Satellite Communications & Broadcasting Markets Survey, 2018 Edition - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Satellite Communications & Broadcasting Markets Survey" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Satellite Communications & Broadcasting Markets Survey, in its 25th edition, is the definitive business planning tool supporting investment decisions in the satellite industry. Released annually, it provides the most complete and accurate picture of market conditions and extensive insightful analysis of market trends.
Highlights of the report
The FSS industry continues to move towards telecom/data markets, as wholesale revenues derived from video markets continue to erode.
Based on the latest market projections, wholesale capacity revenues from telecom applications will surpass video applications by 2021. The growth is largely supported by the influx of low cost capacity from new VHTS systems & NGSO broadband in the coming years. As a result, total capacity supply is projected to grow eight-fold from 1.3 Tbps in 2017 to nearly 10 Tbps by 2022.
Innovations in technology, services and in the ecosystem will make satellite connectivity relevant in the context of the communication sector of the 2020s, that will see the spread of terrestrial 5G and the rollout of a wider range of communication services, either between humans or driven by IoT exchanges.
In the short term, the impact on legacy services and the related pressure on the economic performance of operators could be unfortunately described as a necessary pain, and is certainly no different from the cycles observed in other industries navigating a breakthrough innovation period.
The growth acceleration in HTS capacity demand confirms our view of the market shift from regular to HTS and the increasing demand for telecom applications. HTS capacity leased increased to around 594 Gbps in 2017, a new record high, and a clear acceleration (+36% y-o-y) in take-up across all telecom verticals.
The net growth in capacity usage in 2017 did not result in revenue growth as the FSS industry is still absorbing the impacts of the recent capacity price resets. Leased regular capacity decreased for the first time in more than a decade to around 6,920 TPEs in 2017. Growing requirements for video distribution, milsatcom and aero IFC are expected to mute regular capacity erosion until 2020.
Key trends, drivers & forecasts for FSS satellite communications:
- Transponder pricing trends
- Demand trends & 10-year forecasts by application, region & frequency band
- Supply trends & 10-year forecasts by region & frequency band
- Operators' market shares by application & region
- Assessment of high throughput services (including Ka & Ku-band)
- Upgraded supply databases & expanded HTS demand forecast with capacity leased versus used
Elements of the report include:
- PDF & Excel & Files
- Thousands of data points
- Executive summary
- 13 regional profiles
Who Will Benefit from this Report?
- Satellite Operators
- Launchers
- Satellite & Equipment Manufacturers
- Investors & Financial Institutions
- Administrations & Space Agencies
- Service Providers
- Telecommunications Companies
13 Regional Profiles
- North America
- Southern Asia
- Latin America
- North-East Asia
- Western Europe
- China Area
- Central Europe
- South-East Asia
- Russia & Central Asia
- Oceania & Pacific
- Middle East & North Africa
- Oceans
- Sub-Saharan Africa
Regional profiles are analyzed in the same way, with dedicated graphs and tables for easy comparison:
- Overview
- Application segments
- Capacity lease rates & revenues
- Capacity supply & fill rate
- Positioning & market share of satellite operators
Key Topics Covered:
1.1 STRATEGIC ISSUES & FORECASTS
- Satellite capacity market - forces at play in the next five years
- Overview of current dynamics for satellite capacity demand
- Forecasts for capacity demand
- Benchmark of past & present forecasts & changes in methodology
- Synthesis of demand trends by application segment
- World map of satellite capacity demand (2017 data)
- Profile of the main frequency bands in use
- World map of satellite capacity by frequency band (2017 data)
- Trends for supply & fill rates - overview
- Roadmap for FSS supply offering - assets in orbit
- Trends for supply & fill rates
- Trends in capacity lease rates
- Synthesis of pricing & ARPU trends by regional market
1.2 SATELLITE OPERATORS
- Role & positioning of satellite operators in the satcom value chain
- Satellite operators active by region - 2017
- Financial performance of satellite operators
- Options & trends for the financing of new satellite systems
- FSS industry
- Forecasts
2.1 VIDEO DISTRIBUTION & CONTRIBUTION SERVICES
- Map of TV channels & capacity demand by region (2017)
- Definition & trends in capacity demand for the distribution of TV channels
- Marked slowdown in channel additions in 2017
- Emerging markets continued to drive video distribution market in 2016
- MPEG-4 became most common compression format in 2017
- More than 7,000 channels broadcast in 2017
- Still limited availability of UHD content despite doubling of TV channels
- Overview of key trends in pricing & length of contracts
- Pay-DTH platforms
- Other distribution services
- Growing use of terrestrial networks hampering growth of satellite market
- OTT services & their impact on the satellite distribution market
- Forecasts
- Map of contribution feeds & regular capacity leased by region (2017)
- Limited growth for video contribution market in 2017
- Regular capacity continues to be dominant as HTS is gains ground
- Growing impact of terrestrial competition on satellite video contribution market
- Video contribution forecasts
2.2 CONSUMER-GRADE BROADBAND ACCESS
- Slow recent growth in both established & new regional markets
- World map of broadband access over satellite (2017 data)
- Satellite service offerings catching up to terrestrial services
- Affordability as a critical condition for growth in emerging markets
- The question of efficient distribution still unsolved in a majority of countries
- Regional dynamics: North America
- Regional dynamics: Latin America
- Regional dynamics: Europe
- Regional dynamics: Russia & Central Asia
- Regional dynamics: Middle East & Africa
- Regional dynamics: Asia Pacific
- Subscriber & capacity forecasts (2013-2027)
2.3 ENTERPRISE NETWORKS
- Current market dynamics
- Overview of major vertical markets or segments
- A value chain in motion: Equipment vendors, service providers
- Regional dynamics: North America
- Regional dynamics: Latin America
- Regional dynamics: Europe
- Regional dynamics: Russia Area & Central Asia
- Regional dynamics: Middle East & North Africa
- Regional dynamics: Sub-Saharan Africa
- Regional dynamics: Asia Pacific
- The mobility market focus
- Summary of market drivers
- Market forecasts: Terminals, capacity
- Cellular backhaul & trunking
2.4 MILITARY SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
- Threats could boost the demand
- U.S. military forces
- The U.S. DoD
- NATO & Europe
- Rest of the world - limited commercial demand, with still new government programs
- Importance of demand from oceans
- Capacity supply
- Assumptions - major trends for milsatcom
- Forecasts for commercial milsatcom demand
Companies Mentioned
- ABS
- Amos - Spacecom
- Anchorage Capital Group
- Apax Partners
- APT Satellite
- Arab Satellite Communication Organization
- Arianespace
- Arqiva
- Arsat
- ASI
- Astrium
- Avanti Communications
- Bain Capital
- BC Partners
- Boeing Satellite Systems
- CAST
- Center of Space Communications in Kazakhstan
- China Great Wall Industry Corporation
- China Satellite Communications
- CIB
- Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
- CNES
- Cobham Microwave
- COM DEV International
- Convergence Partners
- CPPIB
- Crdit Agricole
- Crdit Suisse
- CSA
- Cyfrowy Polsat S.A
- Deutsche Bank
- EBU
- Echostar
- Electronic Telecommunications Research Institute
- Ericsson
- ESA
- Eutelsat
- Fidelity Investments
- Gazprom Space Systems
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Globecast
- Goldman Sachs International
- GSO Capital Partners
- GT Satellite Systems S.A.
- Hispasat
- Hughes Network Systems
- iDirect Technologies
- ING
- Inmarsat
- Intelsat
- ISRO
- ISS Reshetnev
- JAXA
- Jefferies & Company
- Khrunichev State Research & Production Space Center
- Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
- Korea Telecom-Kt Sat
- Lockheed Martin
- Macquarie Capital
- MDA
- Measat
- Merrill Lynch
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Morgan Stanley
- National Operator of Satellite Communications CJSC
- NEC
- NEC Corporation
- Newtec
- Northrop Grumman
- O3b Networks
- Ocean Rich Technology
- Onex Corporation
- Optus
- Perella Weinberg Partners
- PT Telkom
- Raytheon Company
- RRsat Global Communications Network
- RSCC
- SES
- Shumway Capital Partners
- Singtel
- SK Telecom
- SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
- Skyware Global
- Socit Gnrale
- SpaceX
- Spectrum Venture Management
- SSL
- Star One S.A.
- TA Associates
- Telecom
- Telenor
- Telesat
- Telespazio
- Temasek International
- Tesat-Spacecom
- Thales Alenia Space
- The Blackstone Group
- Turksat A.S.
- UBS Investment Bank
- Unison Capital
- VEGA Deutschland
- Wavestream
- Yahsat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/934hd5/satellite?w=4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
