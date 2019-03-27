Samsung Showcases Award-Winning Display Solutions at Digital Signage Expo 2019

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is showcasing its portfolio of innovative signage solutions for a wide range of industries at the 2019 Digital Signage Expo (DSE). With this technology, Samsung provides the opportunity to transform workspaces and create new, immersive experiences for customers. Visitors can explore Samsung’s newest industry-leading displays including stunning LED signage, resilient outdoor displays and business-ready monitors at booth #1900 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 27-29.

“In the past, digital signage in various industry verticals was often more focused on futurism and the ‘wow factor’ rather than fully developed deployment strategies,” said Mark Quiroz, Vice President for the Digital Signage Product Group. “That’s no longer the case. Businesses are using professional displays with very specific objectives in mind — placing screens strategically and using a wide range of tools to maximize relevance and transform experiences.”

The latest SMART signage innovation is the Samsung QMR/QBR lineup, armed with UHD picture quality as well as cutting-edge intelligent UHD upscaling technology. Together, these features create lifelike images with sharper picture quality and a slim design for seamless installation. Created with shopping malls, retail stores and airports in mind, the QMR series has a non-glare panel and reaches 500nit brightness. Designed for smaller retailers, commuter stations and terminals, the QBR series reaches 350nit brightness. Both the QMR and QBR series are equipped with a new cabinet design featuring smaller bezels and a more symmetric design.

The new OMN-D series features a double-sided screen optimized for storefront window environments. The window-facing side’s 3000nit brightness helps maintain picture integrity regardless of sunlight, while the in-store side features 1000nit brightness, delivering information clearly. The slim and contemporary design seamlessly integrates the display into any window and intuitive content management with a built-in solution brings ease of use. Most notably, this display is not a custom-built model but an out-of-the-box ready solution. The Samsung OMN-D series will be featured in the DSE New Product Showcase.

Samsung is also showcasing the fine pixel pitch IF LED screen that elevates the customer experience by presenting an ideal combination of superior picture quality and intuitive usability. The IF Series couples leading video processing technologies with High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture refinement to add clarity and sophistication to featured content – all within a compact, easy-to-maintain design. In turn, indoor users can deliver more realistic and memorable content without incurring additional costs or added burden.

Samsung Product Highlights at the Booth

Durable and Resilient Outdoor Displays

Samsung Outdoor Signage displays are designed with the durability to withstand the elements of rain, sunlight, dust or motion, while delivering excellent visibility, ultra-high brightness, mobile app compatibility and slim depth. Experience the OMN-D in-window displays, available in both 46- and 55-inches, that provide eye-catching visuals and excellent visibility even in direct sunlight with 4,000nit brightness and high contrast ratio of 5,000:1. This double-sided display designed for store-front as well as an indoor display increases sales opportunities both in and out of the facility. With Wi-Fi embedded, the OMN-D series reduces cord clutter and increases energy efficiency by using one electric power cord and one LAN cable.

LED Displays for Commercial Settings

Samsung’s IF Series displays in fine pixel pitches P1.2 and P1.5 will also be at the booth. The displays leverage LED HDR scene adaptation technology to showcase a detailed and realistic picture. Samsung LED Display IF Series reach peak brightness levels nearly two times higher than standard LED maximum brightness norms. Often, conventional LED displays struggle to present red, green and blue color hues accurately and without distortion in low grayscale settings. The IF Series displays alleviate these challenges through a unique grayscale management algorithm that maintains consistent R/G/B gradation for improved color accuracy. As a result, low-brightness indoor environments, such as galleries, museums and shops, can display content at optimal quality with uniform and precise color expression.

Intelligent 8K Signage

The new Samsung 82-inch QLED 8K Signage pairs the market’s highest resolution display with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology to produce lifelike images and allow users to enjoy immersive viewing experiences. The AI upscaling technology in the commercial displays will capture the attention of potential customers including store owners and advertisers. The new slim design at less than 40mm deep provides hassle-free installation and, with Samsung’s advanced optical technology, the screen blends into nearly any environment. With a resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels, individual pixels in an image become imperceptible to the human eye. The QLED 8K display delivers enhanced color presentation through local dimming and Quantum Light Control as well as features HDR10+ along with 4,000nit peak brightness.

Collaborative Workplace Solutions

Samsung displays and solutions designed for the workplace offer extensive connectivity and advanced functionality. The Samsung Flip is a versatile and portable digital flipchart that enhances today’s fast-paced, digital-centric workflow. The 55-inch UHD display supports up to four simultaneous writers so teams can work together with ease. It drives greater collaboration, expands presentation capabilities and is ideal for all types of meetings, from training to group brainstorming. Also showcased at the booth is the QBN-W series, available in 75-inches, featuring enhanced touch technology, the intuitive MagicIWB S5 solution and UHD picture quality to boost productivity and collaboration.

Stand Alone Displays for Businesses

The new Samsung QMR Series is a sleek signage solution designed to help businesses stand out from the crowd. Its ultra-high-definition 4K resolution is supported by smart UHD upscaling technology and performs edge restoration as well as noise reduction to deliver refined images. Equipped with Dynamic Crystal Color, the QMR series ensures rich color expression and offers best-in-class picture quality. In addition, Samsung is showcasing the BEN series, a commercial display featuring a modern slim-edge design. It is virtually bezel-less on three sides making it an ideal solution for boardroom, conference room and meeting room applications. The BEN series helps give any space a contemporary look while offering versatile connectivity options plus a built-in tuner, embedded connectivity and speakers for convenient functionality.

Monitors for Productivity and Efficiency

The Samsung Space Monitor leverages its sleek design and functionality to allow users to focus on what is on the screen rather than what is around it. Its unique built-in space saving solution includes a fully-integrated clamp stand that grips to the desk to allow the monitor to tilt back and forth, freeing up space for optimal user productivity. Beyond aesthetics, the Space Monitor is a feature-rich, high-performance monitor. The 27-inch model offers QHD resolution for incredibly detailed, sharp images, while the 32-inch model presents content in 4K UHD. In addition, the Samsung C49HG90 49-inch ultra-curved and ultra-wide business desktop monitor is on display, featuring Quantum dot technology and screen real estate designed for performance-seeking professionals.

Samsung Nexshop DOOH & Retail Intelligence

Samsung Nexshop delivers Digital out-of-home (DOOH) & retail intelligence for today’s competitive business environment. With customized DOOH solutions that include large format LCD screens, certified enclosures for indoor and outdoor environments, video analytics, remote management, proof-of-play and break fix support, organizations can easily leverage digital out-of-home advertising that is contextually aware through video analytics and behavioral sensing technology. Innovative DOOH solutions enable advertisers to accurately identify the age, gender and sentiment of ad viewers and optimize their advertising while having peace of mind that displays or kiosks are operating properly.

Samsung executives Mark Quiroz and Jeff Gray will participate in a panel session with partners KniTec and PremierMounts titled, “Samsung Casino Technology Integration Ups The Ante for the Gaming Industry.” The teams worked with Peppermill Casino in Reno to install a 110-ft. wide, fine-pitch LED curved digital signage wall in the high-profile sports book. The session, taking place on March 27th at 10:30 a.m. PT in the Central Park Theater, will provide insights into the integration as well as focus on the advantages for the sports enthusiast, fan, and casino owner.

In addition, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has maintained its position as the No. 1 worldwide leader in digital signage as measured by unit sales for the 10th consecutive year. Recently released data from IHS Markit, the leading provider of digital signage market data, identified Samsung as the top selling brand in the industry since 2009. According to the IHS Technology report “Public Displays Market Tracker”, Samsung accounted for 25.8 percent of the global market share for digital signage unit sales in 20181.

To learn more about Samsung Digital Signage including the solutions showcased at DSE 2019 and more, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/business/products/displays/.

1 Note: Consumer TVs, along with Commercial Lite and Hospitality TVs used for signage are excluded.

