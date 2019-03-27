|By Business Wire
|
March 27, 2019
Le Borussia Dortmund, l'une des équipes allemandes de la Bundesliga les plus performantes et les plus appréciées au monde, vient d'intégrer la plateforme novatrice d'objets de collection numériques Fantastec SWAP.
Fantastec SWAP ouvre la marque avec le Borussia Dortmund (Photo: Business Wire)
Cette application révolutionnaire permet aux fans de découvrir, de collectionner et d'échanger du contenu officiellement autorisé par le club, par exemple des vidéos exclusives et des autographes de joueurs de leurs équipes de football favorites. Les authentiques profils des joueurs sont horodatés et certifiés grâce à une technologie blockchain à la pointe du progrès.
« Notre principale préoccupation étant de donner la priorité absolue aux fans, nous, Fantastec, devions absolument mettre ce produit unique à disposition de l'un des groupes de fans les plus passionnés d'Europe. La caractéristique exceptionnelle de Fantastec SWAP est que la plateforme permet aux fans de football de conclure des échanges fiables, en toute confiance avec n'importe quel autre fan dans le monde. Son format inédit met en avant des profils de joueurs exceptionnels, arborant diverses exclusivités, dont des autographes authentifiés, du contenu inédit ainsi que des statistiques dynamiques. Nous sommes certains que les milliers d'utilisateurs de SWAP déjà présents dans plus de 50 pays seront ravis de l'arrivée du Borussia Dortmund sur notre plateforme », a déclaré Steve Madincea, associé directeur de Fantastec.
Fantastec SWAP encourage les fans à se constituer des collections relatives à leurs équipes préférées au moyen de « team packs » disponibles via l'application, et en procédant à des échanges avec d'autres fans du monde entier. La plateforme fonctionnant à partir d'une technologie blockchain propose un service semblable à celui d'un réseau social, ce qui permet aux fans de se connecter et d'échanger leurs objets de collection numériques avec le même degré de confiance et de fiabilité que s'ils interagissaient physiquement.
Matthias Zerber, directeur général de l'entité BVB Merchandising GmbH du Borussia Dortmund, a affirmé : « Les fans souhaitent plus que jamais avoir davantage d'interactions et de contacts avec les équipes et les joueurs qu'ils suivent. Comme nous savons que le football représente une grande partie de leur vie quotidienne, nous sommes constamment à la recherche de partenaires capables d'en faire plus pour nos fans. Fantastec SWAP est la solution parfaite, non seulement pour nos fans les plus loyaux basés en Allemagne, mais aussi pour tous les fans de football à travers le monde, qui aiment ce sport et apprécient les technologies qui leur permettent de se rapprocher de leur équipe. »
Disponible partout dans le monde via l'App Store et l'Android Store, SWAP est le premier produit de la société technologique dédiée aux fans Fantastec Sports Technology Ltd. En février, Fantastec SWAP avait lancé son application en collaboration avec l'Arsenal FC de la Premier League anglaise et projette d'y intégrer d'autres équipes de football de premier plan au cours des mois à venir.
À propos de Fantastec
La perspective axée sur les fans de Fantastec met en relation les passionnés de sport du monde entier et les sports qui stimulent leur vie quotidienne. Grâce à son groupement unique en son genre de scientifiques, ingénieurs, analystes de données, concepteurs, chercheurs, créatifs de marketing sportif et professionnels de la communication, Fantastec invente l'avenir de l'interaction avec les fans de sport, à l'échelle internationale.
La start-up basée à Londres fait usage de nouvelles technologies émergentes, telles que OTT VOD, VR/AR, les technologies mobiles, l'IA et la blockchain pour connecter les fans aux sports qui les passionnent. La mission de Fantastec est de permettre aux fans disséminés à travers le monde de se rapprocher davantage des sports, des équipes et des athlètes qu'ils admirent.
