Prospects for the Small Satellite Market, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 01:19 PM EDT
The "Prospects for the Small Satellite Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Prospects for the Small Satellite Market presents the various factors that will drive/inhibit growth in demand for small satellites over the next 10 years. This report considers satellites by four mass categories, six regions, six satellite applications and five manufacturer typologies.
Highlights of the report
The author anticipates that about 7,000 smallsats will be launched, at an average of 580/year by 2022 growing to an average of 820/year by 2027. The author's forecast for the next ten years increased by 13% over the last edition of this report highlighting the uptapped potential of several applications and regions of the world. the future smallsat market will be driven by the rollout of several constellations, mainly for commercial operators for Earth observation, communications and data collection services. Constellations will account for 82% of the 7,000 smallsats to be launched. The constellations market is cyclical with strong year-to-year variations driven by their initial deployment in batches within a short period of time in order to begin services as soon as possible. The market for single satellites (about 1,250 units) is more distributed over time.
Satellite manufacturing will represent 58% of the $38 billion future market, i.e. $22 billion, with the remainder for launch services. Most of the smallsat manufacturing market is placed with large or small integrators that are independent of the operators of the satellites. In-house manufacturing remains the rule for most satellites below 50 kg and for academic cubesats.
Miniaturization and technology improvements offer smallsat customers the choice between increasingly lighter satellites (at equivalent performance) or more capable satellites with mass increase because of improved capabilities (lifetime, propulsion, stabilization...). Thanks to these improvements, cubesats are now able to deliver operational services while, in the heaviest mass category, 500 kg satellites can deliver more than some 1-ton satellites were doing in the past.
Who will Benefit from this Report:
- Satellite integrators
- Launch vehicle manufacturers & service providers
- Satellite & launch vehicle equipment companies
- Space agencies
Methodology
The forecast of smallsats to be launched over the next 10 years (2018-2027) has been built on the basis of a qualitative and quantitative analysis conducted from two sources:
- A dedicated database with all satellites between 1kg and 500kg of launch mass that have been launched between 2008 and 2017 and are now in development or forecast to be launched between 2018 and 2027. The database is critical for characterizing the changes in demand for smallsats over the next decade.
- A combination of primary and secondary research to characterize the changes that have occurred and that may occur in the industry, including different funding bodies of smallsats systems (civilian, academic, defense and commercial organizations) and the industry structure to support these evolutions in both satellite manufacture and launch.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
- Executive Summary
- Smallsat Definitions & scope
- Acronyms
- Methodology
- Lessons learned
- Specific focus on constellations
2. STRATEGIC ISSUES & FORECASTS FOR THE SMALLSAT INDUSTRY
- Major Changes Since Last Edition
- Trends in Small Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Services
- Consolidated Figures
- Smallsat Market Drivers
- Standardization, Constellations, Investment trends, M&A, Sustainability of the demand
- U.S. Gov Policy, Other Gov. involvement, U.S. export control
- Value chain, Vertical integration, Performance improvement, Design evolution
- Hardware Focus
- Software Focus
3. SMALLSAT DEMAND
- Mass Categories
- Operator by Region
- Operator Type
- By Application
- Focus on Constellations (Value proposition, targeted market, financing, competition, challenges)
4. SMALLSAT SUPPLY/MANUFACTURING
- Main Small Satellite Integrators Around the World
- Manufacturing Market Value by Region
- Manufacturing Market Value by Organization
- To Build In-House?
- Satellite Platform Diversification
- Cubesat Platform Providers
- Main Commercial Smallsat Integrators
5. LAUNCH SERVICES
- Launch Rates and Orbits
- Launchers' Segmentation
- Performance of Main Launch Service Suppliers
- Distribution of Demand and Supply by Region
- Launch Service Market Value
- Price and Capacity from Various Launch Solutions
- Upcoming Smallsat Dedicated Launchers
- Smallsat Dedicated Launchers & Constellation Demand
- Launch Brokering Market
Companies Mentioned
- AAC Microtec
- AstroCast
- Clyde Space
- Kepler
- NASA
- OneWeb
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Sky & Space
- SpaceX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jdv6f6/prospects_for_the?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005641/en/
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 26, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 26, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, along with survey lead Sonatype, announced the results of the 6th annual DevSecOps Community Survey today. While DevOps practices are maturing rapidly, corporate application security initiatives are only gradually gaining traction, according to a survey released today by Sonatype, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon’s Software Engineering Institute and several other partners. The 2019 DevSecOps Community Survey of 5,558 IT professio...
Mar. 26, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 26, 2019 05:45 PM EDT