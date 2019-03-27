Nekojarashi and Morpho Present a Jointly-Developed Cloud Video Processing Service, “Setaria.cloud” at NAB Show 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Nekojarashi Inc. (hereinafter, “Nekojarashi”), a company specialized in cloud services for creativity purposes, and Morpho, Inc. (hereinafter, “Morpho”), a global leader in video / image processing solutions and imaging AI solutions, will once again feature "Setaria.cloud" (https://setaria.cloud) as the primary highlight to present some of its new intelligent video processing technologies and cloud storage integrations at this year's world's largest show for media, entertainment and technology, NAB Show 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005253/en/
Website of Setaria.cloud (Graphic: Business Wire)
The prototype version of Setaria.cloud was first shown to the public at NAB Show 2018. After further refining and development, the service was officially launched in January. The service will be introduced and demonstrated with two new upcoming video processes at NAB Show 2019.
About the cloud video processing service, Setaria.cloud
Setaria.cloud, which brings Morpho’s video processing algorithm into a cloud platform developed by Nekojarashi, allows its user to have access to powerful high-speed video processing tool, regardless of the user's work environment.
As the service offers more than one way to make use of its powerful video processing algorithms via the user-friendly User Interface (UI), users may also opt to customize their usage via the publicly exposed API of Setaria.cloud, which enables various features of the service to be integrated into custom-built systems and services. Virtually all major functions from usage tracking, cloud integration management, and to running video processes are available securely via Setaria.cloud's API gateway.
The service is aimed to serve broadcasters, OTT*1 media services, post-production works, and other related industries with advanced enhancement features such as Super-resolution, Frame Rate Conversion, Noise Reduction, etc that are capable of delivering natural and realistic results as well as wide range of broadcasting codecs support.
*1: OTT is an abbreviation of “Over The Top”, the term used for video and audio services delivered over the Internet as well as service providers which deliver that content.
About NAB Show 2019
NAB Show is the world’s largest event for the broadcasting and video industries, which is organized by the National Association of Broadcasters. The show introduces new equipment and services related to the fields.
Official website: http://www.nabshow.com/
Date: April 8th - 11th, 2019
Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center
Our booth: SU14510 (South Hall, Upper)
About Nekojarashi Inc.
Under the mission of “Drive people’s creativity through the cloud”,
Nekojarashi has developed and offered JECTOR, a cloud workspace, which
is exclusively for the creative industries such as video, music,
publication, printing and advertising, for previewing videos, images,
sounds, 3D, PDF and various other types of data without any customized
software, irrespective of the time and place.
For more information, visit https://www.nekojarashi.com/en
About Morpho, Inc.
Established in 2004, Morpho is a research and development-led company in
image processing technology. It has globally expanded its advanced image
processing technology as embedded software, for domestic and overseas
customers centered on the smartphone market, broadcasting stations and
content providers. It has also provided image recognition technology
utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), collecting image information
captured by cameras into devices and clouds and analyzing it, for fields
such as automotive devices, factory automation, and medical care. Morpho
will provide broad support, making a wide range of innovations happen
with its imaging technology and Deep Learning technology.
For more information, visit https://www.morphoinc.com/en
*Morpho and the Morpho logo are registered trademarks of Morpho, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005253/en/
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT