There is even a physical safety risk for public safety officers whose personally identifiable information (PII) could be exposed in doxxing attacks.
Lookout for Work protects first responders from the entire spectrum of mobile risk:
- Web and content threats and risks such as mobile phishing attacks.
- Malicious and risky apps such as Trojans, spyware and surveillance-ware.
- Device threats and risks such as out-of-date operating systems as well as rooted or jailbroken devices.
- Network threats and risks such as man-in-the-middle attacks and rogue Wi-Fi networks.
Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.
“When we learned about the added level of security Lookout could help bring to public safety, we knew it’d make a great addition to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “FirstNet is public safety’s network, and we’re proud to support them with the Lookout mobile defense solution.”
“FirstNet is building a dedicated ecosystem of applications for first responders to help meet their specific lifesaving needs. With security a top objective for public safety agencies, we are pleased to welcome Lookout to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.
Lookout for Work can be seamlessly integrated with existing Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) platforms to create holistic mobile protection for organizations that subscribe to FirstNet. With integrations to Okta, VMware and other leading technology providers, Lookout delivers post-perimeter security and compliance to today’s digital workforce without compromising productivity, privacy or user experience.
To learn more about Lookout and FirstNet, go here.
About Lookout
Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
