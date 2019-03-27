Prospects for Space Exploration: Economic and Strategic Assessment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|March 27, 2019 01:24 PM EDT
The "Prospects for Space Exploration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global government investment in space exploration totaled $14.6 billion in 2017, a 6% increase compared to 2016.
Prospects for Space Exploration is an economic and strategic assessment of the space exploration sector, including an analysis and benchmark of government and commercial space exploration programs worldwide. The report identifies existing and upcoming new entrants in space exploration, global trends related to space exploration, and analyzes collaborative undertakings for exploration.
Highlights of the report
Fifteen leading space programs worldwide are estimated to contribute to this global investment, with the U.S. accounting for 74% of the total. Global expenditures have grown in the past five years driven by programs in leading countries and new countries investing in space exploration. In a still constrained budgetary environment, global space budgets for space exploration are expected to grow to over $20 billion by 2027.
Future funding for space exploration is expected to grow to support the ambitious plans of the next decade. Nonetheless, national investments will remain constrained by their public finance environments that should dictate realistic and pragmatic investment strategies. Space exploration is attracting not only the interest of an increasing number of governments but also the private sector; start-ups to large companies seek to exploit the commercial potential of exploration activities. Space agencies are increasingly seeking to leverage partnerships with the private sector to achieve their goals more cost-effectively while fostering sustainable space exploration.
Over the past ten years, 19 planetary exploration missions were launched by six countries/agencies (the U.S., ESA, Russia, Japan, China, and India). Over the next decade nearly 80 missions are expected to be launched, of which 63% will correspond to government missions. The next decade will also see the rise of commercial exploration initiatives, with close to 30 commercial missions forecasted by 2027, primarily driven by lunar initiatives.
In terms of applications, Moon exploration is expected to account for the majority of missions to be launched by 2027, as lunar exploration becomes the focus in the strategy of private and public stakeholders. A total of 18 missions are anticipated to be launched for other deep space exploration, while the remaining missions will be dedicated to Mars exploration.
Included in the Report:
- Government funding in space exploration of leading space agencies. Two periods of reference are considered: 2013-2017 for historical trends and 2018-2027 for forecasts
- Government and commercial space exploration missions launched and to be launched over 2008-2027
- Five applications analyzed in detail, including: Transportation, Orbital Infrastructure, Moon Exploration, Mars Exploration, and Other Deep Space Exploration
- Profiles of key commercial and government organizations involved in space exploration
Who will Benefit from this Report?
- Satellite & launch vehicle integrators
- Satellite & launch vehicle parts manufacturers
- Launch & service providers
- Banks, investors & insurers
- Satellite operators
- Space & other government agencies
This report provides an assessment and benchmark of space exploration programs. It does not assess the market value of the commercial exploitation of space resources. The report concentrates on programs in LEO orbital programs and beyond LEO, excluding suborbital programs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. STRATEGIC ISSUES & FORECASTS
- Space exploration: The context in 2018
- Global trends for government funding in space exploration
- Leading government space exploration programs
- Space exploration missions launched and to be launched
- Government cooperation
- Public-private cooperation
- Commercial organizations involved in space exploration
- Challenges and enablers for commercial organizations
- Overview of each application area, including
- Prospects for the application
- Government funding
- Missions roadmap
2. TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS
- The context in 2018
- Government transportation programs
- Commercial transportation programs
3. ORBITAL INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS
- The context in 2018
- The ISS: Program & future scenarios
- Future government orbital infrastructure programs
- Commercial initiatives: Commercial utilization of the ISS
- Commercial initiatives: Space stations
4. MOON EXPLORATION PROGRAMS
- The context in 2018
- Government programs
- Commercial initiatives
5. MARS EXPLORATION PROGRAMS
- The context in 2018
- Government programs
- Commercial initiatives
6. OTHER DEEP SPACE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS
- The context in 2018
- Government programs
- Commercial initiatives
7. PROFILES OF LEADING SPACE AGENCIES
- United States
- China
- ESA
- Japan
- Russia
- European National Programs
- UAE
- India
- Canada
- South Korea
8. PROFILES OF PRIVATE STAKEHOLDERS
- Astrobotic
- PTScientists
- Moon Express
- ispace
- Blue Origin
- Masten Space Systems
- Deep Space Industries
- Planetary Resources
- Axiom Space
- Bigelow Aerospace
- Made In Space
- NanoRacks
- SpaceX
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Thales Alenia Space
- Airbus Defence & Space
- Lockheed Martin
- MAXAR Technologies
- Boeing
- Northrop Grumman
