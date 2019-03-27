Satellites to be Built & Launched by 2027: 10-Year Forecasts Including Breakdown by Customer & by Orbit, with Number & Mass of Satellites to be Manufactured & Launched, Plus Market Value - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Satellites to be Built & Launched by 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Satellites to Be Built & Launched by 2027, World Market Survey is a required reading for anyone interested in the business generated by satellite systems and their launches. The report is fully updated, providing all the key figures and analysis needed to understand the global space market, and the future opportunities & challenges.
Highlights of the report
According to the 21st edition of the report, the author anticipates that 330 satellites with a mass over 50 kg will be launched on average each year by 2027 for government agencies and commercial organizations worldwide. This is a threefold increase over the past decade as the satellite market experiences a paradigm shift with the rise of small satellites and large constellations.
The satellite sector is undergoing a massive transformation as more commercial and governmental entities take advantage of constellations to introduce new satellite services on Earth. We anticipate that over 40 constellations of various sizes and capabilities will launch about 2,300 satellites into low or medium Earth orbits for services as diverse as communications, navigation, Earth observation, meteorology and data collection from Earth sensors.
The 3,300 satellites over 50 kg to be launched over 2018-2027 should represent a market of $284 billion for the space industry in terms of building and launching, up 25% over that of the past decade. At the same time, a price decrease is visible in the satellite industry, driven by the commercial constellations of smallsats introducing new production and operation concepts including economies of scale, softwarization, and vertical integration up to data analytics.
Governments will remain the largest customer of the satellite and launch industries with 1,300+ satellites to be launched over the next 10 years for about 70 countries, for a market value of over $200 billion. Governments dominate the space industry as established space countries replace and expand their in-orbit satellite systems, and more countries acquire their first operational satellite systems, usually for communications, Earth observation and imagery intelligence. 85% of the government market will remain concentrated in the 10 countries with an established space industry. The other 60 countries invest in satellite systems to develop domestic space capabilities, or to acquire their first systems (usually for communications, Earth observation and imagery intelligence) in order to be more responsive to social and economic development.
In the commercial space sector, the author believes about 50 companies will launch almost 2,000 satellites, of which 1,700 units will be for 22 commercial constellations. Commercial space still means communications and broadcasting satellites in geostationary orbit; these satellites represent almost 50% of the $70 billion of commercial revenues expected over the decade. The two other large commercial markets are for non-geostationary orbit satellite constellations for communications (25% of revenues) and Earth observation (11% of revenues). New commercial markets are emerging for in-orbit services such as life extension, and for in-orbit tourism (mostly lunar).
Key trends, drivers & forecasts
- Exclusive 10-year forecasts including breakdown by customer & by orbit, with number & mass of satellites to be manufactured & launched, plus market value (manufacturing & launch services)
- Review of strategic issues from both supply (industry) & demand (customers) perspectives
- Detailed demand database for commercial (order book) and government satellites (forecasts) including: application, launch date, launch mass, satellite platform, manufacturer, launch provider
Who will Benefit from this Report?
- Satellite & launch vehicle integrators
- Satellite & launch vehicle parts manufacturers
- Launch & service providers
- Banks, investors & insurers
- Satellite operators
- Space & other government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
01. STRATEGIC ISSUES AND FORECASTS FOR THE WORLD SPACE INDUSTRY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
METHODOLOGY, DEFINITION & ACRONYMS
TRENDS IN SATELLITE MANUFACTURING & LAUNCH SERVICES
- Three metrics for the world space industry in the past decade (2008-2017)
- A total of 140 satellites launched in 2017 for a market value of $28 billion
- Civilian government agencies continue to drive growth in satellite demand
- Three times more satellites to be launched by 2027 compared to past decade
- The big picture in the satellite market
- Mass to orbit due to increase by 38% between the two decades
- Industry revenues to increase by 25% between the two decades
- LEO will dominate future market, both in number (80%) and in revenue (40%)
- Distribution of future space industry revenues by application, orbit & market access
MARKET DRIVERS FOR FUTURE SATELLITE DEMAND
- Satellite systems upstream to provide satellite-based services downstream
- Three value chains in commercial satellite services with differing maturity
- Vertical integration & horizontal concentration along the value chain
- Better CAPEX efficiency of comsats driven by new technology in all orbits (GEO, MEO, LEO)
- Small satellites for government missions, both in established space powers and newcomers
- Small satellites for commercial constellations, both for ComSat and EOSat
- Technical risks also part of the economic equation of satellite investment
02. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT & PERFORMANCE OF MARKET PLAYERS
THE SPACE INDUSTRY GLOBALLY
THE SATELLITE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY
- Consolidation & vertical integration in the supply chain
- Strategic issues for the satellite industry
- A limited number of experienced satellite integrators
- Financial performance of the satellite industry
- The communication satellite (ComSat) industry
- The non-GEO commercial satellite industry
PROFILES OF 12 COMMERCIAL SATELLITE COMPANIES
- Airbus
- Boeing
- China Academy of Space Technology
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- ISS Reshetnev
- Lockheed Martin
- MAXAR Technologies
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Northrop Grumman
- OHB
- SSTL
- Thales Alenia Space
THE LAUNCH SERVICE INDUSTRY
- Structure of the space transportation industry
- Financial performance of the space transportation industry
- The GEO launch industry
- The LEO launch industry
PROFILES OF THREE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH SERVICE PROVIDERS
- Arianespace
- ILS
- SpaceX
03. COMMERCIAL SATELLITE DEMAND
ASSUMPTIONS FOR COMMERCIAL SATELLITE DEMAND
DEMAND CONTEXT FOR COMMERCIAL SATELLITES
- The three orbits (GEO, MEO, LEO) are now commercial and working together
- Commercial space still means communication satellites (ComSat), both in GEO and non-GEO orbits
THE COMMERCIAL MARKET BY APPLICATION
- A mature GEO ComSat market driven by replacing in-orbit capacity
- Future GEO ComSat demand highly uncertain in the medium term
- High-throughput payloads for broadband communications not only in GEO
- ComSat market driven by consolidation of existing operators by new entrants
- In-orbit servicing of ComSats systems
- Seven constellations for broadband communications
- Earth observation at 16% of commercial space
- Two new markets totalling 11% of commercial space
04. GOVERNMENT SATELLITE DEMAND
ASSUMPTIONS FOR GOVERNMENT SATELLITE DEMAND
GOVERNMENT MARKET HIERARCHY
- Market hierarchy between customers, applications & regions
- Growth in future government demand is driven by civilian satellites
- Earth observation dominant for civilian satellites
- Asia dominates civilian satellite market and the USA the military market
- Newcomer space countries at 14% in satellite count, 10% of market value
MARKET DYNAMICS BY ORBIT
MARKET DYNAMIC BY APPLICATION
05. SATELLITE BACKLOG & FORECAST
TWO EXCLUSIVE DATABASES
- Backlog of 1,260 commercial satellites under construction to be launched from January 2018 is a complement to the market forecast established by the author on the number and types of commercial satellites to be manufactured for launch.
- The author's forecast of 1,380 government satellites to be launched over 2018-2027, including the nominative satellites, and those that are planned to be launched by 2027 as a follow-on to existing systems or as new systems.
For each satellite, the following information is provided:
- Name of the satellite
- Year of launch
- Name and country of the operator
- Application of the satellite
- Orbit of the satellite
- Satellite manufacturer
- Satellite bus
- Design lifetime of the satellite
- Launch mass of the satellite
- Launch service provider
- Launch vehicle
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Plus
- AEB
- Aerojet
- Air Liquide
- Airbus D&S
- Alcantara Cyclone Space
- Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK)
- Arianespace
- Ascent Solar Tech
- Astrotech Corporation
- Atmel
- Azercosmos
- Boeing Integrated Defense Systems
- Brazilian Institute of Aeronautics and Space (IAE)
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- CAST
- China Academy of Space Technology
- China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.
- China Great Wall Industry Corporation
- CNES
- Cobham Microwave
- COM DEV International Ltd.
- Comtech EF Data
- Credit Suisse
- CSA
- DLR
- Dynetics Inc.
- E2V Technologies
- ESA
- Export Development Canada
- Finmeccanica
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Goldman Sachs International
- Harris Corporation
- HSBC
- iDirect Technologies
- IHI AEROSPACE
- ILS
- INPE
- International Rectifier
- Israel Aerospace Industries
- ISS Reshetnev Company
- ITT Corporation
- JAXA
- KARI
- Khrunichev State Research & Production Space Center
- KISTEP
- Korea Aerospace Industries
- L-3 Communications
- Lockheed Martin
- MAXAR Technologies
- MDA
- Microsemi
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Morgan Stanley
- MT Aerospace
- NGC Aerospace
- Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems
- NSO
- OHB-System AG
- Orbital Sciences Corporation
- Rakon France
- Raytheon
- Reliance
- RSC Rocket Space Corporation Energia
- RUAG Schweiz AG
- Russian Space Systems(Niir)
- Rymsa - Radiacion Y Microondas Sa
- SAFT
- SANSA
- Satrec Initiative
- Sea Launch
- Smiths Interconnect
- SNECMA Groupe SAFRAN Moteurs
- SNSB
- Sofradir
- Space Flight Services
- SpaceX
- SSL
- SSTL
- STMicroelectronics
- Sumitomo Corporation of America
- Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.
- Tekes Technology Development Center of Finland
- Tesat-Spacecom
- Thales Alenia Space
- TMServices
- Trak Microwave Limited
- Turkish Aerospace Industries
- UK Space Agency
- Umicore
- United Technologies Corp.
- Yuzhnoye SDO
- Zodiac Data Systems
