United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Case Study, 2019: Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|March 27, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA - Report & Database" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dataset references 5G sites within the City of Los Angeles, CA for the Verizon Wireless network. The entire network database is included in this product.
The report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- Verizon 5G Home Service
- 5G Site Maps for Districts 1 and 14
- Deployment Analysis of Districts 1 and 14
- Case Study 1: Large Scale Multi-tenant apartment complexes
- Case Study 2: LoS Inter-site Distance
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
Summary
The report analyzes two of the fifteen districts within the City of Los Angeles, CA and how Verizon Wireless deployed its 5G VTF network. The Verizon Wireless 5G Home Service was launched on October 1, 2018. We were able to survey a limited number of the 5G sites concentrated within the Downtown and surrounding areas and see the issues and complications involved in the deployment of a 5G network using mmWave small cell sites.
With the conclusion of the FCC's Auction 101 (28GHz) on January 24, 2019 and start of Auction 102 (24GHz) on March 14, 2019, deployment of 5G networks for both FWA and mobility services will be a key focus for mobile operators in the U.S. in 2019. While recent legislation from the FCC for streamlining aspects of siting and collocation for small cells is now under review from the U.S. Congress' Committee on Energy and Commerce, legal challenges regarding small cell laws continue to gain momentum from municipalities. We believe that small cell siting regulations and laws remain unclear as we enter Auction 102 and may remain cloudy through the remainder of 2019.
Deployment of 5G services using microwave and millimeter wave frequency bands is critical to both AT&T Wireless and Verizon Wireless' success for 5G. The study of the Los Angeles network correlates with our previous findings for the Sacramento network and continue to highlight serious issues for the deployment of 5G mmWave small cells. While mmWave repeaters may expand the 5G signal coverage zone of the small cell sites such as the central business districts (CBD) of major cities, they will not be able to provide 100% signal coverage.
Companies Mentioned
- Ericsson
- Samsung
- Verizon
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
- U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
- Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
- Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE
- Phase 1 with 5GVTF
- 5G Home Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF LOS ANGELES 5G NETWORK
- P3 Partnership between Verizon Wireless and City of Los Angeles
- Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
- Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
- District 1 Analysis
- District 14 Analysis
CHAPTER 4 CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5 CASE STUDY 2
- D14 Site DLA 237
- D14 Site DLA 234-4
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wfkwp8/united_states_5g?w=4
