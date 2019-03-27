Global 3D Motion Capture Market: Outlook to 2024 by Type, System, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "3D Motion Capture Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D motion capture market was valued at USD 129.4 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 232 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.28%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).
Customer expectations in the virtual reality market are currently high, which is driving significant technological innovations in the market. An industry player, Vicon conducted a survey in late 2017 and reported that 28% of respondents were actively seeking high-quality content to ensure a good VR experience.
A 3D motion-capturing system contains several different key hardware and software components, all of which must be tightly integrated, in order to provide a compelling user experience. Camera is the first component, which captures the raw data that represent the user's actions. Generally, this raw data is then processed, in order to reduce the noise in the signal or (in the case of 3-D cameras) to compute the depth map.
Real-time measurement and kinematic analysis of the human body's movement, brain activity, eye movement, muscle recruitment, and external forces acting on the body are achieved using the broadest range of hardware available in the market.
Key Market Trends
Camera Hardware Type to Hold Significant Share
In order to extract complex human motion precisely, multiple cameras are often used to capture video sequences, after which the tracking and reconstruction of human motion can be achieved, by virtue of the multi-view video sequences.
The self-occlusion problem that occurs during tracking can also be solved with the multi-view pattern. Multiple views essentially mean that the same scene is captured with the same sampling rate from different viewpoints.
While marker-based motion capture systems have been used for tracking of worker movements and interaction with the aid of digital models until now, with the advent of markerless tracking technologies, like the Kinect depth cameras, the preference of consumers has shifted to markerless tracking technologies, due to their reduced cost, ease of use, and the absence of cumbersome suits and markers.
OptiTrack, one of the largest motion capture providers in the world, offers high-performance optical tracking at the most affordable prices in the industry, by providing high-speed tracking cameras, which are characterized by their preciseness and small set-up areas.
North America Region to Account for Largest Share
3D motion capture in the United States has become increasingly popular, as its demand is increasing in many applications, such as in the entertainment and advertising markets, and also in several areas of health and sports.
Further, the presence of major 3D motion capture vendors, such as Vicon Motion Systems Inc., OptiTrack, PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation, coupled with the adoption of new technological innovations in relevant fields, is aiding the market.
Moreover, the increasing the usage of 3D motion capture cameras in movies and sports is also expected to aid the growth of the market in the United States. Additionally, the presence of major film production houses, such as Disney and Marvel, coupled with the increasing 3D motion capture-based CGI in movies, is anticipated to have a significant effect on the market.
Canada is one of the most significant markets for 3D motion capture, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment, advertising, and medical industries.
To grasp this opportunity, Mimic has invested in Vicon Vantage cameras and VFX mocap software, to offer enormous services to fit any production's needs, budgets, and time constraints. Furthermore, major gaming companies, such as Ubisoft Entertainment SA, established a new state-of-the-art studio in Toronto in 2012, in order to incorporate more realistic actions and emotions into the video games it produces.
Competitive Landscape
The 3D motion capture market is moderately fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players, a fairly-contested market space, and is witnessing a rise in the number of smaller and more technologically advanced players.
The firm-concentration ratio is expected to record high growth over the forecast period, partly because, several software firms are looking at this market as a lucrative opportunity.
Some of the key players in the 3D motion capture market are Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation.
Some of the key developments in the market include:
- Noraxon USA Inc. introduced USB-Powered Compact HD Camera System, with Integrated LED for Biomechanics Research.
- Leyard (OptiTrack) company launched a new Skeletal Tracking for multi-player virtual reality experiences and also enabled whole-body tracking in multiplayer virtual reality.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rise in Creation of More Realistic Experiences for Virtual Reality Environments
4.3.2 Revolutionizing the Face of Sports Using Computer Vision
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Complexities Associated with the Technology
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Cameras
5.1.1.2 Sensors
5.1.1.3 Accessories
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By System
5.2.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.1.1 Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.1.2 Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2 Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2.1 Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2.2 Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.2.2.3 Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Biomechanical Research and Medical
5.3.2 Media and Entertainment
5.3.3 Engineering and Industrial Applications
5.3.4 Education
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.
6.1.2 Motion Analysis Corporation
6.1.3 Noraxon USA Inc.
6.1.4 Notch Interfaces Inc.
6.1.5 Leyard American Corporation (OPTI TRACK)
6.1.6 PhaseSpace Inc.
6.1.7 Phoenix Technologies Inc.
6.1.8 Qualisys AB
6.1.9 Synertial Labs Ltd.
6.1.10 Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.
6.1.11 Xsens Technologies B.V.
7 Investment Analysis
8 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
