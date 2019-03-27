China Space Industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "China Space Industry 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China Space Industry 2018 provides a deep-dive analysis of the current Chinese space ecosystem and future expected evolutions. Focuses include the value-chain, the strategic priorities of the government space program and dynamics by application domain including science & exploration, satellite communications, satellite navigation and Earth observation.
The report also analyzes the Chinese space ecosystem and the policies impacting it, providing an overview of four of the fastest-changing space markets in China: satellite manufacturing, the launch industry, satellite communications and IoT & EO. For each of the markets, we look at key current and potential future players expected to have an impact on the ecosystem, including details on their strategies, funding, technological competencies and potential future plans, with in total profiles of close to 30 companies.
Highlights of the report
The China space value chain had an estimated size of more than $16 billion in 2017, with the downstream market accounting for just over 85%. Satellite Navigation, one of the key satellite applications in China, was the main revenue generator in 2017, ahead of Satellite Communications and Earth Observation.
This premier edition of the report provides a deep-dive analysis of the current Chinese space ecosystem and future expected evolutions, from upstream to downstream, and covers each of the key satellite applications in China: Satellite Manufacturing, Launch, Satellite Communications, Earth Observation, Satellite Navigation and Space Exploration. For each of the markets, key current and potential future players expected to have an impact on the ecosystem are profiled, including details on their strategies, funding, technological competencies and potential future plans.
China's space industry is rapidly evolving, with an increasing number of nominally private companies competing in different parts of the space industry in both China and abroad, with the Chinese space industry starting to play a bigger role in cutting-edge technology. Changes are occurring at a rapid pace across the value chain, for both upstream and downstream activities and for all application domains.
The current changes in the space ecosystem are being brought about using different strategies, such as the opening of some markets to private enterprises and greater competition among incumbents, all of which are aimed at fostering greater innovation among companies within China. Moving forward, it is expected that the Chinese government will continue to open different parts of the space industry. Indeed, with the state-owned giants more recently focusing on grander ambitions, such as China's space station, the Chang'e moon mission, and eventually human missions to the Moon and Mars, it is possible that much of what is considered traditional commercial space, and even new space, will become more open to the private sector as the state sets its sights on bigger targets.
Included in the Report:
- Focus on the value chain, the strategic priorities of the government space program and the dynamics by application domain, including science and exploration, satellite communications, satellite navigation and EO
- Analysis of the Chinese space ecosystem and the policies impacting it
- Overview of four fast-changing space markets in China: Satellite manufacturing, the launch industry, satellite communications and IoT & EO
- For each market, we look at key current and potential future players expected to impact the ecosystem, including details on their strategies, funding, technological competencies and potential future plans
For Each Market:
The author looks at key current and potential future players expected to have an impact on the ecosystem, including details on their strategies funding, technological competencies and potential future plans, with in total profiles of close to 30 companies.
Who will Benefit from this Report?
- Satellite & launch vehicle integrators
- Satellite & launch vehicle parts manufacturers
- Satellite operators
- Space & other government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. STRATEGIC DYNAMICS OF CHINESE SPACE ACTIVITIES
- Overview of Chinese space industry: Introduction
- Value chain overview
- Strategic priorities of the government space program
- Dynamics by application domain:
- Science and exploration
- Satellite communications
- Satellite navigation
- Earth observation
2. THE CHINESE SPACE ECOSYSTEM
- Mapping of the Chinese space ecosystem
- Map of main cities and clusters
- Policies impacting the space ecosystem:
- Belt & Road Initiative
- Made in Chine 2025
- China's 13th Five-Year Plan
3. SATELLITE MANUFACTURING
- GEO satellites overview
- NGSO satellites overview
- Established satellite manufacturers:
- Overview
- Profile: CASC
- Profile: CASIC
- Smallsat and start-up satellite manufacturers - Company benchmark
-
Company profiles:
- Mino Space
- Spacety
- Zero Gravity Lab
4. LAUNCH INDUSTRY
- Suppliers of launch solutions overview
- Access to space overview
- China launch infrastructure
- Profiles of public suppliers of launch solutions:
- CALT
- SAST
- CGWIC
- Private suppliers of launch solutions overview
- Private suppliers of launch solutions - Future expected trends
-
Company profiles:
- ExPace
- i-Space
- LandSpace
- LinkSpace
- OneSpace
5. SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS AND IOT INDUSTRY
- Involvement of national telecom operators - overview
- Satellite operator licenses
- Focus of national telecom operators in IFC services
- Operators of geostationary satellite systems - overview
- Market shares in China in 2017
- Benchmarks of key players
- Chinese operators: Activities outside of China
-
Company profiles:
- APT Satellite
- AsiaSat
- China Satcom
- Profiles of new entrants:
- APT Mobile Satcom
- CCT Satcom
- Tatwah Smartech
- LEO satellite constellation projects overview
- Constellation projects - company benchmarks
- CASC and CASIC's LEO ambitions
- Company profiles:
- Commsat
- Galaxy Space
- LaserFleet
- OK Space
6. EARTH OBSERVATION
- Established operators of EO systems - overview
- Remote sensing market - overview
- Chinese Earth observation program
- Benchmark of key players
-
Company profiles:
- 21AT
- Charming Globe (Chang Guang)
- HEAD Aerospace
- Qian Sheng Exploration
- Space View
- Zhuhai Orbita Aerospace
